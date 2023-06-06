MONTPELIER - A stray tennis ball and a noisy freight train added extra drama to a pair of make-or-break matches during Monday's Division II girls semifinal between Mount Mansfield and Montpelier.
The distractions could have easily derailed the Cougars' bid to earn their second championship appearance in program history, but MMU's players brushed off the brief interruptions and slammed the door on the Solons' bid for a three-peat.
Fourth-seeded Mount Mansfield (11-7) handed No. 1 Montpelier (12-4) its first playoff loss in four years, closing out a 7-0 victory in a match that was overflowing with tiebreakers and tense deuce points. The Cougars will now take a shot at bringing home their first crown when they travel to play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between No. 7 Rice (7-9) and No. 3 Burr & Burton (11-3).
"I felt the championship early on," MMU coach Sandra Fary said. "We have a lot of talent and the girls work hard. We practice two hours a day, six days a week. They put their heart and soul into tennis, they're coachable and they want it badly. We haven't been to a finals since 1991. That's our one and only finals, and we lost."
Mount Mansfield girls tennis has never captured a championship in its 35-year history, but this year's squad is one victory away from ending that title drought. The Cougars suffered a 4-3 setback against Rice on May 20 and lost by the same score at Burr & Burton two days earlier.
"Two seasons ago we won more matches than we had in the past 10 years," Mount Mansfield's Irian Adii said. We got a new coach (Fary) three years ago and she's definitely helped and we're on the way up."
Last year's 8-9 Cougars team wound up recording the program's first post-season victory since 2006 by defeating Woodstock, 5-2, in the quarterfinals. A few days later Mount Mansfield suffered a 6-1 semifinal loss to Montpelier, making this year's payback victory even more sweet.
"We lost to them 6-1 in the semifinals last year, so this was a big comeback for us," Adii said. "My whole team has just worked really hard this whole season to improve. It's been something we've been keeping in mind for awhile and working really hard toward."
Adi, Bea Molson, Ada Krull, Avela Krull and Zoe Rosen collected singles victories for MMU. Hannah Agran and Estelle First won in three sets at No. 1 doubles, while teammates Ava Poehlmann and Tulip Griesel easily prevailed at the No. 2 position.
"It was a tough day," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "There were a lot of close matches. We just couldn't play well enough to pull out some W's."
The Cougars pounced quickly at the beginning of the match to grab a 2-0 lead. Molson defeated Rachana Cherian, 6-1, 6-0, while Ada Krull recorded a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sophie Sevi.
"Bea Molon is the best tennis player I've ever played with and she's raised the caliber for our team," Adii said. "And Ada Krull and Avela Krull are at No. 2 and 4 singles - and the four of us all best friends. We've been playing a lot in the off-season and it's been paying off."
The Cougars quickly found themselves in a position where they needed just two more victories to eliminate the two-time defending champs. But nothing came easily as the No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles matches dragged on for nearly one-and-a-half hours.
"(Adii) typically has hour-and-a-half, two-hour matches," Fary said. "She's got a ton of grit, she's a really patient player and she's just mentally tough. She plays one point at a time and just plays her heart out."
Adii delivered the goods for MMU with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 victory over Ruby McElwain, relying on a retriever-oriented strategy and patiently waiting for her opponent to commit an unforced error. But the match took a turn late in the second set when McElwain erased a 4-3 deficit and rallied to force a third-set tiebreak.
At the same time, MMU's No. 2 doubles team was attempting to give their school its third victory of the afternoon. First and Agran built a 3-0 lead in a third-set tiebreak, but the Solons quickly rallied to knot things at 5-5. The Montpelier standouts capitalized on a few errant returns by MMU to make it 7-7, but the Cougars inched ahead 8-7 on a winter by Agran. A few seconds later the local cargo train rolled around the bend and slowly made its way past the courts, resulting in an short stoppage of play. When things picked back up a few minutes later, Agran and First left nothing to chance. First ended things with her third overhead slam of the tiebreak, putting an exclamation point on the victory.
"Every once in awhile, I think, 'Maybe I shouldn't (hit smashes). But I might hit it and it will go out,'" First said. "And today a lot of times the Montpelier people would cheer when you hit it out, so I'd get shaken up a little. So the next time I'd just try to hit it lightly, instead of slam it. But I do really like to slam it."
Adii also found herself in a high-pressure moment when things screeched to a halt quickly. The Cougars veteran was in the midst of an 18-shot rally with McElwain while leading 9-7 in their third-set tiebreak when a ball from a neighboring court bounced near their baseline. McElwain spotted the intrusion and quickly called for a new point, prompting a quick transition after both players were deep in the zone. Adii used a powerful backhand a minute later to induce an unforced error by her opponent, triggering the forth-and-deciding team point for the Cougars.
"I was just focussing on playing my game and trying to play percentage tennis," Adii said. "Because I knew that if I won, then we'd be heading to the championship. So I was just thinking about my team the whole time. And it's my senior year, so it's my last year playing tennis here. And this has definitely been a big goal of ours for awhile."
SINGLES
Bea Molson (MMU) def. Rachana Cherian 6-1, 6-0
Ada Krull (MMU) def. Sophie Sevi 6-3, 6-3
Irian Adii (MMU) def. Ruby McElwain 6-4, 5-7, 10-7
Avela Krull (MMU) def. Allegra Muller 7-5, 6-3
Zoe Rosen (MMU) def. Emily Tringe 7-5, 7-6(5)
DOUBLES
Hannah Agran and Estelle First (MMU) def. Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner 6-4, 5-7, 10-7
Ava Poehlmann and Tulip Griesel (MMU) def. Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey 6-0, 6-2
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Mount Mansfield 6
MONTPELIER - The No. 2 Solons established an 8-3 halftime lead and were never seriously tested in the second half en route to Monday's quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Cougars.
The Solons' top contributors were Pilar Abele (five goals, three assists), Sophia Jerome (three goals, one assist), Sophia Flora (three goals one assist), Grace Hall (three assists) and Finley Torrens-Martin (one goal, four assists).
"We were trying some different sets on defense that we started practicing last week, and I was actually really happy with the way they turned out," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "We dedicated a couple days to practice and we had the JV boys team come out and kind of be like a scout team for us, so we could run our defense against an opponent - rather than doing it internally when half the team is on offense and half the team is on defense. We had enough that we could set up and we could pause. It wasn't a scrimmage, but they were there as a scout team. So that was very helpful to have them practice against someone in that safe space. And I was happy with the defense today. I think we need to do a better job on offense of moving the disc around the whole team. There were flashes of it, but we relied on a lot on the people we've relied on the whole season. MMU is a good team with good coaches and they're very athletic. But I think that South Burlington and Burlington are on a different level. And Burlington is even on a different level."
Ruby Moorehead (one goal, one assist), Elsie Mcdermet (one goal), Mira Pompei (one goal) and Anna Blackburn (one assist) helped round out the scoring for the Capital City crew, which will host No. 3 South Burlington during Wednesday's 3:30 p.m. semifinal.
"We love South Burlington and we combined with them to go to (the Pioneer Valley Invitational)," Keegan said. "So we're friends with them, they have a great coach, they're super athletic and they're a super good team. But we just can't make silly mistakes, because they will capitalize. And if we're good enough and lucky enough to make it past South Burlington, Burlington is even another level up. And you can't make mistakes against teams like that: They're just too good."
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 8, Stratton 6
STRATTON - A hat trick by Tae Rossmassler and two goals apiece from Dylan Hood and Brendan Tedeschi guided the No. 3 Solons past the No. 2 Bears during Monday's Division III semifinal.
Montpelier (10-4) secured its ninth win in a row and will take on either No. 1 Mount Abraham (11-3) or No. 5 BFA-Fairfax (5-11) in the championship. The Solons are eyeing their third straight title.
"Today's game just shows how good we are that we can compete with the top athletes in the state," Montpelier coach John Grasso said. "Nolan Lyford stepped up today by being a long-pole, an offensive middie and a defensive middie. He did a little bit of everything for us. But that's just what Nolan does - and he doesn't complain. He just goes out there and steps up for us."
Montpelier goalie Cal Davis finished with a season-high 15 saves.
"Cal was in the zone right off the bat, even with their fans right behind him were heckling him," Grasso said. "Stratton played great and they are great athletes. But we came in knowing what we had to do. From Day 1, our goal was to win the championship. And now we're one game away from winning the championship."
Stratton (8-3) faced a 6-5 halftime deficit and struggled to generate many quality offensive chances in the second half as Montpelier ratcheted up its defensive intensity.
"We shut down their top scorer," Grasso said. "We had Crosse Gariboldi on him and their top guy barely caught a pass all game. He had one goal, but that was after he started a play with the ball. Crosse was the MVP of the day - he did it for us. If we didn't come up with this defensive game plan, the game could have been much different."
