CHICAGO — Bellows Falls junior Abby Broadley was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Vermont Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Thursday.
In the 36 years The Gatorade Company has honored the nation’s best athletes, it’s the first time the girls cross country honoree was chosen from Bellows Falls.
Broadley raced to her third consecutive Division III individual state championship this past season with a time of 19:43.9, leading the Terriers to the state title as a team. Broadley also won the state Meet of Champions in 18:42.3.
Broadley joins recent Gatorade Vermont Girls Cross Country Players of the Year Ava Thurston (2019-20, Harwood), Alice Larson (2018-19, CVU) and Rena Schwartz (2017-18 and 2016-17, Green Mountain Valley School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Norwich 3, NVU-Johnson 1
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets waited 520 days after their last contest before taking the court for the first time in the 2020-21 season Friday. The Cadets didn’t disappoint, securing a non-conference victory over NVU-Johnson at Andrews Gym.
The match was preceded by a brief ceremony to recognize the three seniors on the team: Kathryn Farnum, Julia Schroeder and Padayissa Fecu.
Norwich (1-0) won by set scores of 25-8, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-8. The Cadets hit .216 as a team. The NU blockers got their hands on a lot of the visitors’ attacks (11 total blocks) and the offense was able to transition and convert on its opportunities.
Leading the attack was senior Kathryn Farnum, who recorded 16 kills while hitting .333. She also led the team with 22 digs. Sophomore Maggie McNeil contributed 11 kills while scoring at a .222 rate and adding 11 digs. Steering the offense was sophomore Sarah Farnum, who recorded 34 assists. Freshman Laura Farnum led the team with three service aces while adding 16 digs.
With the score tied at 5 in the opening set, the Cadets cruised to the first-set win with a 14-0 run during Kathryn Farnum’s spot in the service rotation. The team hit a blistering .370 in the set, and defensively the Cadets forced the Badgers into 12 hitting errors.
The second set was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team able to string together more than a few points at a time. A service ace by junior Kylie Berry gave the Badgers a 7-4 lead, forcing the Cadets into a timeout. The hosts emerged from the break with four straight points to take an 8-7 lead. NVU-Johnson (0-2) re-established the lead with an ace from junior Christina Betham and a kill from freshman Jimmi Lynn Williams to go up 11-8. The teams exchanged points until a Kathryn Farnum kill combined with another from sophomore Ana Lopez knotted the game at 17. The Badgers went up 21-20, but the Cadets closed the second set with a 5-0 run to secure the second-set victory.
The Norwich attack got out of synch late in the third set as the Cadets hit just .036 overall. Norwich enjoyed a mid-set 14-9 lead, but the Badgers went on a 13-3 run on the strength of Porsche Johnson’s service game. The sophomore contributed three aces and a kill during the run to give their team a 22-17 lead. The visitors used a kill from Betham to close out the third-set win.
The Cadets righted the offensive wrongs in the fourth set while hitting .333 as a team. With the score tied at 3, Norwich rallied for seven straight points to build a 10-3 lead. NVU-Johnson will host Norwich at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
