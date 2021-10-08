EAST MONTPELIER — Brattleboro held U-32 scoreless during three of four quarters while breezing to Friday’s 20-6 football victory.
The Colonels opened the scoring with 11:45 left in the second quarter. Cam Frost ran the ball into left corner of the end zone for a 5-yard scoring play. Reed Sargent sent the extra-point attempt through the uprights for a 7-0 advantage.
The Raiders fumbled the ensuing kickoff return at the 24-yard line, but a U-32 player stole the ball from a Colonel opponent to regain possession. Henry Beling made a 25-yard touchdown run up the left side to give his team a boost offensively. Cameron Comstock ran the ball toward the 30-yard line before Beling followed with a 10-yard gain.
A few moments later Beling plowed up the middle and took advantage of top-notch blocking to score a 6-yard touchdown. Comstock was denied at the 1-yard line during the two-point conversion attempt, leaving Brattleboro with a 7-6 lead with 6:13 left in the second quarter.
Aaron Petrie made a tough grab at the 5-yard line on a long pass up the right side at the other end. Sagent sent a chip-shot field goal attempt through the uprights with 44 seconds remaining for a 10-6 halftime lead.
A long-range field goal by Sargent extended the lead to 13-6 with 6:55 left in the third quarter. Tristan Evans was all alone up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown catch with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter. Sargent delivered on another extra-point attempt to close out the scoring.
Brattleboro (2-4) will visit Fair Haven at 7 p.m. Friday. U-32 (4-2) will travel to play Lyndon on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Twinfiel 5, Craftsbury 2
CRAFTSBURY — The Trojans wrote the latest chapter of their bounce-back story while rallying past the Chargers on Friday.
A first-half goal by Ida Eames gave the hosts a 1-0 lead entering halftime. The senior striker fired a penalty kick into the back of the net at the start of the second half for a two-goal advantage.
It was all Twinfield after that, with Annie Dunlop (two goals) leading the way. The Trojans tucked away their five goals during the final 30 minutes, with Ruby Wilson, Alice McLane and Caroline Mancini contributing one goal apiece.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in practices and all the game,” Annie Dunlop said. “We’ve been working really hard and I think it’s really showing out on the field. …We stepped up it up in the second half a lot today. We had a good halftime talk that really put us in our place. We just needed to be passing and making space and not dribbling as much and taking our time.”
Goalie Sophia Mancini made three saves for the Trojans, who competed with seven subs. The team often was limited to zero reserves in recent years, so coach Seth Wilmott is happy to have some more flexibility with the lineup. Annie Dunlop and her younger sister Holly have made a huge impact while joining the team this year after moving to Vermont from Washington D.C.
“Those Washington sisters bring energy and a different dynamic to us,” Wilmott said. “We have a pretty deep bench, so it’s nice. Every time I can make a sub, we’re at least maintaining the level of play out there — instead of just filling in for someone.”
The Trojans opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Blue Mountain and a 9-0 defeat against Paine Mountain. The team rebounded with a 3-0 win over Craftsbury and a 5-0 victory against Danville. After falling 3-2 against Enosburg and 8-0 at BFA-Fairfax, Twinfield bounced back with with fourth straight victories. The Trojans held off Blue Mountain, 3-2, before hanging on for 2-0 victories over Winooski and Oxbow.
“Surprisingly, this year we have been coming back a lot,” Wilmott said. “I figured we would be a strike-early-and-sit-in kind of team. But the girls are grinding it out. Any team we play, usually they strike first. And then we have to get the next one. It’s really hard to come into a second half down and then have to grind it out. And then you get that soft PK that they scored and it takes a lot mentally just to bust it out.”
Senior Eva Hebert was a standout for the Trojans, who earned the No. 7 seed for the Division IV playoffs last year and suffered a 3-2 loss to Long Trail.
“Eva is a senior and I’ve had her all four years,” Wilmott said. “She plays a wicked big role for us and she is a hammer and the girls really look up to her. When she puts her head down, they follow suit — which stinks. But it’s great when she’s on her game, like today in the second half. She didn’t score or anything, but her presence just upped everyone else. They saw her trying harder, so everyone else just continued to fight.”
The Trojans (6-4) reached the four-victory mark for the first time in a decade last week and will travel to play Danville at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Craftsbury (2-9) will travel to play Hazen the same day.
“At halftime I was upset, to say the least,” Wilmott said. “The biggest thing we needed to change was we had to stop playing just kick-and-run and kickball. And we had to play our game, where we keep the ball on the ground and possess and build up together. That’s what I hammered into them at halftime: We just had to get back into playing our game. And not only that, but they didn’t get off the bus for at least 60 minutes of the game. And finally, when they woke up and started bringing the energy that they have, we had success.”
Harwood 4, North Country 2
NEWPORT — Tanum Nelson scored twice and Highlanders goalie Cierra Fiaschetti made five saves during Friday’s clash between two unbeaten Capital Division powers.
Both teams held their ground during the opening 10 minutes, with Harwood creating a few scoring opportunities. Highlander Tessa Jernigan delivered a corner kick in the 10th minute that was redirected just wide of the target.
Two minutes later Jernigan’s corner kick deflected off a North Country defender, allowing Quinn Nelson to fire a shot across the goal line. Louisa Tomsen’s 30-yard shot in the 23rd minute gave the Highlanders a 2-0 led.
Fiaschetti made a save on a North Country direct kick in the 35th minute, pushing the ball off the crossbar. The Falcons scored on the rebound, closing the gap to 2-1 entering halftime.
Cierra McKay made a clutch defensive play on a North Country breakaway to knock the ball out of bounds in the 47th minute. The Highlanders pulled ahead 3-1 after Nelson received a pass from Emma Ravelin. Nelson made a few change-of-direction moves before knocking the ball into the back of the net.
Nelson finished off a cross from Thomsen for a tap-in goal in the 49th minute. The Falcons scored the final goal on a redirection after a corner kick in the 75th minute.
Harwood (8-0-1) will host Montpelier at 4 p.m. Monday. North Country (9-1) will travel to play Spaulding the same day.
Paine Mt. 3, Lake Region 0
NORTHFIELD — Becca Dupere’s hat trick pushed her season total to 17 goals during Friday’s victory.
“Becca could have easily had five or six goals in this one,” Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. “We do a good job playing Becca into space and then she does the rest. She had one breakaway effort stopped by the keeper and two other quality chances roll just wide of the frame. We finished with 15 shots and Becca took nine of them. It’s a lot of fun to watch her play. She has a little bit of everything. And you can tell she enjoys putting the ball in the net.”
Fullbacks Isabel Humbert, Brianna McLaughlin, Meredith MacAskill and Mya Sanders excelled for Paine Mountain. Teammate Erin McGinnis made two early saves in goal to keep things scoreless.
The match was still 0-0 until the 33rd minute. Dupere weaved through traffic and made the most of a 1-on-1 showdown with the Lake Region goalie by firing a shot inside the left post.
“Lake Region looked like the better team for the first 30 minutes of the game,” LaRock said. “We were under a lot of pressure and couldn’t find a way to gain control of the ball. Somehow we did enough to keep the Lake Region strikers from finding their way into the box. Around the 30-minute mark we were finally able to connect a few passes and start to look to play to the corners. After a few of those attacking attempts didn’t amount to goals, we looked to play into Becca’s feet.”
Keeper Erin McGinnis made seven saves for 7-3 Paine Mountain, which will travel to play Thetford at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Rangers (2-7) will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Monday.
“Lake Region was relentless with their attacking efforts toward the end of the game when it was still 2-0,” LaRock said. “You could tell they were working hard to find a way through and put one in. They took three quality long-range shots that missed the frame. If one of those goes in, it changes the complexion of the game and puts us in a tough spot. But we stayed organized and made crucial tackles to keep them out. We cleared the ball when we needed to and looked to play forward when we could. And then Becca found her hat trick.”
U-32 3, Lyndon 1
LYNDON — Clara Wilson scored from Meredith Wilcox in the 17th minute. Jin Clayton doubled the lead in the 23rd minute on a Tovah Williams assist. The Vikings closed the gap to 2-1 in the 74th minute. U-32’s Victoria Kirsmejer capped the scoring on a Maia Pasco assist with seven second remaining.
U-32 fired 14 shots on target against the winless Vikings. Keeper Evie Moore recorded one save for the Raiders (3-5-2). U-32 will host Lamoille at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Spaulding 1, Thetford 0
BARRE — Madelyn Hull scored on an assist by Chloe Mattson in the seventh minute and Rebecca McKelvey made four saves Friday for the Crimson Tide. Spaulding (6-3) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Monday. Thetford (2-7-1) will host Paine Mountain at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 1, Peoples 0
MORRISVILLE — Jordan Shullenberger scored from Cooper Olney in the fifth minute and the Highlanders limited the defending Division III champs to zero shots on goal Friday.
Keeper Liam Combs earned the shutout in goal for the Highlanders. Chandler Follensbee stopped six shots for PA.
“Even though the score was close and the game got tight at the end, I thought our guys did a great job of being safe and simple in the back third, tough and composed in the middle and quick and creative up front,” HU coach Joe Yalicki said. “We had a pile of good quality combos, crosses and chances while keeping PA out of our 18. Maybe a little more quality with passes and we get another goal somewhere? It was good to win a close game and PA never let up.”
Defenders Adin Combs, Chris James, Lewis Clapp, Adam Porterfield, Matthew Fiaschetti and Gabe Frankel helped HU keep the clean sheet.
“Liam was great with his feet and coming off his line,” Yalicki said.
Harwood (8-1-1) will travel to play Lake Region at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Peoples Academy (7-2-1) will host U-32 the same day.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Johnsbury 2, Spaulding 1
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Hilltoppers (6-3) built an early lead Friday and held on against the Crimson Tide.
St. Johnsbury opened the scoring the first quarter and doubled their lead in the second half. The Tide closed the gap to 2-1 when a penalty corner resulted in a Bella Bevins goal, with Lilly Tewksbury assisting.
Goalie Abigail Geno made six saves for Spaulding (7-2-1).
“It was another great matchup,” Tide coach Tabitha Lord said. “These athletes continue to amaze me with their abilities. Every one of them showed up and played a strong game of field hockey against an equally talented.team.”
GOLF
Highlanders qualify
Solid scores by Harwood were good enough to place third during Division II Sectionals. Cam Forbes (82), Parker Daveys (85), Jake Green (94), Jack Lansky (107) and Adyn Oshkello (113) led the way for the Highlanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.