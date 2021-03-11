BARRE — The CVU girls basketball team wrapped up a 9-0 regular season with Thursday’s 66-29 victory over Spaulding.
Catherine Gilwee led CVU with 15 points. Madison Reagan and Shelby Compainion scored 10 points apiece for the Redhawks. Spaulding’s top performers were Sage MacAuley (10 points), Natalie Folland (nine points) and Caitlyn Davison (six points).
“Tonight boiled down to mental toughness,” Crimson Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. “CVU is this entity that, when they step on the floor, we all just gasp. We were in it in the first half. And then they hit a couple 3s and we put our heads down and kind of just went through the motions.”
CVU closed out a 9-0 regular season and will be the No. 1 seed for next week’s Division II tournament. The eight-time champs advanced to every final from 2011-19 before last year’s semifinal was cancelled due to Covid. This season the Redhawks swept South Burlington and St. Johnsbury in addition to defeating BFA-St. Albans, Burlington, Rice and Rutland.
“We just played the best team, so we only get better from doing that,” coach MacAuley said. “In the first half we did a lot of great things as a team, and that’s what we have to take away from this. We were 13 of 19 from the line, so we had our foul shots down. And we were stepping to the ball and getting them into foul trouble. But that stopped a little in the second half.”
Gilwee scored six early points to help her team open up a 17-5 lead. A Tide putback before the second-quarter buzzer closed the gap to 31-20. The Redhawks led 47-24 after three quarters and never looked back.
Spaulding will enter the Division II playoffs with a 4-5 record. The Tide pieced together a three-game winning streak before falling to CVU.
“A lot of people have outside games, and we’ve always known that our game is inside,” coach MacAuley said. “We have to work extra hard to win games because we have an inside game. We worked hard and did a good job keeping it close early. With their height, they were blocking shots like crazy. So our confidence got a little shaky, vs. ball-faking and getting them into more foul trouble. And after a couple untimely turnovers and a couple missed shots, we became deflated.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Region 43, U-32 39
ORLEANS — Timely shots and disciplined clock management propelled the Rangers past the Raiders during Thursday’s regular-season finale.
Landyn Leach (12 points) hit a half-court buzzer-beater to end the opening quarter before Mitchell Poirrier (14 points) made a last-second shot for the Rangers to close out the second quarter. The Raiders committed an intentional foul during the final seconds and watched Lake Region seal the victory from the free-throw line.
“They’re very committed to their style of play,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “We were down two or three possessions late, and they were overly patient offensively. With no shot clock, we have no choice to try to ramp up the defensive intensity and force a turnover or a contested shot and get a rebound. But they’re very committed to their style.”
Aiden Hawkins scored all seven of his points in the final eight minutes for U-32. He added six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Anthony Engelhard also scored seven points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Owen Kelington (eight points), Noah McLane (nine points, four rebounds, three steals) and Jacob McCoy (four points) stepped up for U-32 as well. Teammate Cam Comstock grabbed six of his team-high eight rebounds on the offensive end.
U-32 went 19 of 88 from the field. The Raiders were 16 of 55 from two-point range and 3 of 33 from beyond the 3-point line.
“We were completely cold offensively,” Gauthier said. “And I thought our guys did a good job of trying to penetrate gaps and to really take advantage of any opportunities to look for the open guy. But at some points tonight the ball stopped going in the basket and we struggled to score. Any night when you shoot 21% from the floor, you’re going to have to be superb defensively. There is zero margin for error. And when you talk about those buzzer-beaters, those ended up being the difference.”
Connor Ulrich hit a pair of long-range shots to keep the Rangers in control. Last fall the multi-sport star led his soccer team to a 1-0 playoff victory over eight-time defending champ Stowe.
“Connor Ulrich hit two big 3-pointers tonight,” Gauthier said. “We went zone for one to try and trap and cause a turnover. And he hit an open 3 in the corner. Between that and the buzzer-beaters, that’s more than the final margin of a tight game like this. So that’s on me. In a low-scoring game, every point matters. And so those are big baskets. We started toying with some things to see if we could get that mojo, and we just couldn’t get the ball in on the offensive end. It’s one game and it’s a disappointing way to close out the regular season. But as soon as we get off the bus, we’re focussing on the post-season. And we’ll be ready wherever that game may be.”
Leach scored nine first-quarter points to help his team open up an 11-9 advantage. U-32’s Riley Richards kicked off the second quarter with a 3-pointer, but Poirier and Ulrich pushed their team in front 16-14. Baskets by Kellington and McLane knotted the score at 18 entering the final two minutes of the second quarter. Poirier’s precision at the conclusion of the first half gave Lake Region a 24-18 advantage.
U-32 erased a 28-20 deficit in the third quarter, with baskets in the paint by McCoy and McLane pushing their team in front 29-28. Lake Region stormed ahead 33-29 to close out the quarter.
The Rangers stayed sharp to start the fourth, pulling ahead 40-30 heading into the final five minutes. Kellington helped U-32 build some momentum, and Hawkins followed with a 3-pointer from the right side. A U-32 steal set the stage of a two-shot situation from the foul line, but the Raiders missed both attempts.
Another Lake Region turnover allowed Hawkins to make it 40-39 with 17 seconds remaining. The Raiders (5-3) committed an intentional foul at the other end and didn’t have a final answer as Lake Region (3-5) secured its second victory in three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.