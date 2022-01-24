Grady Chase (20 points), Cole McAllister (15 points) and Andrew Trottier (12 points) reached double figures Monday for Spaulding, making life miserable for Middlebury during an 85-55 boys basketball victory.
The Crimson Tide cashed in on 13 attempts from beyond the arc, with Chase dropping in four 3-pointers during the second half. Riley Severy and Cooper Diego chipped in with eight points apiece for Spaulding, which went 11 of 21 from the foul line.
"We had 12 different guys score tonight," Tide coach Jesse Willard said. "When you get that many guys in the scorebook, you feel good about having everybody play well. Grady had a great game for us and it was good to see him back on the floor, playing at a high level."
Middlebury's Penn Riney recorded a game-high 29 points. Graham Matrick added eight points for the Tigers, who made four 3-pointers and were 7 of 15 from the stripe. Middlebury faced a 16-4 deficit after the first quarter and trailed 44-22 entering halftime.
The Tide bounced back from Friday's 78-54 loss against Montpelier to right the ship at the midway point of the regular season. Both Middlebury and Spaulding were cold from the floor during the opening minutes before the Tide pieced together an 11-0 run.
"We were 1 of 11 at the start of the Montpelier game and they were 3 of 4, so it was 9-2 them after the first four minutes," Willard said. "So when we missed a bunch of shots early tonight, it was a little reminiscent of that Montpelier game. But once that first shot went down - which was a free throw by Riley - we settled down and started playing to our potential."
Severy went 1 of 2 from the line to kick off the scoring with 6:10 left in the first quarter. An off-balance layup by Chase and a layup by Andrew Trottier helped the Tide gain some confidence offensively. Chase set up Trottier for an open basket in transition and then Chase elevated for a fast-break layup, extending the lead to 9-0 midway through the quarter.
Chase scored again following a timeout before Matrick put the Tigers on the scoreboard with 3:45 on the clock. Another basket by Matrick sliced the Tide lead to 11-4. McAllister went 1 of 2 from the stripe and scored in transition before Severy connected on another high-percentage look for a 12-point lead after the first quarter.
"It's big any time you can go on a run and hold a team," Willard said. "Getting three stops in a row, it can be a big momentum swing. To do that for four minutes, it really shows how hard our guys work and how quickly we can get up and down the floor. And how it can really affect a good team like Middlebury."
A 3-pointer by Chase was followed by a bucket from Middlebury's Nikolai Luksch at the start of the second quarter. Chase buried a 3-pointer from the left corner on Spaulding's next possession, extending the lead to 22-6. Diego responded to a Tigers foul shot by capping a three-point play from the foul line. Riney nabbed a steal and served up a layup and a free throw, making it 25-10.
Willem Barry and Luksch hit bank shots to give Middlebury a spark, but McAllister, Severy, Diego and Chase dropped in 3-pointers during consecutive Tide possessions. Riney and McAllister traded baskets and then Berry used a pump fake to free up space for a weak-side layup. Chase struck back with a 3-pointer and then stole the ball and assisted McAllister, stretching the lead to 22 points entering halftime.
Trottier set the tone for the second half with four quick points, off-setting two baskets by Riney. Severy scored again, Trottier set up McAllister for a fast-break basket and Tavarius Vance went 2 of 2 from the line. Rhiney scored on back-to-back possessions before Trottier dropped in a 3-pointer, giving the Tide a 59-30 lead.
Another Riney basket was answered by a Diego 3-pointer. Sam Wilcox and Cole Benoit answered at the other end to help push the Tide in front 66-32. Following a Berry foul shot, Spaulding's Mason Keel connected for a 3-pointer. Diego's unselfish assist to Ronson gave the Tide a 71-33 lead entering the final quarter.
Chase and Riney hit foul shots during the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Riney added two more baskets, but Wilcox and Ronson kept the Tide in control at the other end. Riney delivered from the foul line before Keel knocked down a 3-pointer.
Matrick and Riney combined for nine quick points late in the game. Zack Wilson scored on two straight trips up the floor for Spaulding and RJ Saldi went 2 of 2 from the line to seal the deal.
The 85-point total matched Spaulding's top offensive output on the season. The Tide have earned six double-digit victories while turning things into a rout before halftime during most games. Despite the lopsided scores, Willard's squad has attempted to maintain consistency in all four quarters while spreading things out offensively. And the role players have learned to protect a big lead against some of the top teams in Vermont.
"It's hard to lock in and get the same type of defensive intensity and the same type of focus that you get in the beginning of the game - on both sides," Willard said. "But it gives you more freedom to try kids at different spots and try to keep their minds engaged in the game. And we've certainly been on the other end of that score in years past."
Middlebury (2-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when it hosts Milton at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (8-2) will travel to play Harwood the same day.
"It's been a couple games back with Grady, and Cooper was back tonight as well," Willard said. "We're starting to get more consistency again at practice and games. As long as we work together and keep playing hard at both, I think we'll be ready come playoffs."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 48, Williamstown 38
WILLIAMSTOWN - The undefeated Wildcats snapped the Blue Devils' four-game winning streak Monday night.
Xavier Hill (18 points) and Tyler Rivard (11 points, 24 rebounds) gave Hazen a huge boost in the battle between perennial Division III title contenders. The Wildcats' halfcourt defense limited the Blue Devils to their lowest first-half scoring total of the season.
"Tyler controlled the boards and Xavier hit a bunch of shots from the outside," Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. "We battled a little foul trouble, but defensively we were solid all night. The first half especially, we played pretty well. We came out in the their quarter and turned it over a few times and they made a run at us. And Xavier hit a couple 3's late in the quarter that got us back to a comfortable lead again."
Carter Hill added eight points points in the victory. The Wildcats led 18-6 after one quarter, 30-12 after two and 38-29 after three. Xavier Hill hit all four of the team's 3-pointers.
"We're still finding ourselves and we have really good balance," coach Hill said. "Xavier is now starting to step up. And so teams have a hard time focusing on some of the other players because we have guys like Xavier that can hit shots too."
The top Williamstown scorers were Thomas Parrott (14 points), Lucas Donahue (nine points), Tavien Rouleau (seven points) and Brady Donahue (five points). The Blue Devils made four 3-pointers and went 10 of 16 from the foul line. Hazen made 2 of 9 free-throw attempts.
Earlier in the season Hazen handed Williamstown a 61-58 loss during the championship of the Dave Morse Tournament in Hardwick. The Wildcats have also defeated Randolph, Stowe, Oxbow, Enosburg, Peoples Academy and Harwood.
"We've played some tough teams and we're happy with where we're at," coach Hill said. "Division III is going to be a battle this year: There's a lot of depth to our division. And we have to focus on getting more depth so we can play more guys by the end of the year."
Williamstown (6-2) will travel to play Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Hazen (8-0) will host Thetford the same day.
Montpelier 80, Lake Region 48
ORLEANS - The Solons built a 21-point advantage in the opening half and never let the Rangers claw back during Monday's lopsided victory.
A 30-9 lead after the first eight minutes helped MHS open the floodgates. Montpelier was in front 54-18 entering halftime and led 74-34 after three quarters.
"It was nice to get off the bus really quick and come out strong in the first quarter," Solons coach Nick Foster said.
Jonah Cattaneo extended his double-digit scoring streak with a 29-point effort for the Capital City crew. Andrew Tringe added a season-high 14 points to power the defending Division II champs.
Carson Cody (12 points) and Carter Bruzzese (nine points) were also sharp for the Solons. Connor Ulrich hit a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter for Lake Region and teammate Charlie Thompson led the Rangers with 10 points.
Montpelier (8-1) will host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Lake Region (0-8) will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.