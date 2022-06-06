MONTPELIER — Sixth-seeded Burlington took another major step toward a repeat championship by ousting No. 2 Montpelier, 15-9, during Monday’s boys Ultimate semifinals.
The Seahorses will take on No. 1 South Burlington (12-0) in Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. championship at Middlebury High School. The Wolves earned a 13-11 victory over No. 4 CVU (11-3) in Monday’s semifinal action.
“We played really sloppily and the better team won,” MHS coach Cameron Mack said. “Their star player (Emmet Young) locked down defensively on our best players and made it hard for us to get the disc. We failed to move the disc around effectively and turned it over a ton. The turnover disparity between Burlington and us was glaring. We turned it over at least four times in the end zone, which was crushing, and many times in midfield. And Burlington was super efficient offensively and effective. Their not-so-good throwers are extremely good cutters and they would send them deep when their throwers were in power positions. They would go up-line and their kids were just roasting us.”
Burlington started the semifinal with an early break and pulled ahead 1-0. The Solons tied things up and matched the visitors until the score was knotted at 3. The Seahorses pulled ahead for good following a few more breaks and carried an 8-4 lead into halftime.
Burlington finished with a 17-0 record last spring after beating Mount Mansfield in the title game. The Seahorses opened the post-season with a playdown victory over No. 11 Essex (5-8) before handing No. 3 Burr & Burton (11-2) its second loss of the season in the quarterfinals. Burlington suffered a 12-11 loss to Montpelier a month ago but had no trouble claiming payback when it mattered most. Young, Kiran Bleakney-Eastman, Peter Kuypers and Ian Rock-Jones helped lead BHS this season along with Amari Fraser, LJ Ashimwe, Levi Pare, Oakley Stenroos, Anders Thelemarck, Arbin Tamang, Innocent Ndikuriyo, Kai Sessions, Riley Gillespie, Isaac Wood-Lewis, Naveen Bleakney-Eastman and Quinn Boyd.
“Coming into this game our team had been focussing a lot on zone defense,” Mack said. “But when they tried to throw it, they would just carve us up. They moved the disc really quickly and we moved it more slowly. Stylistically, they played exactly how we wanted to play and it was a good matchup for us. Luck was not a part of it, but they got a lot of things that fell in their favor. A disc would bounce off one of their arms and they would get it — that happened at least three times. Or it would go over their player’s head and then another player was there to make the catch. They wanted it more and they were in the right place at the right time. They’re well-coached and their system is clear. We dropped some well-executed passes and we also had some poorly executed offense. And defensively we couldn’t keep up and they outworked us. We were kind of tired, which fed into some of our mental and physical errors.”
Montpelier wraps up the season at 12-2. Sophomore Wyatt Smith caught four passes in the end zone for MHS and junior teammate Beorn Morrow-Caron had four assists. Montpelier’s lone senior, Milo Center, recorded multiple points and assists.
The Solons are poised to return juniors Olin Duggan, Ethan Borland, Gabriel Hall, Jovan Strange, Cale Ellingson, Ethan Toth and Liam Boyles, along with Morrow-Caron. Smith is joined by fellow sophomores Andre Savard, Ben Wetherell and Jasper Turnerand in addition to freshman Forrest Holloway.
“I have every expectation of winning the state championship next year,” Mack said. “We’re losing one player, but we’re gaining a young player who’s elite already and we’re returning everybody else. I am going to be back for sure. This is a new chapter for Montpelier Ultimate and it’s looking extremely bright. I would say we exceeded expectations by being the No. 2 seed and making it to the semifinals, given how much of a rebuild it was and how many new players we have developing fundamentals and basic skills. Most of our players all play year-round and they’re fully into it, so we’re going to come back even better next year. Every single team’s dominant players are seniors, and we are bringing back our most dominant players. So I’m very excited. This one hurt, for sure, and we didn’t really play our game. I told the boys, ‘Keep that chip on your shoulder and let’s come back next year and we’ll prove we’re better than everyone else.’ We worked hard all season and we played super hard and wanted to win. It just didn’t click today. But we know exactly what we need to work on to come back stronger and be unstoppable next year. And we’ll do it.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 18,
Otter Valley 8
MONTPELIER — Four players scored at least three goals for the No. 2 Solons, who won 17 out of 26 face-offs during Monday’s Division III semifinal victory over the No. 3 Otters.
Greer Peloquin and Tae Rossmassler (two assists) paced MHS with four goals apiece. Sina Fallahi and Brendan Tedeschi both tallied three goals and one assist in the victory. Tedeschi recorded four face-off wins, while teammate Pasqale LaRosa won seven face-offs. Dylan Hood chipped in with one goal and one assist for the Solons (7-6). Montpelier’s Joe Tucker (two goals), Lance Starr (two assists) and Jake Aldrich (one assist) rounded out a balanced attack.
Hayden Bernhardt, Matt Moseley and Evan Thomas scored two goals apiece for the Otters (6-8). Teammates Dominic Davis and Nick Parker also scored and Otter Valley goalie Dan O’Brien finished with nine saves.
Goalie Cal Davis made six saves for Montpelier, which will face No. 5 Mount Abraham (5-9) in the upcoming championship. The Eagles recorded a 12-9 semifinal victory over No. 1 Stratton (6-5).
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 6,
Mount Mansfield 1
MONTPELIER — The top-seeded Solons are poised to capture a repeat title for the third time in the past decade after making quick work of the No. 5 Cougars during Monday’s Division II semifinal.
Montpelier dominated the bottom of the singles order against MMU (8-8) and swept the doubles matches. The Solons (15-2) will host No. 3 Middlebury (14-3) in Wednesday’s 3 p.m. championship. Coach JP Lassner’s team coasted to a 6-1 victory over the Tigers on May 11 before Middlebury closed out the regular season with a 4-3 victory in the Capital City.
Montpelier capped back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2016 and earned a 4-3 victory in the final last spring, spoiling Middlebury’s perfect record. The Tigers reached the title match this spring by rallying to a 4-3 victory over No. 2 Burr & Burton (13-3).
“It’s a rematch of last year and I like our chances against them,” coach Lassner said. “When we played them the first time in the season, I had my actual team and we won 6-1.We lost our last match against them, but I didn’t have Georgia, I didn’t have Chloe and I moved No. 2 doubles to No. 1 doubles. And Daphne had played nine hours of singles tennis the day before, so she was kind of out of it. Scarlet (Carrara) and Daphne both pound the ball and every time the two of them play they go to a third-set tiebreaker.”
Grace Murphy, Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian and Sophie Sevi picked up four key points in singles action for Montpelier. Sevi faced a late challenge from Zoe Rosen before hanging on for a 6-3, 7-6(5) victory.
“Grace is one of our best competitors,” coach Lassner said. “She always comes out and plays and she’s never rattled and she just does what she needs to do to win. Emily got sucked into a slower push game, but we reminded her that we had to go after our shots and she picked it up again. Rachana has a good serve, she was hitting big forehands and she also had a beautiful slice. Sophie is around 6-foot-1 and she’s was hitting a big first serve and we’ve been working on her kick second serve.”
Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff earned a 7-6(3), 6-0 victory over Estelle First and Tulip Griesel at No. 1 doubles. Lillian Boutin and Abby Bigglestone outlasted Ava Poehlmann and Liza Mundell, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, at No. 2 doubles.
“Georgia and Chloe haven’t been playing as much,” coach Lassner said. “They were a little rough to come out and they won the first-set tiebreak. And in the second set Georgia and Chloe just tracked the ball and attacked it. And at No. 2 doubles, all this week we’ve been feeding balls that float over the net in practice. Literally we saw all that all day today and they did amazing.”
Bea Molson prevailed for MMU at No. 1 singles. She overpowered Daphne Lassner, 6-3, 6-1.
“The strength of the team is the depth,” coach Lassner said. “In the end, I knew Daphne may not win her match. But I knew the rest of the team was going to be strong, so I wasn’t that worried.”
Carrara defeated Daphne Lassner at the top of the singles lineup during the regular-season finale and Middlebury teammate Julia Bartlett beat Grace Murphy
Montpelier countered with Swenson’s victory over Talia Cotraneo, Cherian’s win against Paige Hescock and Sevi’s victory vs. Kaya Wright. Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nicolai won in doubles for the Tigers along with Maeve Roche and Oni Krizo.
“The girls are kind of friends now and it will be fun to watch Daphne and Scarlet battle it out,” coach Lassner said. “Emily and their No. 3 girl, they have a quite a rivalry going. Emily is like 5-11 and the other girl must be close. It’s going to be a good match.”
The senior-heavy Solons have helped restore a tradition of success at the school after finishing 4-6 as freshmen. The Solons went 12-2 last year and haven’t dropped a playoff match since suffering a 4-3 loss at Woodstock in 2019.
“Emily Swenson and Chloe Monteith were freshmen and they’d never hit a tennis ball in their life,” coach Lassner said. “And Sophie Sevi wasn’t much of a tennis player either. They all knew Daphne, who was experienced, and that brought a bunch of them in. Grace’s mother is a big tennis player and Georgia’s dad likes playing tennis. (Schiff) is focussed on playing hockey for D-I Cornell, so for her this is a low-pressure way to be athletic.”
SINGLES
Bea Molson (MMU) def. Daphne Lassner 6-3, 6-1 Grace Murphy (M) def. Avela Kniffin-Krull 6-2, 6-3 Emily Swenson (M) def. Ada Krull 6-2, 6-4 Rachana Cherian (M) def. Irian Adil 6-2, 6-2 Sophie Sevi (M) def. Zoe Rosen 6-3, 7-6(5)
DOUBLES
