WILLIAMSTOWN - The big-time players got the job done Monday for Williamstown, which kicked off a busy boys basketball week with a 72-49 payback victory over Peoples Academy.
Thomas Parrott and Brady Donahue combined for 37 points as the Blue Devils (7-7) snapped a three-game losing skid. Coach Jack Carrier's team bounced back from a 48-38 loss to Hazen, a 55-39 loss to PA and a 77-52 defeat against defending Division II champ Montpelier.
"We almost scored as many points tonight as we did combined our two games last week against Peoples and Hazen," Carrier said. "We got good ball movement and were were a lot stronger on defense."
Parrott recorded 19 points, 10 rebonds, six assists and three steals. Donahue finished with 18 points.
"Brady has been one of our most consistent players all along," Carrier said. "He does a lot of things that help us out. He's rebounding and his defense has stepped up a lot. He's been really impressive."
Chandler Follensbee paced PA with 25 points. He made 13 of 19 foul shots for a Wolves side that was 20 of 27 overall from the line. Williamstown connected on 11 of 15 free-throw attempts.
"The most important thing was just coming out ready to play," Carrier said. "The games we've struggled to score in, it's the first half. We tend to play a strong second half. We've done some team bonding and we've talked about goals for the second half of the season. We need to move the ball better and hit the glass harder. We shared the ball well today and found our open shooters. Defensively, we've had to change some things and get a little more aggressive at times. We need all five guys defending and not a couple guys taking a possession off here and there. There's more team unity now - and not just because we got a win. But you can feel it as a coach."
Tavien Rouleau and Blake Clark scored 11 points apiece for the Blue Devils. Teammate Michael Murphy added five points, five assists and two steals.
"We're still dealing with some minor injuries," coach Carrier said. "We've got 10 guys right now and I feel confident going to any one of them. The depth has definitely improved. We gave people a little longer rest than they normally would get tonight just because we've felt confident with the guys we have out there."
Quinn Higgins contributed six points and six rebounds in the winning effort.
"Quinn took three key charges that were just amazing," Carrier said. "A lot of guys would let you just bump off them. Quinn and Thomas take charges all the time."
Next month coach Carrier's team will seek its 11th trip to the Division III finals in a dozen years. The Blue Devils are currently in a dogfight to secure a home-court playoff game, and their Capital Division schedule doesn't include any easy stretches.
Williamstown went all the way in 2010 before earning eight straight championship berths from 2012 to 2019. The Blue Devils recorded a four-peat with titles in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. They won it all again in 2017 and endured a 52-51 overtime loss to Green Mountain in last year's final.
According to Carrier, this year's D-III race to reach the Barre Aud features one of the most competitive fields in the past few decades.
"There's as many as 12 teams and it's going to come down to matchups and where you have to play games," Carrier said. "There's bus legs and different gyms. Shooting at Peoples is tough, and we get to our gym and the ball goes does easier. You go to Bellows Falls and there's a big backdrop from the wall to the hoop, so it can mess with the shooter. Home-court (advantage) is going to be big and every win now is going to really matter with where the seeding is at in a few weeks. And we're battling a lot of those same teams: Peoples, Randolph Hazen. We're all facing each other."
Peoples (4-4) will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Williamstown (7-7) will travel to play U-32 the same day before hosting Lamoille on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harwood 55, Lake Region 31
ORLEANS - The Highlanders outscored the Rangers 16-5 in the third quarter to pull away for good Monday.
Isaiah Washington led Harwood with 10 points. Cole Hill, Cooper Olney and Zach Smith added eight points apiece for HU. Tobey Bellows pitched in with five points and teammates Boone Maher and Chris James each scored four points in the victory.
"We were able to get the ball inside tonight and we had 16 steals and a lot of breakaways," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "Zach had a bunch of breakaways, and Boone Maher had some too. We scored off a lot of turnovers."
David Piers and Connor Ulrich (11 points) both made a trio of 3-pointers for Lake Region. Their team trailed 21-20 at halftime and couldn't make up much ground at the end after falling behind 37-25 in the third quarter.
"Those guys do a great job coaching up there and they get the best out of their kids," coach Bellows said. "Every time we started to pull away, they countered with really nice baskets and they were breaking the press. And they were hitting big shots too. It was a good game all the way through. We have three games this week, so it was nice to get out in the second half and get some other kids playing. Getting those kids chances in the game at the end was huge. There were a lot of kids who scored today and it was good to get some other numbers in."
Harwood went 4 of 7 from the foul line and made 5-pointers as a team. The Highlanders (4-7) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"They're starting to play much better," coach Bellows said. "I would have liked to have us impose our will a little more, but they did a great job. In the end we were able to keep the throttle down and keep going. But it wasn't until then that we felt like we were in control."
Lake Region (0-10) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.