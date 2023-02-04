MONTPELIER - Carson Cody had the hot hand on a chilly mid-winter afternoon and teammate Atif Milak did a little bit of everything Saturday, lifting the Montpelier boys basketball team to a 66-50 victory over Harwood.
Cody scored 21 points, while Milak erupted for 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the two-time defending Divsiion II champs. Clayton Foster (eight points, five assists) and Carter Bruzzese (seven points, five assists) were also key contributors in the victory.
Harwood's top scorers were Cole Hill (16 points), Tobey Bellows (12 points), Lewis Clapp (six points) and Boone Maher (six points). The Highlanders trailed 16-11 after the first eight minutes and faced a 37-20 halftime deficit.
"Carson Cody came out and hurt us with 18 points in the first half," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We had it down to eight points in the fourth and just a couple balls got away from us. But it was a good game, all in all. We're starting to get a little bit more together and starting to do things in ways that we want to. The more games we have, the more things that we can do. And it increases our time on the court, which is what we're looking for without being able to practice a ton."
The Solons (9-3) will host Williamstown at 7 p.m. Monday. The Highlanders (3-8) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Randolph 71, U-32 63
EAST MONTPELIER - The Galloping Ghosts erased a double-digit halftime deficit and made their foul shots when it counted Saturday, snapping a four-game losing skid with an overtime victory over the Raiders.
"You'd always prefer to win in regulation," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "But there is some value to having it go to overtime and having a team come back from a double-digit lead and trying to execute down the stretch. Unfortunately, our offensive woes continued in overtime today. And ultimately we were forced to foul and put them on the line to try to extend the game."
Randolph's Ethan Davignon (25 points) went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line during the final minutes to seal the deal. Shea Fontanella added 15 points in the victory and teammate Ben Hanford finished with 13 points after making all eight of his free-throw attempts. Chase Higgins wound up with nine points for the Ghosts, who hit six 3-pointers and were 21 of 24 from the foul line as a team.
Saywer Mislak went 7 of 8 from the line and finished with 22 points and four steals for U-32, which hit four 3s and went 15 of 26 from the charity stripe. The Raiders also relied heavily upon the efforts of Caelan Zeilenga (11 points, three rebounds, five steals), Luke Page (six points, six rebounds, three assists), Michael Mallett (six points, five rebounds, two steals), Aiden Boyd (eight rebounds) and Alex Keene (five points, six rebounds).
The score was tied at 13-13 following a back-and-forth opening quarter. The Ghosts trailed 32-22 entering halftime and were down 46-40 after three quarters. Hanford made two shots from the stripe with 13 seconds left in regulation to help his team force overtime with the score tied at 59-59.
A traveling violation spoiled a potential fast-break layup by the Ghosts early in overtime, but Hanford added two more free throws to give his team the lead for good. A foul shot by Page was followed by a steal and a layup by Mallett, slicing the gap to a single point. Luke Tucker-Shepard scored at the other end and then Davignon put the finishing touches on the comeback by continuing to deliver from the stripe.
"It was very similar to our game against Williamstown," Gauthier said. "We matched up man to man to open the game and we got off to a good start defensively and we were able to get some quality looks in transition - largely at the rim. But they just didn't drop. It felt like we were getting really good looks, but there were a lot of shots that went in and out. Randolph came out and hit a few shots early, which helped them keep pace. We continued to match up throughout the second quarter and eventually we went to a halfcourt trap and we closed out the quarter with a 12-2 run. It felt like things were starting to click. And then in the second half our halfcourt trap wasn't quite as effective. They were able to move the ball a little bit better and we weren't able to create turnovers at as high of a rate, so we ended up going back to man. We didn't want to risk giving up a wide-open layup or a catch-and-shoot 3 because we were trying to trap. It went back and forth in the second half and we had a high-quality look at the end of the fourth quarter and it just didn't go down."
The Raiders fall to 3-10 and will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Randolph (6-7) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 27, Richford 22
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Blue Devils limited the Rockets to a total of 10 points during the first three quarters Saturday and survived a late comeback attempt to walk away victorious.
Natalie Beliveau (10 points, 14 rebounds) led the way for Williamstown, which was in front 14-8 entering halftime and carried a 20-10 advantage into the final quarter. Destiny Campbell chipped in with six points, eight rebonds and six steals during the victory, while Richford's Kyrielle Deuso finished with 10 points.
"We came out absolutely locked in on defense," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "We knew they would come out with the press and we did a great job breaking it and getting them out of it within the first couple minutes. Natalie put her stamp on the game early and she cleaned the glass and finished around the rim. We had the game in control until there were two minutes to go and started pressing on offense. We will clean that up, but this was another great step forward."
Williamstown (6-7) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Monday. Richford (8-6) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Harwood 41, Lake Region 32
ORLEANS - Quinn Nelson helped awaken the Highlanders from their offensive slumber during Saturday's come-from-behind victory over the Rangers.
The junior center recorded nine points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks for Harwood, which recovered from a two-point second quarter by overpowering Lake Region after the halftime break.
"In the second quarter we were rushing stuff and they were collapsing around the key," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "There were three players on defense in the key and they were challenging us to make an outside shot. But I told the girls that if you pull up and take what they were giving you, it will open things up down low."
Cierra McKay (17 points) paced the Highlanders. Teammate Ayden Parrish went 4 of 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished with six points. Eloise Lilley added five points for Harwood, which made 12 of 18 free-throw attempts and drained three shots from beyond the arc.
"Cierra McKay really stepped up had a great first quarter and carried us," coach Young said. "And then everybody else really seemed to loosen up after halftime and play their game, which was nice to see. And I think we were 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final few minutes of the fourth. Ayden Parrish had probably her best game of the season, which is nice to see after she missed all of last season. I am really happy with the team and look forward to keep going forward from here."
Sakoya Sweeney hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Rangers. Alyssa Butler added five points in the loss. The hosts led 13-12 after one quarter and 19-14 after two before Harwood clawed back to seize a 27-23 advantage before the start of the fourth quarter.
"Going into the game we had a good plan for Sakoya," coach Young said. "She still had 19 and she's an incredible player. But we slowed down their offense and we were very happy with the defensive effort. I went with a short bench and the team bought into what we were trying to do and they executed. I give credit to my players: You can draw anything up on the white board, but you still have to execute."
The Highlanders salvaged a regular-season split with the Rangers after suffering a 43-26 victory on Jan. 10. Lake Region (9-7) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (9-5) will travel to play Randolph the same day at 6 p.m.
"We expected to be able to beat these guys just as much as they expected to be able to beat us," coach Young said. "We don't worry about playing anyone anymore."
Hazen 73, BFA-Fairfax 19.
HARDWICK - Caitlyn Davison (25 points, eight rebounds) guided the Wildcats to their 15th straight victory Saturday.
Julia desGrosilliers (12 points, eight rebounds), Ella Gillespie (11 points, eight rebounds) and Alexis Christensen (11 points) also reached double figures for Hazen, which held a 34-9 halftime advantage. Leading the way for the Bullets were Taylor Duguette and Anna Villeneuve with five points apiece.
BFA-Fairfax (1-12) will host Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Hazen (15-1) will travel to play Northfield the same evening.
"We are just going to keep working hard, tweaking things here and there," Wildcats coach Randy Lumsden said. "And hopefully when playoffs roll around, we are playing our best basketball. Right now we are focused on Northfield and what we are going to have to do to go there and get a win. That’s what I’m telling the girls: one game at a time."
Mt. Abraham 40, Spaulding 39
BRISTOL - Lucy Parker scored nine points Saturday for the Eagles and four of her teammates added six points apiece to hold off the Crimson Tide during a rematch of last year's Division II final.
Mackenzie Griner, Maia Jensen, Madison Gile and Morgan Barnard all finished with six points to provide crucial scoring balance for the defending champs. Griner grabbed 13 rebounds, Jensen nabbed six steals and Louisa Painter finished with six boards in the winning effort. Yvonne Roberge led Spaulding with 13 points.
Mount Abraham (9-8) will travel to play North Country on Tuesday. Spaulding (13-3) will host Oxbow at 7 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 4, Essex 2
ESSEX - The Hornets kept things close for the majority of Saturday's game before the Crimson Tide took care of business at the end.
Rebecca McKelvey gave Spaulding the lead on a Hannah King assist with 6:14 left in the first period. Essex equalized three minutes later when Dylan Line scored on an assist from Abby Smith.
Spaulding pulled ahead for good when Amelia Healey made the most of a power-play opportunity with 4:43 left in the second period. McKelvey registered the assist. Ellie Parker extended the lead to 3-1 on a Gracie Lunt assist with 10:19 left in the third period. The Hornets made it a one-goal game again when Line tallied a short-handed goal with 1:39 on the clock. Ellie Parker left nothing to chance by adding a power-play goal on a feed from Peyton Laperle with 61 seconds left to play.
Goalie Adaline Ploof recorded 23 saves for Essex, while Spaulding's Rayna Long stopped 17 shots. Essex (4-8-2) will host BFA-St. Albans at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (14-0-1) will travel to play South Burlington at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.
U-32 6, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - Saturday's two-goal, two-assist performance by Caitlyn Fielder helped the Raiders inch one step closer to a .500 record for the season.
Emily Tringe finished with one goal and two assists, while Hannah Drury and Alex Pickel both added one goal and one assist. Ruby Eaton also scored and teammates Ainsley Gross and Willow Mashkuri dished out single assists.
Raiders goalie Addie Croteau recorded an 11-save shutout, while Highlanders netminder Jordan Hunter stopped 51 shots. U-32 (6-8-1) will host Hartford at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Harwood (0-12-1) will host the Kingdom Blades the same day at 6 p.m.
