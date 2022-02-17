BARRE - The Spaulding girls basketball team snapped Lake Region's seven-game winning streak with Thursday's 50-45 victory.
"We knew that they were going to be tough and we only beat them by five when we were up there," Spaulding coach MacAuley said. "We had scouted them a couple times and we knew that they had improved as we did. We knew it would be a tough game and it was all about defense tonight. That's something we've strived for all year-long and defense is something that gave us the edge in the game tonight."
Sam Donahue scored 16 points the Tide, who earned their 11th straight victory. Yvonne Roberge (seven steals, seven assists) and Emily Poulin scored 10 points apiece.
"These girls played all four quarters tonight," coach MacAuley said. "When they do that, it's such a beautiful thing. Normally we struggle in the first half. So late in the season, being able to play all four quarters is exactly what we needed."
Starters Autumn Lewis (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Aliyah Elliottt (six points) also excelled for the short-handed Tide.
"Autumn is not always one of our top scorers, but she can box out like crazy and she makes things happen underneath," coach MacAuley said. "She makes sure that we can get the rebound and take off and get the points."
Lake Region's top scorers were Sakoya Sweeney (27 points), Maddie Racine (six points) and Lillian Fauteux (six points).
"Yvonne and Sam switched off and on against (Sweeney) and they did a great job," coach MacAuley said. "I give it to Sweeney: She is a phenomenal player. You don't find many players like that. Our girls worked really hard to contain her as much as they could. But my hat's off for her 27 points - she can shake and bake."
Coach MacAuley honored Poulin, Donahue and Lewis in a pre-game ceremony on Senior Night.
"The seniors really stepped up," coach MacAuley said. "We talked beforehand about living in the moment and letting that propel them throughout the game. You only get one Senior Night and we wanted them to enjoy every moment out here. And they really made sure that they made things happen and they got the 'W' and really worked hard as a team."
Spaulding closes out the regular season at 15-4 and will be among the top title contenders entering the Division II playoffs. Lake Region falls to 11-6 and will seek its second straight D-III crown.
"Every game we played had a purpose and every loss had a purpose," coach MacAuley said. "Losing at the beginning of the year really made us see where our weaknesses were and what we needed to work on. It propelled us to the middle-of-the-year run that gave us our 11-game winning streak. But none of those games matter now - only playoffs matter."
Fauteux finished at the rim during Lake Region's first possession and Racine worked hard for a putback. Elliott hit a short jumper from the baseline and both Elliott and Lewis added second-chance shots. Roberge capped a three-point play from the foul line for a 9-4 advantage.
Sweeney slashed into the paint and gave the Rangers a quick boost with two points. Poulin went 2 of 2 at the line, grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled the length of the floor for a fast-break layup. Donahue's 3-pointer from the left corner and a buzzer-beating jumper by Lewis pushed Spaulding in front 18-6 to close out the first quarter.
Fauteux made two free throws to start the second quarter. Sweeney and Poulin traded baskets before Donahue extended the lead to 23-10. Maya Auger dropped in a 3-pointer from the right side for Lake Region and Roberge made a long-range shot for the Tide.
Lake Region went 0 of 2 at the line, but Sweeney gave her team a spark with a 3-pointer and two-pointer on back-to-back trips up the floor. Elliott countered with a putback, Fauteux scored for Lake Region and then Roberge's mid-range jumper fell through the cylinder. Spaulding led 30-19 entering halftime.
Donahue kept the Tide in charge with a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the third quarter. Racine scored before Lewis responded with a putback in transition. Sweeney made three free throws and a bank shot, slicing the Tide lead to 35-26.
Poulin dribbled through traffic for two points, ending the Rangers' brief run. Sweeney was fouled again and went 2 of 2, but Donahue showed off her shooting range with another 3-pointer a few seconds later. Sweeney assisted Racine down low before Roberge kicked the ball out to Lewis for a mid-range jump and a 42-30 lead after three quarters.
Sweeney pulled up for a baseline jumper, making it a 10-point game early in the fourth quarter. The junior sharpshooter hit a 3-pointer on her team's next possession. Coach MacAuely called a timeout with the Tide leading 42-35. Poulin scored after the short break and a Donahue basket in the paint off-set another two points by Sweeney.
Two more foul shots by Sweeney made it a 46-39 contest entering the final three minutes. Donahue padded the lead before Sweeney connected for a 3-pointer.
"We talked about making sure we held onto the ball as much as we could and making sure every possession counted," coach MacAuley said. "We knew they would look for 3's. And we waited for them to set up in the last few seconds and called a timeout and readjusted."
Spaulding missed the front end of two 1-and-1 situations from the line and then Dana Knights made a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds on the clock. Roberge iced the game with two last-second foul shots, sending the Tide into the post-season with undeniable momentum.
"Everything is changing moment to moment and we'll see where we end up and play whoever we have to play," coach MacAuley said. "We're going to keep working and it doesn't matter who it is. Whether we're in first or fifth place, we're going to do our thing."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thetford 44, Harwood 41
THETFORD - An early lead helped the Panthers deny multiple comeback attempts by the Highlanders during Thursday's late-season victory.
"I was very pleased with our defense tonight," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "We're starting to have better rotations and we're working as a unit. We did struggle at the line - otherwise we might have won by a bit more."
Mason Fahey (11 points), Madi Mousley (nine points), Whitney Lewis (eight points) and Kelsey Bogie (seven points) paced Thetford in a game of runs. The Panthers led 16-10 after one quarter, 24-23 after two and 37-27 after three.
"The effort was there by both teams," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "Neither one of us shot well from the free-throw line and neither one of us shot particularly well from the field. We knew we had already secured a home game for playoffs. But we had some uncharacteristic misses from inside and some careless passes. They killed us on the boards and we really struggled to rebound tonight. We were going straight-up instead of boxing out."
Thetford made five 3-pointers and was 1 of 15 from the foul line. Harwood drained three long-range shots and went 4 of 12 from the stripe. Harwood's top scorers were Quinn Nelson (14 points), Eloise Lilley (11 points), Emma Ravelin (seven points) and Cierra McKay (five points).
"They shot well from 3-point range," Young said. "It was a typical good Capital Division game. The girls played well and they played hard and clean. It was a fun game back and forth. Situationally, they'd go up and then we'd get back in it. And they'd go up and we'd make it close again. We missed two layups at the end and we could have tied it. And we had the ball at the last second and we tried to tip it back outside for a shot, but we couldn't. Eric's team played well and they deserved to win."
Macey Smith, Maddie Hatch and manager Krystal Mckinney were honored before the game on Senior Night for the Panthers. Thetford (10-7) will close out the regular season against Lamoille at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
"It is always a pleasure to play against Harwood," Ward said. "Tom has done so much for his program. The Harwood community should be extremely happy with what he has done the last few years."
Harwood (11-9) will attempt to blaze a path to the Barre Aud in the Division II postseason.
"We're looking ahead to getting prepared for playoffs and we feel confident about ourselves," Young said. "We feel like we can play with anyone. We're willing to take our best shot and see where that places us. The second half of the season really got us in a great spot. We started at 2-7, so to go from that to 11 wins is good."
Williamstown 54, Twinfield 18
WILLIAMSTOWN - Double-digit scoring efforts by Brianna McLaughlin (15 points) and Eliza Dwinell (12 points) helped the Blue Devils close out a 17-0 regular season with Thursday's wire-to-wire victory.
"It was 6-2 after one quarter," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "Nerves and emotions were on display."
The Blue Devils built a 25-10 halftime lead and never looked back against the Trojans. Fasika Parrott contributed five points, five assists and four steals in the victory. Teammate Grace Brink added five steals. McLaughlin, Dwinell and Parrott were all honored on Senior Night.
"I'm very proud of this group of seniors," Sweet said. "They are all incredible leaders and It is an incredible accomplishment to finish the season with a '0' in the loss column. After Saturday, we are all 0-0. It's a new season and we are excited for the opportunity to play for something special."
Twinfield's Alice McLane scored a team-high six points. The Trojans (2-16) will travel to play Milton at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Williamstown is likely to earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division III playoffs behind red-hot Windsor.
"It looks like we will be hosting two games," Sweet said. "I look forward to the team playing in front of a full gym. It will be such a great experience for them. We are focused on getting back to work tomorrow. We celebrated our regular season and now it's about winning one game at a time."
