The University of Vermont men’s basketball team (6-3) begins a two-game trip to the Ocean State on Tuesday when it travel to play Providence (8-1) at 6:30 p.m.
Vermont and Providence have been two of the winningest Division I programs in New England over the last 20 seasons. The Catamounts are ranked second with 429 wins since the start of the 2002-03 campaign. The Friars have piled up the third-most wins (345) over that span. Only UConn has more wins than the two programs with 436 victories.
Providence enters Tuesday’s matchup with wins in four of its last five games. The Friars’ lone loss came on Nov. 23 when they suffered a 58-40 loss to Virginia in the Legends Classic. Providence has wins over a pair of Power 5 opponents after beating Wisconsin (63-58) and Texas Tech (72-68). The Friars are No. 37 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, which is the highest among Vermont’s opponents this season. Nate Watson leads Providence with 15.1 points per game. Aljami Durham (14.6 points per game) and Noah Horchler (11.7 points per game) also average double figures.
Vermont guard Justin Mazzulla returns to his home state for the two-game road trip. He grew up minutes away from Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Mazzulla has played one other collegiate game in his home state. The transfer faced Rhode Island as a member of George Washington in 2019.
The Catamounts have earned 11 wins against current and former members of the Big East. Vermont defeated St. John’s 70-68 in 2019 during its most recent matchup with a Big East school. UVM’s historic NCAA Tournament win came against Big East foe Syracuse in 2005 when T.J. Sorrentine hit the 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Vermont is looking for its first victory over Providence in the ninth all-time meeting between the New England counterparts. The Friars earned an 80-58 victory over the Catamounts when they last met in 2016. All eight games have been played in Rhode Island in the series that dates back to 1942.
The Catamounts average 8.1 turnovers per game, which is the second-best rate in the country behind New Hampshire (eight). Vermont’s fewest number of turnovers (five) came in its 61-53 victory over Yale at Patrick Gym. UVM’s assist/turnover ratio of 1.62 ranks 14th in the nation.
Tuesday’s game will be televised nationally on FS1 with Eric Collins and Donny Marshall on the call.
RIC 84, Castleton 64
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Castleton University men’s basketball team fell in Little East Conference action on Saturday evening, dropping its league-opener by a final score of 84-64 at Rhode Island College.
RIC led by six points at the break, but really broke the game open in the second half.
Remy Brown scored a team-high 15 points for Castleton, followed by Eric Shaw’s 13 points in the contest.
RIC had four players in double figures, led by a game-high 30 points from Keyshaun Jacobs.
Castleton (5-4) returns to the hardwood Wednesday night at Fitchburg State at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 72,
Loyola Chicago 62
BURLINGTON – Emma Utterback tallied a career-high 23 points to lead Vermont (4-4) to a 72-62 victory over Loyola Chicago (5-3) at Patrick Gym. Utterback was one of four Catamounts to reach double figures.
“Today was a really strong team win against a very good Loyola Team,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “We had contributions from everyone. It’s great for our team to string two wins together. We’ll watch the film and learn what we did well and what we need to clean up. We need to have good days of practice to get ready for Dartmouth.”
Loyola Chicago led 4-2 in the early minutes of the opening frame, but the Catamounts rallied with a 9-0 run in a 3:19 span to take an 11-4 lead. Vermont took a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, with Josie Larkins registering four points to lead the attack.
The Ramblers briefly cut the deficit to three points early in the second quarter, thanks to driving layups by Julia Hoefling and Jala Johnson. Utterback had four points for UVM in the first 1:20 of the frame to keep the Cats in front. Vermont distanced itself in the middle portion of the second quarter with a 7-0 run that gave the Catamounts a 28-15 lead with 5:24 left in the frame. Another 6-0 run late in the quarter gave Vermont a 34-18 halftime lead.
Both teams exchanged baskets to open the third quarter. A three-point play by Allison Day sparked a quick Loyola Chicago run. The Ramblers outscored the Catamounts 11-2 in the final 3:19 to pull to within single digits for the first time since the 6:36 mark of the second quarter. Vermont held a 48-41 lead after three quarters.
Loyola Chicago pulled to as close as five points twice in the early minutes of the fourth quarter. However, Delaney Richason and Larkins each hit 3-pointers to preserve the UVM lead. Larkins’ long-range shot kicked off a 14-5 run that gave Vermont a 67-53 lead with 50 seconds left to play.
Utterback made 7 of 13 attempts from the field and cashed in on 9 of 13 attempts from the foul. She nearly registered a double-double with eight rebounds.
Richason had 18 points for Vermont after going 5 of 9 from the floor. The junior drilled a game-high three 3-pointers on four attempts.
Larkins tallied 13 points and a team-high four assists. Playing nearly 35 minutes, Larkins was 3 of 5 from the field and converted on all six of her free-throw attempts.
Anna Olson had 11 points on a 5-of-10 shooting effort. The sophomore added two rebounds and two assists. Teammate Catherine Gilwee dished out a team-high four assists in her first career start.
The Catamounts will host Dartmouth at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RIC 60, Castleton 46
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s basketball team dropped its Little East Conference opener on Saturday afternoon, falling 60-46 at Rhode Island College.
The Spartans (4-3, 0-1 LEC) struggled from the floor, shooting just 27.6 percent overall (16 of 58) while making 28.0 percent from three (7 of 25).
Ryleigh Coloutti had a team-high 12 points for the Spartans, shooting 5-for-14 and adding four rebounds and two steals. Kelly Vuz joined Coloutti in double figures with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Castleton is at Colby-Sawyer on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a non-conference matchup.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Vermont 6,
New Hampshire 3
DURHAM, N.H. – Kristina Shanahan scored twice and was one of five Catamounts to make the scoresheet during a victory in Hockey East action. Vermont improves to 8-7-2, while the Wildcats fall to 6-9-2.
“I’m so proud of this team for their heart and their resilience as we continue to learn how to win consistently,” UVM coach Jim Plumer said. “We played excellent hockey at both ends of the ice and got timely scoring and it’s a recipe for success. We are looking forward to our last game of the semester and going into the break with momentum.”
Shanahan opened the scoring for the Catamounts with 7:10 left in the first period on UVM’s first power-play opportunity of the contest. Bella Parento fed the puck over to Hailey Burns in the faceoff circle and Burns quickly set up Shanahan, who skated in alone in the slot and scored her sixth goal of the season.
The Wildcats equalized with 2:40 left in the opening frame. In alone on UVM’s Blanka Škodová, Kira Juodikis slipped a shot just under Škodová’s arm that trickled into the net.
UVM regained its lead 4:33 into the second period. On a mad scramble in front of UNH’s net with nine players at or in the crease, Maude Poulin-Labelle tallied her sixth goal of the season.
Just 26 seconds later New Hampshire’s Juodikis tied it back up at 2. She collected a rebound and squeaked a shot past Škodová at the far post.
Lily Humphrey reestablished the UVM lead with 6:43 left in the second period. Humphrey fired a high snap shot that was initially stopped by UNH’s Ava Boutilier. Humphrey followed her shot and tucked the rebound home for her third goal of the campaign.
UVM doubled its advantage 57 seconds later. Poulin-Labelle skated down from the blue line and forced a turnover along the boards. she gathered the puck and found Maddy Skelton alone in the slot. Skelton fired a shot off the post and in for her first goal of the season.
UNH’s Nicole Kelly cut the lead back to one 9:06 into the third period. Charli Kettyle fired a shot in transition that was blocked by a UVM forward but it came right to Kelly, who beat Škodová with a quick shot.
Schafzahl reestablished the two-goal cushion 77 seconds later. After a series of difficult saves by Boutilier, Poulin-Labelle found Schafzahl alone in the slot. Schafzahl fired a perfect shot just under the post to make it 5-3. Sini Karjalainen earned the secondary assist on the play.
Shanahan sealed the win with an empty-net tally with 1:25 left in the contest. Alyssa Holmes and Alex Gray earned assists on Shanahan’s second of the game.
Vermont has scored an average of four goals per game during its past six contests. The Catamounts will host Boston College at 2 p.m. Friday.
Castleton 1,
William Smith 1
GENEVA, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team went into overtime for just the second time all season in Saturday afternoon’s game against William Smith College, but a scoreless extra period resulted in a 1-1 tie against the Herons.
Both teams scored their goals in the third period. The Spartans’ goal, which tied the game at 1-1, came from Courtney Gauthier on an assist from Brooke Greenwood and Darby Palisi.
Castleton hosts Connecticut College, SUNY Potsdam and Colby College in the annual Spartan Invitational this weekend. The Spartans will kick the festivities off with a matchup against Connecticut College Friday with puck drop set for 4 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Vermont 1, Maine 1
ORONO, Maine – Sophomore goaltender Gabe Carriere made a career-high 50 saves while leading UVM during tie with Maine at Alfond Arena. Philip Lagunov scored the only goal of the shootout for Vermont and Carriere made three additional saves to secure the additional league point.
“The story of the weekend was Gabe Carriere, who was excellent in both games and special tonight,” Vermont coach Todd Woodcroft said. “Sometimes you play and sometimes you perform. These past two games, Gabe’s performance was extraordinary. Secondly, even though we were unable to create sustained offensive zone time, our bench was calm and responded when the waters were rough. Our late (penalty kill) was excellent. And while we don’t want to be killing a major penalty late in the game, the players stepped up with a great kill. We will take the points and bank the experience.”
The Catamounts opened the scoring 9:17 into the first period with some excellent breakout work. Carter Long pushed the puck with a stretch pass to Isak Walther at center ice and Walther quickly passed it onto Dovar Tinling. Both Tinling and Joel Määttä broke in on Maine’s Matthew Thiessen on a 2-on-1. Tinling looked to pass and then ripped a shot past Thiessen for his first goal of the season.
After sustained pressure in the second period the Black Bears equalized with 3:39 left. Maine’s Donavan Villeneuve-Houle intercepted a pass attempt from Carriere and stashed the puck into the empty net for his fifth goal of the season.
Vermont first-year defenseman Luca Münzenberger received a five-minute major for contact to the head with 4:27 left in the third period. On the ensuing penalty, the Catamounts dug deep in an opportunity to collect league points. Four Catamounts blocked shots and Carriere made three saves as UVM kept the game going with a big penalty kill.
After a scoreless overtime session, Vermont headed to a shootout for the second time this season. In the shootout Carriere stopped all three shooters he faced and Lagunov scored on UVM’s second attempt to secure the shootout victory.
Carriere has stopped 98 of the 101 shots he’s faced during the past three games, recording a .970 save percentage. UVM is 3-2-2 this season in games Carriere started. Vermont’s Andrew Lucas led all skaters with three blocked shots. As a team, UVM blocked 12 shots.
The Catamounts will host No. 15 UMass Lowel at 7 p.m. Friday.
