BARRE — A 16-3 run at the start of the final quarter gave Burlington enough of an offensive boost to outlast Spaulding, 53-47, during Tuesday’s girls basketball showdown.
Libby Westbrook scored a game-high 15 points for BHS, while teammate Rukiya Awayle made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Bree McDonald added 12 points for the Seahorses.
“We knew those three were going to step up for them,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “I don’t know if we get intimidated or what it is? But when somebody else starts pushing the pace against us, they run the show and we fall apart. We start rushing and we’re not playing help line. So it’s about learning to not get carried away when they’re running and learning to slow down when we need to.”
Burlington went 9 of 14 from the foul line, compared to an 8-of-16 effort by the Tide. BHS made four 3-pointers, while Spaulding connected on five attempts from beyond the arc. The visitors trailed 9-6 after one quarter before entering halftime with the score tied at 20. The Seahorses led 31-28 after three quarters.
“Both teams were going back and forth, struggling for anything to go in for a little bit,” coach MacAuely said. “We tend to do that in the beginning, and it was good that they were doing that also. We take a little bit to warm up.”
Emily Poulin paced Spaulding with 12 points. Sam Donahue (11 points) and Autumn Lewis (eight points) also had big nights for the Tide.
“Sam had a great game,” coach MacAuley said. “She’s been our workhorse. She put some extra time in during preseason to get her shot back and she’s really stepped up this year as a leader.”
Poulin grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while Lewis contributed eight boards.
“We don’t have the same size this year, so we’re working on getting them to box out and getting them in position,” coach MacAuley said. “(Burlington) had two girls foul out of the game, and that was due to us getting in position and creating that foul. So that helped.”
A second-chance effort by Westbrook opened the scoring with 4:50 left in the first quarter. Donahue answered 15 seconds later with a 3-pointer from the right side. A steal and layup by Yvonne Roberge gave the Tide a 5-2 lead midway through the quarter.
Burlington responded with a basket, but Poulin scored again in the paint on her team’s next possession for a 7-4 advantage. Westbrook went 2 of 2 from the foul line to close the gap to 7-6 with 1:45 on the clock. Donahue scored in transition to push the Tide in front 9-6 after one quarter.
Sage MacAuley’s block set up Donahue for a fast-break layup at the start of the second quarter. McDonald scored on an open look under the basket to make it 11-8. The Seahorses crashed the offensive glass and Camryn Muzzy capitalized by draining a 3-pointer, knotting things at 11 with 6:10 left in the second quarter. The Tide missed a pair of foul shots before MacDonald picked off a Spaulding pass and raced in for a layup and a 13-11 lead with 5:10 on the clock.
Poulin was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer with 4:07 left in the first half. She went 2 for 3 at the stripe to tie the score at 13. Mariah Larson scored on Burlington’s next trip up the court, but a layup in transition by Spaulding’s Aliyah Elliott evened things up again entering the final two minutes of the half. A pair of MacAuley foul shots with 24 seconds on the clock helped off-set a jumper by the Seahorses. Ten seconds later Lewis hit a 3-pointer for the Tide.
Westbrook was fouled while putting up a last-second shot from mid-court. She drained all three shots, leaving both teams tied at 20 entering halftime.
MacDonald and Elliott traded baskets at the start of the third quarter. Burlington stole the ball on Spaulding’s next possession and converted a weak-side layup in transition for a 24-22 lead. Poulin made a foul shot with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
Awayle’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter gave BHS a 27-24 lead. The Seahorses went 0 for 2 from the foul line and then Sage MacAuley grabbed a defensive rebound and assisted Donahue for a fast-break layup. Muzzy scored a few seconds later for a 29-25 lead. A bold move toward the basket by Westbrook pushed BHS in front 31-25. Lewis ended the third-quarter by draining a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Sage MacAuley assisted Lewis during the opening possession of the fourth quarter to make it a 31-30 contest. Donahue took a charge as MacDonald was driving in for a layup, marking the BHS standout’s fourth personal foul. A Burlington 3-point attempt with 5:45 remaining rolled around the rim and then banked off the glass and fell through the cylinder for a 34-30 lead. McDonald promptly extended the lead to 37-30.
The Tide missed a pair of free-throw attempts before a Larson putback stretched the lead to 39-30 with five minutes remaining. Sage MacAuley’s foul shot closed the gap to 39-31 with 4:45 left to play. Awayle made a 3-pointer a few moments later for a double-digit advantage. Westbrook’s turnaround jumper in the lane combined with an old-fashioned three-point play by Larson gave their team a 47-31 lead with four minutes remaining.
Donahue scored at the other end before BHS committed a five-second violation while attempting to inbound the ball. Roberge dropped in a 3-pointer with 2:30 on the clock, closing the gap to 47-36. Poulin made a foul shot, but Diebold went 2 of 2 at the other end.
Donahue converted a putback off her own miss to make it 49-39 entering the final two minutes. The Seahorses countered a few seconds later with a fast-break layup for a 51-39 lead.
Poulin scored before watching Westbrook answer with just over a minute on the clock for a 53-41 cushion. MacAuley made a foul shot, Roberge hit a 3-pointer and Poulin scored at the end for the Tide.
Spaulding (0-3) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We have a tough game Thursday with BFA,” coach MacAuley said. “We’ll take this in stride and we’ll learn something. It’s just about getting them to start believing in themselves a bit. And once they get the first W, everything starts to click.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 66,
Randolph 13
WILLIAMSTOWN — Brianna McLaughlin (21 points) and Paige Dwinell (12 points, 10 rebounds) powered a potent Blue Devils offense during Tuesday’s blowout victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
Fasika Parrott, Natalie Beliveau and Courtney Townsend added eight points apiece for Williamstown, which led 35-4 entering halftime. Faith DeCroti scored five points for Randolph. The Blue Devils helped their cause by going 15 of 19 from the foul line.
“Randolph is very young but they work hard and they never stop competing,” Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. “I was very impressed with our tenacity out of the gates, building a 22-2 first-quarter lead. And I was pleased with our focus on execution throughout the game, never really allowing ourselves to get complacent.”
Williamstown (2-0) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hartford 44, Oxbow 31
HARTFORD — Sarah Howe (15 points) and Beth Dobrich (11 points) powered the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Emma Parkin scored 14 points for Oxbow. Teammate Abigail Carson added seven points and nine rebounds. The Olympians trailed 14-6 after one quarter and faced a 20-13 halftime deficit. Oxbow kept things close in the third quarter and trailed 31-27 entering the final eight minutes.
“We had a good third quarter and got back in it, but we just didn’t execute offensively at the end of the game,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “When it got to the last quarter we went full man and they exploited some weaknesses we have in that area.”
Oxbow (1-3) will return to action Thursday at Rivendell.
Missisquoi 43,
Harwood 28
DUXBURY — The Thunderbirds outscored the Highlanders in every quarter during Tuesday’s victory. MVU opened up a 12-8 lead during the first eight minutes and carried a 21-13 advantage into halftime. The Thunderbirds kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, resulting in a 32-23 lead.
