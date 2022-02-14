EAST MONTPELIER - Jonah Cattaneo reached the 1,000-point milestone last week for Montpelier and has no intentions of taking his foot off the gas.
The 3-point assassin made eight long-range shots Monday and finished with 43 points during the Solons' 75-55 boys basketball victory over U-32.
"He had 30 at the half and he's scoring as well as I've seen anybody score - inside and out," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "He was unbelievable. He was creating space for himself, creating space for other players an scoring all over in transition."
Cattaneo made all five of his free-throw attempts for MHS, which went 13 of 19 from the foul line as a team. Carson Cody scored 10 points for the Solons and teammates Clayton Foster and Rashid Nikiema added six points apiece. Jacob Fair (13 points) and Caleb Trombly (12 points) led the way for U-32, which trailed 17-8 after the first quarter.
"It's a whole different feeling when you play U-32," coach Foster said. "Everyone knows everyone and before the game they're talking. And when the game starts, it feels like a big game right away. Elvin (Stowell) scored two early baskets tonight and it was close for the first few minutes."
A 41-21 Montpelier halftime lead turned into a 60-30 advantage after three quarters. The Solons connected on a dozen 3-point attempts to overwhelm a Raiders squad that prides itself on long-distance shots.
"The game was really tight for the first half of the first quarter," coach Foster said. "And even at halftime, it didn't feel like a 20-point game. We were really good defensively and we forced a lot of turnovers in the half-court and the full-court. And we were able to score a lot in transition."
Stowell has been a consistent double-digit scoring threat for the Solons, but he picked up his second foul and saw limited minutes before halftime. He absence allowed the Solons to capitalize on their strengths.
"Elvin got his second foul early in the first half," coach Foster said. "When he went to the bench, we were really able to extend the lead. They weren't able to create much space at all without Elvin on the floor. We also had Will (Bruzzese) on him, and that's just tough."
The Solons have had the Raiders' number the past three years, causing a night-and-day shift in the Central Vermont power dynamics. U-32 dominated the Capital City crew for nearly a decade before the momentum finally changed hands.
"After I started coaching, when (Jack) Shea hit his second buzzer-beater in one year and they beat us, I wasn't sure we would every win against U-32," coach Foster said. "Certainly over the last couple years we've done a nice job against those guys. And overall, our program has really come a long way against that program as well."
U-32 (8-5) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Montpelier (15-1) will host Randolph the same day.
"We like where we're at, but there's still so many things we can improve upon," coach Foster said. "We're still really young and inexperienced in our depth, so it's important to bring those kids along. We still can improve on some other things too and we'll look to do that in the next week-and-a-half and obviously do our best to stay healthy."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 70, Randolph 62
WILLIAMSTOWN - An early Blue Devils lead was worth its weight in gold Monday.
The Galloping Ghosts made several late runs during the Division III clash before walking away empty-handed against their cross-town rivals. Williamstown led 22-11 after one quarter, 35-29 after two and 53-40 after three.
"They had to foul toward the end to get some possession back," Blue Devils coach Jack Carrier said.
Williamstown's Thomas Parrott (24 points) and Blake Clark (20 points) both made three 3-pointers. Parrott also contributed nine rebounds and five assists, while Clark added four assists and four steals. Teammate Brady Donahue hit two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
"Thomas is more of a driver, but he was 3 of 5 from 3-point land," Carrier said. "He doesn't take a lot of them. But if he has a look, he'll take it. Blake drove the lane a lot more tonight and scored. At times he likes to hang out around the 3-point line, but he's dangerous when he wants to get to the rim. Brady is just lights-out when he's shooting 3's in practice and he can get hot at any point in a game."
Tavien Rouleau served up eight points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils, who made 6 of 10 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Williamstown wound up with nine 3-pointers as a team and went 12 of 18 from the free throw line.
"We got off to a better start," Carrier said. "But one of the things we need to work on is, when we get a lead, trying to keep that cushion. We've had some letups throughout the games that have cost us some leads. We're hoping we can fix that issue where we can let teams back in it."
Levi West paced the Galloping Ghosts with 27 points.
"Levi West his some 3's and he had a lot of points in the paint," Carrier said. "He had a lot of post-up moves and drop-steps."
Randolph's Chase Higgins made four long-distance attempts and finished with 19 points. The Ghosts were 6 of 9 from the foul line and connected on seven 3-pointers.
"I've seen Randolph play several games this year and we've played against them twice," Carrier said. "I saw them when they played against Hazen and Lamoille. And they're a team that just stays within striking distance - or they're in the lead - and they keep coming after you. They're persistent on the offensive end. They don't quit and they find a way to score when they need to. And on the defensive end, they stay right with you.
Williamstown (11-5) will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Randolph (3-10) will travel to play Montpelier the same evening.
Hazen 59, Thetford 43
THETFORD - Tyler Rivard scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds while carrying the Wildcats on his back during Monday's Capital Division battle.
"It was a very flat game and we just rode Tyler the whole time," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "His size was just too much for them. We went to him a lot in the paint and he got a lot off the offensive glass and was really good tonight. And we needed him to be because we did not bring our A game."
Carter Hill finished with eight points for Hazen, which built a 19-12 lead in the opening quarter and was in front 29-22 entering halftime. The Panthers closed the gap to 39-34 at the end of the third quarter before Rivard and the Wildcats closed things out at the end.
"Thetford has improved greatly as the season has gone on and they played really well tonight," coach Hill said. "We were able to grind away and we did a good job of getting it inside. And we defended well when we needed to in the fourth quarter."
Mitchell Parkman (10 points) and Jacob Gilman (nine points) paced the Panthers, who were 1 of 2 from the stripe. Gilman drained three of his team's four 3-pointers. Hazen went 12 of 24 from the foul line and made a trio of 3-pointers.
The Wildcats (13-3) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Northfield 52, BFA-Fairfax 40
NORTHFIELD - Adam King (19 points), Preston Lilly (11 points) and Carson Smit (10 points) joined forces Monday to silence the Bullets.
Caiden Crawford-Stempel (six points) was another weapon for the Marauders, who led 6-5 after the first quarter. Northfield established a 21-12 halftime lead and entered the final eight minutes with a 37-21 advantage.
The Marauders dropped in four 3-pointers and were 10 of 14 from the foul line. BFA made a pair of 3-pointers and went 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. The top scorers for the Bullets were Riley Greene (11 points), Reed Stygles (10 points) and Evan Fletcher (seven points).
"It was a good win for us tonight to get us back on track," Marauders coach James Robinson said.
Northfield (11-5) will host Craftsbury at 7 p.m. Wednesday. BFA-Fairfax (4-10) will host Oxbow the same evening.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thetord 53, Oxbow 36
THETFORD - Kelsey Bogie (14 points) and Madi Mousley (10 points) reached double figures to give the Panthers some late-season momentum Monday.
"We played some good basketball overall," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "Our defense is slowly becoming our strength and we're starting to do the little things that will make us better. Our offense is becoming more efficient. We're still making some mistakes, but I like what we are doing."
Maggi Elsworth (13 points) and Emma Parkin (11 points) led the Olympians. Thetford held leads of 9-8 after one quarter, 23-17 after two and 38-27 after three.
"They inched away all night," Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said of the Panthers. "We came out a little flat after halftime and they got up by 11 a few minutes into the third quarter. And then we played them pretty even until the very end, when we had to go full man and get the ball."
Oxbow (7-11) will travel to play Peoples at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Thetford improves to 9-6.
"Charlize Brown, Macey Smith, Whitney Lewis, Mason Fahey and Taylor West helped lead the defense with better communication," Ward said. "We still have work to do, but I'm happy with our progress."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.