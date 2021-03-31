The Rotary All-Star Classic would normally celebrate its 37th year, but the 2021 All-Star Hockey Classic will not be played for the second year in a row due to Covid.
The top boys and girls high school seniors are nominated by their coaches to be eligible for selection, and this year’s roster was recently finalized. Even though there will be no gem, organizers recognized all the players for their hard work during the season.
The rosters are filled with Central Vermonters, including six players apiece from U-32 and Harwood.
The Raiders produced four sections on the girls’ side with Delanee Hill, Cece Curtin, Elizabeth Guthrie and Cadence Burgess. Neil Rohan and Greg Golonka were named to the Rotary squad for the U-32 boys.
Clara Griffin, Hailey Brickey and Molly Yacavoni represent the Harwood girls. Highlanders Jonathan O’Brien, Liam Guyette and Gavin Thomsen were honored after leading their team to the Division II boys championship.
Spaulding’s Addie Reil was also singled out after helping the Tide girls recorded their second straight undefeated regular season. Owen Kresco and Christian Gagne were picked for the Spaulding boys. Henry Paumgarten made the cut for the Stowe boys.
Rotary All-Stars are split into “Austin” and “Harris” teams in recognition of the event’s founders.
GIRLS ROSTER
AUSTIN TEAM
OFFENSE
Alison Walker, Rice; Kat Hoff, Rice; Alexis Patterson, Rutland; Aly Larose, South Burlington; Clara Griffin, Harwood; Alicia Veronneau, CVU; Katherine Veronneau, CVU; Stella Turner, Burr & Burton; Kilo Francomb, Burr & Burton; Annette Zilkha, Burr & Burton; Brianna Paul, Brattleboro; Rosie Carignan, Brattleboro
DEFENSE
Chiara Skeels, BFA-St. Albans; Ella Troville, South Burlington; Ella Lowkes, Rutland; Hailey Brickey, Harwood; Addie Reil, Spaulding; Molly Yacavoni, Harwood; Eliza Dodson, Woodstock; Miranda Eisenman, Burr & Burton
GOALIES
Macie Boissonneault, BFA-St. Albans; Emily McDonald, Rice; Eva Dodson, Woodstock
HARRIS TEAM
OFFENSE
Hannah Himes, Essex; Abigail Robbins, Essex; Ruby Wool, Burlington-Colchester; Brynn Coughlin, Burlington-Colchester; Breezy Parent, Missisquoi; Holly Stein, Kingdom Blades; Alexis Duranleau, Kingdom Blades; Bethie Laroche, Missisquoi; Lora Fresn, Missisquoi; Cece Curtin, U-32; Izzy Stack, Hartford; Delanee Hill, U-32
DEFENSE
Courtney Himes, Essex; Kendall Muzzy, Burlington-Colchester; Kory Champney, Kingdom Blades; Audrey Schnoor, Middlebury; Abby Bessette, Missisquoi; Julia Ballinger, Kingdom Blades; Elizabeth Guthrie, U-32; Cadence Burgess, U-32
GOALIES
Sophie Forcier, Essex; Maddi Conley, Missisquoi; Abby Hodsden, Middlebury
BOYS ROSTER
AUSTIN TEAM
OFFENSE
Ryan Clark, Essex; Max Line, Essex; Owen Young, Essex; Will Hauf, Mt. Mansfield; Viktor Pallasvesa, St. Johnsbury; Hunter Fay, South Burlington; Cam Saia, CVU; Mason Foard, Brattleboro; Gavin Howard, Brattleboro; Neil Rohan, U-32; Henry Paumgarten, Stowe
DEFENSE
Joe Maher, Essex; Tobias Martin, Essex; Will Couture, Essex; Aiden Machanic, CVU; Tucker Stearns, Middlebury; Ryan Gerard, Brattleboro; Greg Golonka, U-32; Jonathan O’Brien, Harwood
GOALIES
Liam Guyette, Harwood; Austin Wood, Brattleboro
HARRIS TEAM
OFFENSE
Christian Vallee, BFA-St. Albans; Andrew Gubbins, Woodstock; Charles Green, Woodstock; Sam Rubman, Rice; Hunter Mason, Missisquoi; Jackson Porter, Missisquoi; Mark Carthy, Burr & Burton; Jacob Mulac, Burr & Burton; Owen Kresco, Spaulding; Christian Gagne, Spaulding; Gavin Thomsen, Harwood; Dan Lanoue, Lyndon
DEFENSE
Nate Benoit, BFA-St. Albans; Colby Morin, BFA-St. Albans; Riley Shepherd, Woodstock; Cole Tarrant, Rice; Steven King, Missisquoi; Charles Gates, Missisquoi; Zach King, Burr & Burton; Brendan Fath, Colchester
GOALIES
Paul Bouchard, Missisquoi; Colin Macdiarmid, Lyndon
ALPINE SKIING
Selvaag, Riddell shine
STOWE — University of Vermont’s Josefine Selvaag won Wednesday’s giant slalom race at Stowe Mountain.
She was followed by teammate Ella Renzoni and Green Mountain Valley School’s Lydia Riddell.
Castleton University freshman Petra Veljkovic continued her impressive season by finishing 13th in the morning race with a time of 2 minutes, 9.69 seconds.
The Spartans’ Lena Soehnle was 22nd, Birgit Kinneberg was 23rd and Camille Jackson was 34th. UVM’s Francesca English made it a Catamount sweep in the afternoon race. Veljkovic was 14th with a time of 2:08.14. Kinneberg was 25th and Jackson was 39th.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM edges UVM
BURLINGTON — Two overtime periods couldn’t decide a winner between the University of Vermont and UMass Lowell field hockey teams.
The score was tied 1-1 after double overtime and the Riverhawks won in a shootout.
Kate Miller and Berbel Rozema scored for UML in the shootout.
UVM got on the board first with a goal in the first quarter by Kate Hall off an assist from Sydney Melfi on a cross. It was Hall’s second goal of the season.
The Riverhawks tied the game in the second quarter when Hannah Keefe scored off an assist from Grace Davis.
UVM’s Sierra Espeland played all 80 minutes in goal and made eight saves. UML goalie Eleonore Boekhorst made 15 saves.
UVM falls to 0-6 and 0-4 America East Conference play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spartans on pause
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s soccer program and softball program have entered pauses due to COVID-19, the University announced Wednesday.
Men’s soccer’s scheduled game against New England College on Friday has been postponed.
The Castleton softball program’s games against Norwich on Wednesday, Keene State on Friday and Saturday and Middlebury on April 6 have been postponed.
