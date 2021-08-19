Norwich University head men's hockey coach Cam Ellsworth announced the addition of Kevin Cole to his coaching staff Thursday.
Cole comes to Norwich after spending multiple years as a head coach at the American Collegiate Hockey Association level. Most recently, Cole was the head coach at Purdue Northwest in Indiana.
Cole was the inaugural men's hockey coach at Purdue Northwest, guiding the Pride through their first two seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He built the program from the ground up, opening PNW's home rink at the Kube Sports Complex and guiding the program's move into the ACHA. Last season, he coached PNW's first Academic All-American in junior team captain Cole Bocock.
"I'm extremely happy to bring Kevin Cole on board to our coaching staff here at Norwich," Ellsworth said. "He has a deep passion for the game of hockey and coaching and he'll be a valuable addition to join Steve Mattson and I on the staff. I look forward to working with Kevin and Steve this season as we look to build off our recent success."
Prior to PNW, Cole served as the head coach of Trine University's ACHA hockey program and a skills coach with the NCAA team. He also served as an assistant coach in 2016-17 with Williston State College's AHCA program, helping lead the Tetons to a No. 1 regional ranking and the national tournament in their inaugural season.
Originally from Lansing, Mich., Cole graduated from Michigan State University in 2006 with a degree in human resources and economics. He also earned his Master's degree in business leadership from Trine University. He played junior hockey for the Soo Indians of the North American Hockey League.
Cole joins Ellsworth for his fourth season at the helm of the perennial nationally-ranked men's hockey program. Ellsworth guided the Cadets to a 7-1 record in 2021 and has a 54-8-5 record. His .843 winning percentage leads all active NCAA Division III men's ice hockey coaches. Steve Mattson will also return for his 22nd season as an assistant coach with the Norwich men's hockey program to round out Ellsworth's staff.
"I truly look forward to working in such a great organization," Cole said. "Norwich is a premier university with a rich hockey history. I can't wait to get started and help contribute to the winning tradition of Norwich hockey."
Norwich is scheduled to open the 2021-22 season with a pair of home exhibition games. The Cadets will face Saint Anselm on Oct. 17 before a clash with Curry on Oct. 23. The Cadets will play their first regular season game Oct. 30 when they host Salve Regina at Kreitzberg Arena.
MEN'S SOCCER
Davis, Cippichio join NU
NORTHFIELD – Norwich University head men's soccer coach Adam Pfeifer announced the addition of Staige Davis and Joey Cippichio to his coaching staff Thursday.
Davis will serve as an assistant coach, while Cippichio will work primarily with the goalkeepers. Pfeifer enters his sixth season at the helm of the program.
Davis is a Burlington native who played club soccer for Far Post Soccer Club from the ages of 9 to 18, winning six state championships. He graduated from Green Mountain Valley School, captaining the side his senior year and earning a Twin State All-Star selection.
In the fall of 2016 while living in England, Davis played in the Welsh 2nd Division for Buckley Town FC. After returning to Vermont, he attended Norwich University and played in 34 games during his three seasons with the Cadets. He served as the team captain for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
Davis won GNAC Rookie of the Week honors in 2017 and also was a GNAC Third Team All-Conference selection during his freshman season.
Davis began his coaching career at Far Post Soccer Club, where he has now worked for 10 years. He has been the head coach for teams ranging from U10 to U18 and currently serves as the Director of Coaching for the U11-12 age groups.
In 2016, he spent six months in England on a coaching apprenticeship with League 1 club Crewe Alexandra. Most recently, he served as a student assistant coach for the Cadets during the 2018-19 season.
Cipicchio grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He played club soccer for the Columbus Crew Soccer Academy. He graduated in 2014 from Worthington Kilbourne High School, where he was a four-year varsity player and earned All-State honors as a senior.
Cipicchio continued his playing career at NCAA Division I Brown University, where he studied Neuroscience. While at Brown, he played for the NPSL team, Rhode Island Red's, and held the record for most starts as a goalkeeper.
Cipicchio started all 17 games as a senior at Brown, finishing with an 8-6-3 record and six shutouts. He ranked second in the Ivy League in save percentage and third in goals-against average.
Cipicchio coached for Columbus United and Barca Academy in Ohio prior to moving to Vermont. He is currently the head goalkeeper coach for Far Post Soccer Club. He also works with the goalkeepers at UVM.
Norwich opened preseason training camp Thursday. The Cadets will host NVU Lyndon on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. to open the 2021 season.
