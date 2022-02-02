BARRE - Another Rebecca McKelvey hat trick combined with eight saves by Mattie Cetin helped Spaulding (12-1) earn its sixth shutout victory of the season Wednesday.
Chelsea Bell (two goals), Hannah King and Portia Berard also scored for the Crimson Tide during a 7-0 victory over Burlington-Colchester.
"Overall, we played a strong game," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "I'm really proud of our forwards executing things we've been focusing on in practice, like dumping and chipping it around defenders and attacking. Our forecheck really caused a lot of problems for the SeaLakers."
The Tide pulled ahead late in the first period when Bell made the most of a rush from center ice and fired a shot past goalie Paige Codega-Ryan (23 saves). Bria Dill and Ruby Harrington recorded assists. McKelvey doubled the lead 32 seconds later by beating Codega-Ryan with a high, glove-side shot following an offensive-zone face-off. King notched the assist to help Spaulding head into the first intermission with a 2-0 advantage.
McKelvey capitalized on assists by Zoe Tewksbury and Bell 22 seconds into the second period during a power play. The Tide standout beat two defenders and delivered the goods during a breakaway.
King scored on assists by McKelvey and Bell for a 4-0 lead in the second period. Codega-Ryan blocked an initial shot by McKelvey, but King directed a loose puck across the goal line after crashing the net. McKelvey struck gold again on a second-chance shot following a Tewksbury scoring attempt from the point. King registered the secondary assist.
Berard found the back of the net with a low shot 11 seconds into the third period. Tewksbury assisted. Bell rushed into the offensive zone, skated toward the left side and used a wraparound effort to cap the scoring midway through the final period. McKelvey registered the assist.
"The defense did a nice job stepping up and shutting down any rushes," Lawrence said. "Tonight was a really nice win for our girls".
Olivia Dallamura filled in as the SeaLakers goalie in the third period and made 12 saves. Burlington-Colchester (4-7) will travel to play Essex at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Spaulding will travel to play the Kingdom Blades at 6 p.m. Saturday.
'We're getting down to the end of the regular season here," Lawrence said. "There's only six games left over the next 20 days. We're not the top team in the standings and we're trying to get there. It's going to be key for us to ignore the noise and chatter around our record and just stay razor-focused on improving on all the little things that really decide games. From the defensive zone, face-offs, puck possession and playing smart - we can always improve. And while we have, we've got to keep continuing to do that."
GIRLS HOCKEY
U-32 11, Brattleboro 3
BRATTLEBORO - Alyssa Frazier scored four of her six goals in the first period Wednesday and the Raiders showed no signs of bus legs during their blowout victory.
"Alyssa had a great game," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "She is such a versatile player. It doesn't matter if she plays defense or offense - she's a scoring threat at either place."
U-32 led 4-0 after one period and 6-2 after two. Caitlyn Fielder also scored in the winning effort while recording six assists. Morgan Ribolini, Tia Leno, Alex Pickel and Caitlyn Casavant also found the back of the net for Smith's squad. Frazier dished out one assist.
Raiders goalie Jim Clayton made a handful of difficult saves to keep her team ahead at every turn. Angel Jobin took the loss in goal for the Colonels. Juliana Miskovich scored twice for Brattleboro, Lily Carignan scored once and both Alex Gregory and Grace Szpila tallied assists.
"I thought the girls really moved the puck well tonight," Smith said. "They have been working really hard at practice and it's certainly showing on the ice."
U-32 (7-3) will visit Burr & Burton for a 5 p.m. contest Saturday. Brattleboro (2-7) will travel to play Rice the same day at 1 p.m.
Middlebury 3, Harwood 2
WATERBURY - The Tigers snapped a two-game losing skid Wednesday by holding off the Highlanders.
Louisa Thomsen (one assist) and Maeven Cattanach scored for Harwood. Jordan Hunter stopped 43 shots in front the Highlanders' goal. Harwood (7-4-1) will travel to play Missisquoi at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Middlebury (6-7) will host Hartford at 5 p.m. Friday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 6, Northfield 1
NORTHFIELD - The Highlanders put things out of reach by piling up four goals in the final period Wednesday at Kreitzberg Arena.
"We let up a fair amount of shots in the first period," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "So in the first intermission I told the boys to buckle down on D-zone coverage. They responded and did a great job keeping the puck away from our net the rest of the game."
Jacob Green registered two goals and two assists for HU. Adin Combs added two goals in the winning effort and teammates Tyson Silvia (two assists), Pacie McGrath and Owen Duffy also scored.
"With a couple minutes left in the game Owen Duffy drove the net and buried the puck on a rebound for his first varsity goal," Thompson said. "The team and the stands erupted in celebration and it was a great moment for Owen and our team."
Harwood's Addison Dietz, Cole Dezan and Michael Clark dished out single assists. Goalies Teighen Fils-Aime and Owen Cheney combined to make 11 saves in the victory.
"Teighen had a great game in goal, especially in the first period when he made some big saves," Thompson said. "And Owen stepped in for the final 4-5 minutes, playing in net for the first time in a game. He made three big saves and did a great job."
Marauders goalie Landon Amell stopped 27 shots.
"Northfield played great team defense and we had trouble scoring until the third," Thompson said. "We were persistent on offense and it finally payed off."
Harwood (6-6) will host defending Division II champ Brattleboro at 3 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year's title game. Northfield will carry a 1-10 record in Saturday's 2 p.m. game at Hartford.
Essex 5, Spaulding 2
BARRE - The Hornets secured their sixth victory in seven games during Wednesday's showdown between teams with opposite records. Spaulding (4-8) will travel to play Colchester at 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Essex (8-4) will host Rice the same day at 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulidng 59, Hazen 43
HARDWICK - Timing was everything from the Crimson Tide during Wednesday's clash between Capital Division heavyweights.
Spaulding (11-2) opened the game with a 9-0 run and rattled off eight straight points at the start of the third quarter to pull away for good against the Wildcats (10-2). Tavarius Vance (16 points), Cole McAllister (14 points) and Riley Severy (12 points) led the way for the Tide.
"We came out hot and our defense dictated the pace.," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "Hazen is an energetic building to play in to begin with. And we came out with a lot of energy on the defensive end and it got us some easy baskets early. It got us fired up and we hit some more shots. But then they settled down and made it a good game. It turned into a pretty tight battle with balanced scoring inside and outside."
Cooper Diego tossed in eight points during the victory. Tyler Rivard (14 points) and Jadon Baker (12 points) powered Hazen, which suffered its second straight loss after falling to U-32 last week.
"Riley had a great game again tonight and he was so physical inside," Willard said. "Rivard is a workhorse for Hazen. And Riley did as good a job as anyone keeping a kid that strong off the glass."
Wednesday's contest featured the return of Tide standout Isaiah Terrill, who caused lots of problems for the Wildcats at both ends of the floor. Spaulding was forced to play without several standouts during the past month but is finally returning to full strength.
"It was so nice having Isaiah back," Willard said. "He does so much on the defensive end and the way he distributes the ball offensively. Isaiah and Cooper both did a really good job finding guys like Riley and Tavarius down by the rim."
Severy scored after the opening tip-off and Diego drained a 3-pointer for a 5-0 lead. Andrew Trottier dribbled in for an uncontested fast-break layup, resulting in a Hazen timeout with the Wildcats trailing 7-0. Vance scored after the short break for a nine-point cushion.
Rivard went 2 of 2 from the line to give Hazen a spark with 4:50 left in the first quarter. Vance and Severy answered and then McAllister pulled up near the baseline and dropped in a mid-range jumper. Baker swished in a long-range 3-pointer before McAllister went 1 of 2 from the foul line. Rivard's putback closed the gap to 16-7, but Severy scored in transition a few moments later. Another basket by Rivard sent Hazen into the second quarter trailing 18-9.
Terrill showed off his explosive speed while going up for two points and a 20-9 lead. McAllister made a foul shot before Lincoln Michaud scored down low for Hazen. Xavier Hill's coast-to-coast layup sliced the deficit to 21-13, leading to a timeout by the Tide.
Michaud went 1 of 2 form the line for Hazen and teammate Gabe Michaud's putback was followed by a McAllister basket. Xavier Hill's 3-pointer made it 23-19 entering the final two minutes of the first half. Diego finished off the second-quarter scoring for a 25-19 advantage. McAllister scored five straight points in the first 25 seconds of the third quarter and Vance made a 3-pointer for a 33-19 lead.
"When we started hitting shots at the start of the third quarter, I thought we were going to open it up," Willard said. "We hit Cole on a backdoor (pass) and then got a quick turnover when they stepped over the line on the inbound. Cole's energy was really good and I though he might hit a 3, so we called a play for him. And that five points loosened us up and helped build our confidence on the perimeter. And Tavarius came down on the next possession and hit a 3, which was really big."
Rivard scored on back-to-back possessions after a timeout to make it a 10-point game. Baker and Rivard both went 1 of 2 from the line before the Tide countered a basket. A Rivard putback kept Hazen within striking distance while facing a 35-27 deficit midway through the third quarter.
Baskets by McAllister, Vance and Severy helped off-set two 3-pointers and baseline jumper by Baker. Vance answered with a 3-pointer from the left corner, pushing Spaulding in front 44-35. An unselfish sequence of passes set up an open 3-pointer by Diego. Aasha Gould closed the gap to 47-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Cole Benoit and Severy stretched the lead to 51-37 before Carter Hill went 1 of 2 from the line for Hazen. Layups by Michaud and Carter Hill kept things close, but Vance countered for the Tide. Rivard's 2-of-2 effort from the line made was neutralized by another two points from McAllister.
The Tide entered the bonus with 1:33 on the clock and Terrill made both free-throw attempts. Spaulding missed the front end of two 1-and-1 situations from the stripe, but the damage was already done. Vance flew up for a putback in transition to put the finishing touches on another wire-to-wire victory.
"It's tough against a physical team like Hazen," Willard said. "Every shot they made, their energy was so high and the whole building was so fired up. It felt like they were tying the game with every point in that comeback attempt. It's a tough place to play. You play on the road and sometimes road games are hard. And a road game at Hazen is probably the closest you get to a playoff atmosphere this year without actually being in the playoffs. Tonight was an important game and we handled the pressure. Our energy coming in was really, really high. But it didn't get to the point where it was too high and we were making mistakes from too much energy. Guys found each other, we played good defense and we capitalized when we had the opportunities."
Spaulding will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Friday. Hazen will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Monday.
Montpelier 63, Lake Region 27
MONTPELIER - Senior Jonah Cattaneo scored 18 points and was happy to watch some of his younger teammates step up in the second half during Monday's rout.
The Solons guard is now 56 points away from reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his varsity career.
"Jonah played great defense and he was great at the rim," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said.
Rashid Nikiema finished with 15 points for MHS and teammate Carter Bruzzese added five points. Ronnie Riby-Williams, Carson Cody and Will Bruzzese added four points apiece in the winning effort.
"We had two guys in double figures and everybody else sprinkled it in," coach Foster said. "Everyone who got on the floor tonight did a great job. We asked them to play great defense and they did. And they were able to get the ball in down low to help spread out the scoring."
Cater Montgomery poured in a team-high 11 points for the Rangers (0-11).
"Regardless of the opponent, our goal is to come out strong, play hard early on and then let the scoreboard do the work late in the game," coach Foster said. "We don't want to let our opponent dictate our effort early."
Nikiema made his first two shots, Cattaneo scored twice in transition, Cody dropped in a hook shot and Riby-Williams scored after a timeout for a 12-0 advantage. A Robbie Bowman foul shot and a second-chance basket by Montgomery put the Rangers on the scoreboard.
Carter Bruzzese hit a 3-pointer, Cattaneo went 2 of 2 from the foul line and Andrew Tringe scored in the paint for a quick 7-0 MHS run. Lake Region's Governor Robb closed out the first quarter with a foul shot, leaving the Solons with a 19-4 lead.
Nikimea opened the floodgates by making back-to-back buckets to start the second quarter. Cody scored and then Cattaneo punished the Rangers with a two-pointer and a 3-pointer. Nikiema added a 3-pointer and Cabot Hart helped pad the lead to 39-4.
Montgomery ended his team's scoring drought with an old-fashioned three-point play, slicing the deficit to 39-7 entering halftime. Tringe stepped up defensively with two blocks during the final minute of the second quarter.
Lake Region's David Piers scored five unanswered points to kick off the third quarter. Riby-Williams and Carter Bruzzese scored to limit the damage. Montgomery erupted for six quick points and Robb added a turnaround jumper for the Rangers. Carter Bruzzese's shot at the buzzer gave the Solons a 54-20 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Evan Smith's 3-pointer helped push MHS in front 59-20 during the first few minutes of the fourth quarter. Colby Lafleur dropped in a shot for Lake Region and teammate Beren Lovejoy went 1 of 2 from the foul line and Lovejoy added two late points for the Rangers. Cleo Bridge scored at the end to help MHS lock up its eighth straight double-digit victory.
"We just have to make sure we stay sharp," coach Foster said. "We're trying to have the first group come out and play really well in the first quarter. And we've had great competition at practice, which definitely helps. We have some guys who would be playing 29 or 30 minutes a game and they are playing 19 or 20 minutes now. So we don't want to lose too much focus there."
Montpelier (11-1) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Friday. The Solons earned a 66-46 victory over the Highlanders three weeks ago.
"I feel like we're playing really well," coach Foster said. "We're playing as well as we ever have defensively and we're sharing the basketball on offense. We're shooting well, even though we didn't have our best shooting night today. I'm confident with our entire team and I love the way we're headed."
Peoples 56, Harwood 50
DUXBURY - Chandler Follensbee (27 points) and Augustus Veit (15 points) were in the zone offensively Wednesday and the Wolves didn't allow any Highlanders to reach double figures.
Tobey Bellows, Cooper Olney and Zach Smith scored nine points apiece for HU and teammate Lewis Clapp added eight points. The Highlanders will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Friday.
"All in all, it was a tough game," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We’re hoping to refocus and put up a good showing against Montpelier."
Danville 37, Stowe 26
DANVILLE - Andrew Joncas (14 points) and Dillon Brigham (10 points) made sure the Bears denied the Raiders' bid for their first victory of the season Wednesday.
Stowe (0-12) will host BFA-Fairfax at 7 p.m. Friday. Danville (8-3) will host Blue Mountain the same day at 7:30 p.m.
