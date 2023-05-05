BARRE - Bella Bevins and Ruby Harrington are field hockey standouts whose poise, precision and on-field chemistry clearly aren't limited to just one sport.
The Spaulding duo powered the school's girls lacrosse squad for the first month of the spring season and both players showcased their athleticism again during Friday's 14-5 victory over Stowe. Bella Bevins buried a team-high five goals, while Ruby Harrington (four assists) confirmed that she's one of the top playmakers in Central Vermont. Paige Allen (two assists) and Hallee Allen (one assist) contributed three goals apiece to help Spaulding (7-2) extend its winning streak to four games.
"We have to have a group effort out there for us to be successful," Tide coach Jason Pinard said. "We're not going to win with one individual trying to be the hero. And the girls have been unselfish and done that for most of the year, so I'm proud of them."
Maddie Frost (one assist), Jalona Mundo and Grace Isham also scored for the Granite City squad, with Rayna Long notching one assist. Paige Allen (eight draws) and Harrington (four draws) led the Tide in the circle. Pinard's team was scrappy across the field and held a big advantage in the battle for ground balls, led by Harrington (seven) and Mundo (four). Bevins, Isabella Cecchinelli and Sage MacAuley each won three loose balls. MacAuley is a three-sport standout who was sidelined by an injury at the start of the spring season before making her 2023 debut Friday.
"Sage played about 25 minutes today and we're trying to have her ease back in," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "It was great to have her back on the field today and she was happy to be out there. She's a very strong playr and she's going to be a huge part of our team going forward."
Sadie Wing scored three times for Stowe, which suffered a 17-3 loss to the Tide three weeks ago. Ella Hazard and Emma McInsosh also tucked away shots for the Raiders (1-3). Goalie Maddy Churchill made six saves for the Tide, who will travel to play Vergennes on Tuesday.
"It's been a long week for us and this was our third game of the week, so the kids were a little worn down," Pinard said. "But they persevered and kept working and kept grinding out there. It wasn't our best effort, by far. But we had two really good games earlier in the week."
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 16, Vergennes 6
NORTHFIELD - Junior Willa Long fired home a career-high seven goals Friday and the Raiders used a dominant second-half performance to avenge last year's semifinal loss against the Commodores.
Caitlyn Fielder punished the visitors by scoring four goals for the Raiders, who suffered a 9-8 setback against a Vergennes program that capped an undefeated season in 2019.
"We're that team that's hard to beat because we're really well-rounded," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "Everyone plays an important role, and everyone knows that. …Today they were trying to mark Caitlyn out of the game. And that's really our strength this year: You try to take Caitlyn out of the game - because she's scoring six or seven goals a game - and someone else is going to step up. And Willa just killed it for us today. She was the high contributor on draw controls, the high contributor on ground balls and she led us in scoring. She really had a breakout game. She's been our best stick-handler for the past two years and she has this trick shot. She's the only one on our team who's perfected the Twizzler, which is when you bring the stick across your body and low and then you flip it and direct it into the bottom of the net."
The Commodores have gone a combined 26-6 the past two seasons but were no match for Connor's squad during Friday's rematch on a turf field at Norwich University. Amelia Woodard and Anika Turcotte each scored two goals for the Raiders, who carried an 8-5 lead into the break.
"We came out and got a 4-0 lead and then they called a timeout and clearly made some quick adjustments," Connor said. "And then they came back out and scored four quick goals, so it was tied. We calmed down a little after that and we were up by three goals at halftime. And at halftime we said that we had the confidence and we know we can beat this team. We talked about making some adjustments in the second half, because we weren't sliding very well and we weren't supporting our teammates. And we went into a play where we pulled them out and spread them out - and that tore apart their defense and we had more space to drive to net. We had a ton of success stalling for short periods and then we were able to find open players in front. We really wore down their defense. And we really cleaned things up on ground balls and draw controls. We just had a dominant second half."
U-32's Megan Ognibene chipped in with one goal, while Fielder, Turcotte and Long tallied assists. The top contributors on draw controls for U-32 were Long (six), Zoe Hilferty (five), Fielder (three) and Ognibene (three). Leading the way on ground balls were Long (six), Natalie Beauregard (four), Ognibene (four) and Fielder (three). Goalie Emily Fuller made five saves in the victory.
Annie Dufault (three goals), Nell Harvey (two goals) and Reese Gernander scored for the Commodores, who fall to 3-4. Vergennes will host Division II rival Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (6-2) will travel to play Burlington the same day.
The Raiders are currently third in the D-II standings behind Spaulding (7-2) and defending champ Hartford (8-0). U-32 cruised to a 19-5 victory over the Crimson Tide on April 17 in East Montpelier and will travel to play Spaulding for Round 2 on May 16.
"Today was a home game for us against a Division II squad," Connor said. "Index points can be funny and it boils down to if you're home or away. But it will all shake out by the end of the season and I expect it will be accurate. Spaulding may be ahead of us right now, but we'll get another crack at them. Spaulding is doing well and they're having a good season. Today was good to face some adversity early and then have to step it up. It was exciting to see how we responded to that adversity."
BOYS LACROSSE
Stratton 8, GMVS 3
FAYSTON - Simon Baron (three goals) and Quinn Torre (two goals) led the way on attack Friday for the Bears, while teammates Asher Baron, Bode Gutchess and Juan Santos added one goal apiece. Milan Novak tallied two goals for the Gumbies and Joe Graziadei also scored in the loss. Stratton netminder Ollie Kosins turned aside 11 shots, compared to 12 saves by GMVS goalie Will Patton.
BASEBALL
U-32 8, Montpelier 4
MONTPELIER - A masterful effort on the mound and at the plate by Alex Keane lifted the Raiders past the Solons during Friday's clash between cross-town rivals.
Keane struck out five batters while pitching all seven innings. He relied on a few sharp defensive plays by his teammates to avenge last year's lopsided loss to the Solons.
"Alex was cruising," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "His pitch count was under control and he was throwing a lot of strikes, so we didn't have any reason to take him out. He was feeling good and we decided to stick with him. …He mixes it up pretty well and he has some off-speed pitches that he can mix in. He has a changeup and a curveball - and a knuckle curve that he messes around with. And you combine that with a fastball that he can pound the zone with. So he really has a nice bag of tricks."
Keane also paced U-32 at the plate by going 3-for-3. He laid down a pair of bunts for singles and finished with one RBI.
"Alex is a great bunter and a lot of our guys are great bunters," Green said. "Alex is quick out of the box. And as a left-handed hitter, it means he's got that extra step to get down the line."
Sawyer Mislak connected for a triple in the victory, while teammates Ben Bourgeois and Shane Starr each recorded doubles. Aiden Boyd added a single and Cam Tatro had a sacrifice fly for the Raiders (3-2).
"We really put pressure on Montpelier's defense and we were able to take advantage of a couple errors," Green said. "Whenever we play Montpelier it's a meaningful game - whether it's home or away. We wanted to make sure we came out this year and cleaned up our play. Last year we didn't take care of the baseball against them. Coming into today, a point of emphasis was executing on defense. We know Alex pitches to contact and we wanted to make sure we took care of business defensively - and we did that."
Andrew Tringe pitched the first five innings for MHS and gave up four runs. Will Talbert pitched the final two innings for the Solons (2-3).
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 7, North Country 0
EAST MONTPELIER - Lincoln Smith won the closest match of the day by prevailing at No. 1 singles during the Raiders' shutout victory over the Rangers on Friday.
U-32's top gun recovered from a second-set loss to wrap up a 6-1, 6-7, 10-7 win over three-sport standout Cooper Brueck. Finn O'Donnell overpowered Will Brandich, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 singles. Rory McLane was in complete control during a 6-0, 6-1 win over Matthew Poginy at No. 3 singles.
Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco teamed up to earn a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Liam Carrick and Quinn Groff at No. 1 doubles. John Stafford and Landin Drown cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Andrew Kerwin and Carver Maxwell at No. 2 doubles.
"It was a great battle in No. 1 singles," U-32 coach Kevin Richards said. "I'm really proud of the way Lincoln worked through the second set and the tiebreaker. It was a great team win."
U-32 will travel to play Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Monday. North Country (0-3) will travel to play Rice the same day.
