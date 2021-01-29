Dartmouth College is reinstating five sports that it eliminated and will do an external review of the athletic department’s policies, practices and governance after being accused of not offering equal intercollegiate participation opportunities to women as compared to men.
The Hanover, N.H., school announced in July that it would cut women’s and men’s swimming and diving, women’s and men’s golf and men’s lightweight rowing. The move was intended to help address a projected $150 million financial deficit because of the coronavirus pandemic and to provide more flexibility in admissions.
Those sports will be reinstated after the school learned that elements of data used to confirm compliance with Title IX may not have been complete. Title IX is a federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in programs and activities at universities that receive federal funding.
“We sincerely apologize that this process has been, and continues to be, so painful to our current and former student-athletes and all who support them,” Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon said in a statement. “Through the actions above, we will make sure that any future decisions will be based on accurate data.”
The school released a joint statement with members of the women’s golf and women’s swimming and diving teams as part of a resolution of threatened legal action. The decision to cut the teams sparked outcry among athletes. More than a dozen athletes signed a letter in August complaining that the cuts targeted sports popular with Asian athletes.
A gender equity review must be completed by March 15, 2022. Based on that review, the school will create a plan to ensure that all aspects of its intercollegiate athletic program comply with Title IX during the 2023-24 academic year and beyond.
“Dartmouth is committed to offering equal opportunities in intercollegiate athletics regardless of one’s gender,” Hanlon said. “It is, and always has been, our intention to ensure that we are complying with the law and fully living up to our institutional values of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Arthur Bryant, the lead attorney for the female athletes, said they were encouraged by the final outcome.
“Our clients, who stood up for their rights, are incredibly proud,” he said in a statement. “They sincerely hope that Dartmouth will use this opportunity to become a model for gender equity in athletics nationwide.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Games on hold
Indoor high school sports are still waiting for the go-ahead in Vermont.
This week featured outdoor competition for varsity ski teams, but basketball and hockey players are among the athletes still waiting to hear dates for season openers.
Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French said Friday that not enough time has passed to understand the impact of extended practices and team-based scrimmages on COVID cases and the required quarantines.
During the twice-weekly press conference, Gov. Phil Scott discouraged people from having Super Bowl or Daytona 500 parties. He was asked what the state is looking for in the data to start up games, and his response was that officials are still being cautious.
“We opened the next phase up and we want to make sure that there’s not any negative effect on that,” Scott said. “We’re also somewhat watching collegiate sports, which we’ve seen there has been some transmission between players on that level. It all factors in. I know people are anxious. I know people are frustrated. I know this is important to kids. It’s important to all of us to get back to normal. We just don’t want to make any missteps.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine added that even a few positive test results could be cause for alarm until more information is gathered.
“We are seeing some cases even in the practice environment,” Levine said. “It doesn’t mean there’s epidemics and outbreaks, but there are cases. So that’s noteworthy and it reflects what’s going on in the environment around us. We need a little more time in terms of the incubation period of the virus.”
Levine also mentioned that state officials are aware of mental health issues stemming from the freeze on most forms of competition.
“Mental health is a real significant concern nationwide in this pandemic,” he said. “We all recognize the significant impact mental health is having on the population at large. Frequently, when we hear from parents, from coaches and occasionally from the students themselves, mental health is really listed as the core issue that we should be remedying by returning everybody to competitions that they’re missing. We hear your voices and we empathize tremendously and we recognize how big a problem this is. We integrate that concern into the full picture.”
Teams have been allowed to practice since Dec. 26 and were given the green light for limited contact practices Jan. 18. Snowboarding and both Alpine and Nordic have been allowed to compete for the past two weeks.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hornets cancel slate
The Northern Vermont-Lyndon women’s basketball team opted to cancel its season.
The beat goes on with the NVU-Johnson team. The Badgers will open the season at home against Fisher College on Feb. 7. Their second game of the season is a visit to Castleton on Feb. 11.
The Badgers will play four of their nine games against Norwich. The NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball team tips off a 10-game schedule on Feb. 6 at home against Clarkson and the NVU-Johnson men’s team gets started on Feb. 6 at home against Fisher.
YOUTH HOCKEY
Suspension extended
On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least March 31.
The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions. The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least Jan. 31 due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities.
LEGION BASEBALL
Coaches push for season
There is little question that the pandemic has impacted American Legion baseball in Vermont. Legion posts depend on fundraising for their baseball teams and those efforts are currently hamstrung.
Vermont American Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens, though, is confident that a season will take place.
A committee will have a formal meeting Feb. 6 to iron out details. Teams in the Southern Division and Northern Division will each have a representative to give input at future meetings. Brattleboro’s Eric Libardoni will be the South’s mouthpiece. Chris Richards will speak for the Northern Division.
Stevens said it is the hope that they will offer perspectives and possibly some things that go into decision-making that members of the committee had not considered. One item on the table will be a final date for deciding if a season will take place.
Stevens knows there is a possibility that the high school season could extend beyond the normal time of mid-June.
“If that happens, we will probably just have a shorter season,” he said.
Several teams have already expressed some interest for being the host for the state tournament. It is also a possibility that the state Legion organization would help the host post financially this year.
There is a less costly option of having a state championship weekend. The survivors of a four-team playoff in each division would meet in a best-of-three series to decide the champ. The traditional eight-team, double-elimination tournament could also take place.
Manchester has expressed interest in coming aboard as a new team in the Southern Division.
“I am waiting on an application from them now,” Stevens said.
