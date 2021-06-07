BARRE — The No. 6 Colcheter boys lacrosse team was unstoppable on attack during the Division II quarterfinals, erasing an early three-goal deficit to earn a 18-16 victory over No. 3 Spaulding.
The Lakers (7-4) will travel to play No. 2 Harwood (10-2) in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal. Spaulding closes out the season at 9-3.
“Of course it’s not the way we wanted the game to end, but I am so proud of the way our team fought throughout the entire game — especially in the last seven minutes,” Spaulding coach Ian Thomas said. “We played a great first half and they just made more plays than us in the second half.”
The Crimson Tide led 6-3 after the first quarter and headed into halftime in front 6-3. The Lakers buried six goals in the third quarter and knotted the score at 9. Colchester’s offense carried that momentum into the final quarter, resulting in another six-goal outburst.
“In the first half we were patient and deliberate on offense,” Thomas said. “We moved the ball really well and got deep into our sets. In the second half we rushed offensively and pushed early in sets, which led to many of Colchester’s transition goals. Their goalie had a phenomenal second half.”
Kieran Phillips made 13 saves in front of the cage for Colchester. Ryan Dousevicz (seven goals, three assists), Mason Coburn (six goals, two assists) and Isaac Karin (two goals) powered the Lakers’ offense. Aaron Laquerre (one assist), Ian Maher and Mason Cardinal added one goal apiece. Caleb LeVasseur and Kyle Nadeau each dished out two assists in the victory. Teammates Brady LeVasseur and Bodey Towle added one assist apiece.
“They scored six straight to start the fourth and we scored the final four goals of the game,” Thomas said. “We got the momentum back halfway through the fourth and just ran out of time. Overall, it was a very physical and intense game. It was a four-quarter battle that could have gone either way. Unfortunately, there is a time limit and the game had to end.”
Owen Kresco (four goals) and Cam Kearney (three goals) paced a balanced Tide attack. They received lots of scoring help from Aiden Blouin (two goals, five assists), Aidan Kresco (two goals, one assis), Colby Berard (one goal, three assists) and Jamison Mast (one goal, two assists).
Ben Hiscock, John Malnati and André Pelletier added one goal apiece for the Tide. Owen Kresco went 5-for-12 on face-offs and Ryan Glassford was 12-for-19 in the loss. Spaulding goalie Chris Howarth made 28 saves.
“I am so proud of our team for the season we put together and the way have grown as a family this year,” Thomas said. “Day in and day out, our boys approach the game with class and respect. In our program we have a lot of pride for the sport and continuously talk about the game’s Native American roots. Our boys understand and truly embrace that it is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to compete on the lacrosse field. And that is all I can ask for as a coach.”
SOFTBALL
Mount Abraham 6, U-32 5
BRISTOL — The No. 2 Eagles scored the winning run in the eighth inning to eliminate the No. 7 Raiders during Division II quarterfinal action.
U-32 built a 2-0 lead in the opening frame before pulling ahead 4-0 in the third inning. Mount Abraham scored a run in the fourth and then U-32 made it 5-1in the fifth.
The Eagles tied the score at 5 in the sixth inning and both teams were scoreless in the seventh. Eagles pitcher Cami Willsey entered the game with runners on first and third in the eighth inning and escaped the jam with no damage inflicted. A walk-off hit by Payton Vincent ended things a few minutes later.
The Eagles slugger wound up going 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Bella Powell and Karissa Livingston (double) both went 2-for-4 in the victory. U-32’s top hitters were Sage Winner (3-for-4, double), Allie Guthrie (2-for-3, double, three RBIs) and Kiki Hayward (double).
Mount Anthony starting pitcher Eve McCormick gave up nine hits and recorded seven strikeouts over seven-plus innings. Willsey did not allow any hits and struck out two batters. Losing pitcher Grace Johnson allowed 11 hits and issued seven walks.
U-32 finishes the season at 9-7. The Eagles (15-2) will host No. 3 Enosburg (13-2) in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 4, Burr and Burton 3
MANCHESTER — The No. 2 doubles team of Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith capped a come-from-behind team victory during a Division II semifinal clash with the Bulldogs.
Daphne Lassner, Grace Murphy and Sydney Dunn won in singles action for the No. 3 Solons. Second-seeded BBA was eliminated in the semifinals for the fifth straight season.
“There were a lot of deuce games and their girls continued to grind it out,” MHS coach Lou Cecere said. “We served for the match a few times and it kept going. Their girls played hard and there were a lot of good rallies. And credit to our girls for all the work they did this past week in practice with footwork and volleys. I think it really made a difference at the end of the match.”
The Solons faced a 2-1 deficit after dropping matches at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. Maddy Miosek and Mia Sherwood triumphed in doubles for BBA, rallying to a 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 victory over Sophie Sevi and Emily Swenson. Burr & Burton’s Spencer North improved to 14-0 on the season with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Kenzie Golonka at the No. 2 position. North did not drop a set all spring. Nora O’Donnell gave the Bulldogs their third point by rolling past Rachana Cherien, 6-1, 6-1, at the No. 5 spot.
Lassner was just as efficient at No. 1 singles while coasting past Kali Brandt, 6-0, 6-1. Murphy blanked Mac Theurmer, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles. Dunn was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Lili Zens at the No. 4 spot during a hot-and-humid afternoon.
“Both coaches agreed to let the girls have water breaks on non-changeovers,” Cecere said. “And things cooled off, so it made things a little more bearable. All of our singles players — even the ones who lost — played their best match of the season. They all limited their mistakes and they all took care of business.”
Montpelier improves to 14-14 all-time in semifinal matches and is 7-6 in title appearances. The Solons defeated Harwood, 4-3, in the 2016 championship. They lost to Woodstock by the same score during the 2017 title showdown. Cecere’s crew claimed payback by kicking off the 2021 post-season with a 7-0 victory over the three-time defending champ Wasps.
Burr & Burton ends the season at 12-3. Montpelier (11-2) will travel to play No. 1 Middlebury (12-0) in Tuesday’s 3 p.m. championship. The Tigers earned a 4-3 victory over the Solons three weeks ago during their closest match of the season. Middlebury shut out U-32 in the semifinals to advance to the final for the first time in 25 years.
“Middlebury is a really good team and we’ve got another long drive ahead of Tuesday,” Cecere said. “We were close with them the first time and I wouldn’t think anything would be different this time. It will probably come down to a few close points in a lot of close matches. And hopefully we’ll come out on top this time.
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner (M) def. Kali Brandt 6-0, 6-1 Spencer North (B) def. Kenzie Golonka 6-1, 6-1 Grace Murphy (M) def. Mac Theurmer 6-0, 6-0 Sydney Dunn (M) def. Lili Zens 6-2, 6-3 Nora O’Donnell (B) def. Rachana Cherien 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Maddy Miosek and Mia Sherwood (B) def. Sophie Sevi and Emily Swenson 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith (M) def. Elizabeth Ruffa and Sophia Witkin 6-0, 6-3
Middlebury 7, U-32 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Raiders put up a strong fight at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, but the top-seeded Tigers kept their perfect record intact with another shutout victory. U-32 ends the season at 8-5. Middlebury (12-0) will host No. 3 Montpelier (11-2) in Tuesday’s 3 p.m. Division II championship.
SINGLES
Scarlett Carrara def. Tovah Williams 6-0, 6-2 Julia Bartlett def. Jasmine Toro 6-0, 6-0 Abby Bailey def. Caitlin Dodge-Prescott 7-5, 4-6, 10-2 Elizabeth Bright def. Kallista Parton 6-1, 6-0 Paige Hescock def. Jin Clayton 6-0, 6-4
DOUBLES
