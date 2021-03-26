NORTHFIELD — Norwich took the first game of a home-and-home set with the Castleton women’s hockey team, prevailing 4-1 Friday night.
The Spartans got on the board in the first period and led 1-0 heading into the second. Ryanne Mix scored with 16:21 left in the first, thanks to assists from Brooke Greenwood and Kaitlin Bardellini. The Cadets outshot Castleton in the first period, but Spartans goalie Kirsten DiCicco repeatedly denied NU with a variety of difficult stops.
Norwich broke through with 18:46 left in the second period, with Samantha Benoit scoring on assists from Silvia Björgvinsdóttir and Barre’s Nikki LaGue to knot the score. The Cadets pulled ahead within the last minute of the second on a goal by Mikah Baptiste. Ingrid Holstad-Berge and Morgan Tefft assisted.
Björgvinsdóttir added an insurance goal on the power play in the third period, assisted by Benoit and Baptiste. Melianne Reynolds added a power-play goal with 5:31 left to play. Ann-Frédérique Guay and Carley Sedlar notched assists.
The Cadets outshot the Spartans 31-14 and held a big advantage in face-offs. DiCicco made 27 saves for Castleton, while Stowe native Leocadia Clark made 13 stops for Norwich. Castleton (6-6-1) will host Norwich (6-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Arena.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 2, NEC 1
HENNIKER, N.H. — Goalie Drennen Atherton made 20 saves Friday to help the Cadets improve to 5-0.
Michael Korol and Brent Rickett scored for NU. Korol gave his team a 1-0 advantage in the second period on assists from Noah Williams and Michael Green. Nicholas Rein tied the score less than four minutes later, with Linus Udd Hellgren and Trevor Momot assisting. Rickett scored the game-winner 4:10 in the final period. Senior Félix Brassard set up the goal.
Spencer Kozlowski recorded 33 saves in goal for NEC, which will travel to play Norwich at 4 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Vermont 1, UMass-Lowell 0
LOWELL, Mass. – Jacob Vitale scored his first collegiate goal Friday to lift the Catamounts past the River Hawks for the second time in four days.
Vermont completed its sweep to improve to 3-0-1. The River Hawks fall to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in league play.
“Today’s result was a committed defensive effort and a good America East win on the road,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “We continue to see more depth step up, such as Vitale with the game-winner and Edgar Vargas with the shutout. With two regular-season games left, we’ll have to continue to improve our attack in order to be in the hunt for playoffs.”
The Catamounts earned a free kick in the 34th minute and served a pass into the penalty box. Following some ping-pong action, Alex Nagy chipped a ball up to Vitale. The midfielder directed a shot toward the inside of the far post for the only goal of the match.
Vargas earned his first-career clean sheet in his first start for UVM after stopping two shots. Nagy has registered at least one point in two out of the last three games. Teammate Noah Egan scored his first collegiate goal against NJIT last Friday.
Vermont holds a 4-2-3 lead in the all-time series against UML. The Cats will travel to play Albany on April 2 at 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Vermont 2, NJIT 1
NEWARK, N.J. – The UVM women’s soccer team (1-2) scored twice in the first half and held off NJIT for a conference victory.
The Catamounts took advantage of a corner kick and struck first in the 19th minute. Alexa Mihale sent a left-footed feed toward the far post, but the ball was deflected back to the edge of the 6-yard box by NJIT defenders. Alyssa Oviedo gathered the loose ball and threaded the needle with a low shot through the defense and into the bottom-right corner of the net.
UVM pulled ahead 2-0 in the 34th minute on Fiona Doherty’s first collegiate goal. Abbey Knobel dribbled up the right side, stopped on the corner of the 18-yard box, turned and lofted a cross toward the penalty area. Doherty jumped up and headed a ball into the right side of the net.
NJIT cut the margin in half with a penalty kick in the 66th minute. Nicole Loehle fired a line drive into the right side of the net, beating a diving UVM goalie Lydia Kessel (four saves).
The Highlanders created a quality chance to tie the game in the 86th minute. Lauren Chamberlain was wide open in the middle of the penalty area, but her potential equalizer on an 8-yard shot bounced off the woodwork.
Thursday was the first the Cats faced the Highlanders, who fall to 2-3-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the conference standings. Vermont will host Binghamton on Thursday at noon.
FIELD HOCKEY
Maine 2, UVM 0
ORONO, Maine — Chloe Walton and Poppy Lambert scored for the Black Bears on Friday. Maine scored one goal in the third and another in the fourth quarter. UVM goalie Sierra Espeland made four saves. The Catamounts (0-5) will host their first game of the season Wednesday at 2 p.m. against UMass-Lowell.
