NORTHFIELD - Coach Sid Sweet's Williamstown girls basketball team entered Tuesday's game with a sour taste in its mouth after watching a seven-point halftime lead disappear during last week's loss to Danville.
The Blue Devils struggled in the first two quarters and were staring at a three-point deficit against Northfield. But the ending revealed the true potential of Williamstown, which exploded for a 14-2 run in the third quarter and easily closed out a 40-25 victory over the Marauders.
"This was a better 32-minute performance for us," Sweet said. "We really played together on defense and transitioned to offense much better. Northfield brought pressure early and we did much better controlling the pace of play."
The Marauders were in front 18-15 after two quarters before the Blue Devils charged out to a 29-20 advantage in the third quarter. Destiny Campbell paced Williamstown with 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Natalie Beliveau (nine points, 11 rebounds) almost recorded a double-double in the winning effort, while teammate Cadence Tenney chipped in with eight points. Natalie Higgins (13 points) and Mya Sanders (six points) led the way for the Marauders.
"Natalie Higgins scored eight points in the first quarter," Sweet said. "We switched Meliah Hutchinson onto her and she did a great job, holding her to five points the rest of the game. Cadence finally found her rhythm on offense, hitting a couple buckets and going 4 of 6 at the free-throw line. And Natalie Beliveau really took the game over for us in the second half, owning the glass and dropping seven of her nine points. Destiny did a great job managing the game and used her five steals to covert into eight points."
A handful of Marauders and Blue Devils competed on the same soccer team last fall for Paine Mountain, which nearly upset top-seeded Fair Haven during the Division III quarterfinals.
"It's always strange playing Northfield, since many are teammates in soccer," Sweet said. "Personally, I would rather see them play together in every sport. I think it would be much more consistent for them. And with the low numbers, probably safer as well. I think the players do a great job of not getting too emotional in such a shoebox sport. In a perfect world, Northfield and Williamstown are in different brackets come playoffs - now that we are in the same division. There is a lot to lose and not much to gain when it comes to playing each other in one sport and being unified in others. Hopefully we only see them one more time this season."
Northfield (2-2) will travel to play Twinfield at 7 p.m. Thursday. Williamstown (3-2) will travel to play Blue Mountain (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. West Rutland (7-0), Leland & Gray (7-1) and Poultney (5-1) currently lead the Division IV standings.
"West Rutland is a level above everyone in D-IV right now, but I believe Blue Mountain is not going to be far behind them," Sweet said. "After that I think there are a few teams that are separating themselves from the pack. We hope to be in that conversation near the end of the season. For us, it's all about learning as we go and gaining that experience every time we step on the court."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 46, Harwood 40
BARRE - It was a one-possession game for the majority of Tuesday's second half and overtime, but the Crimson Tide ended overtime with nine unanswered points to thwart the Highlanders.
Spaulding held Harwood scoreless for seven straight minutes in the first half, establishing an 11-2 lead in the process. However, the Highlanders' resilience was an equalizing force even though the Mad River Valley squad competed without double-double master Quinn Nelson. Harwood trailed by two points entering halftime and both teams had multiple opportunities to seal the victory in regulation before things went down to the wire in OT.
"It was just settling in - that was the difference-maker," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We needed to make sure we settled down and took care of the ball. We were getting too spastic making passes that weren't there. We needed to take care of the ball. And that's what happened at the end: We just settled down."
Following a sluggish start by both teams, Spaulding ended the first quarter with eight straight points for a 10-2 advantage. The Tide led 18-16 entering the halftime break before the third quarter finished with the score knotted at 25-25. The teams entered overtime with things all tied up at 37-37. Spaulding briefly fell behind at the end before having the last laugh.
"Harwood's players were on the boards and they gobbled up everything," coach MacAuley said. "That's something we definitely have got to work on, along with passing. Our passes tonight were not the best. And that's something we have to fix before we meet them again, because they were playing without Quinn. And we play Lamoille next, so we have to fix those things. But Harwood is always fun to play against."
Sage MacAuley and Yvonne Roberge paced Spaulding with 16 points apiece. Roberge grabbed nine rebounds and four steals, while MacAuley finished with eight rebounds and six steals. Aliyah Elliot hauled down 10 rebounds in the victory and teammate Sophia Guarriello contributed seven points.
"We've had a couple of quarters where we hit a slump," coach MacAuley said. "It's something we're trying to work our way out of. Sophie really had a spark coming in off the bench for us and she really played well. She had to get some of those freshman jitters out of the way and then she played solid defense and she was there for crucial times on offense. It was nice to see that she really stepped up. And it was good for us to have her in that situation with the tie game and us playing from behind."
Harwood's top scorers were Cierra McKay (11 points, eight rebounds), Jill Rundle (10 points, two steals) and Eloise Lilley (nine points, two assists). Ciera Fiascetti grabbed six boards for Harwood, which has outrebounded every opponent this season. The Highlanders crashed the glass 44 times Tuesday, compared to 30 rebounds by the Tide.
"The girls have made a big improvement rebounding, and that's been an Achilles heel of ours," HU coach Tom Young said. "I'm proud of the girls and how they don't back down. We played a lot of people tonight, the bench was cheering and we had a good crowd that was just as loud as the Spaulding fans. It was a fun game and it will serve us well moving forward. It's not great losing, but I'll take that effort from our team."
Roberge hit two 3-pointers, while McKay connected on the lone long-range shot that fell through the cylinder for HU. Spaulding wound up going 14 of 21 from the foul line. Harwood sank 13 of 18 free-throw attempts.
"It was back and forth and people were hitting big shots and making stops," coach Young said. "We got a good look at a 3 at the end and it hit front rim. There wasn't much time off for either team. If you were in, you were moving. It was straight-up man for almost the entire game, so we had some tired legs. And Spaulding's kids played hard. It wasn't dirty or anything, but it was a hard-fought game."
McKay grabbed an offensive rebound in the lane and make a bank shot to open the scoring with 4:35 left in the first quarter. MacAuley scored a minute later and then went 2 of 2 from the foul line with 1:33 on the clock. A left-handed runner by Rogerge, a putback in transition by Taylor Keel and two Roberge free throws gave the Tide an eight-point lead to close out the first quarter.
"We kept getting ahead of ourselves," coach MacAuley said. "We'd throw the ball away or we dribbled it off our foot because we were trying to go too fast. We needed to settle ourselves down. And once we did that, things started to open up for us. We can take that away from tonight and it's something we can learn from and fix for the next time we meet them."
A Keel foul shot gave Spaulding its 11th straight point before McKay finally ended her team's dry spell by making a layup with 5:35 left in the second quarter. Roberge answered with a 3-pointer from the right corner and then Rundle and Fiaschetti hit jumpers at the other end, slicing the gap to 14-8 midway through the quarter. McKay banked in a 3-pointer from the left corner following a timeout, making it a three-point game. MacAuley slashed along the baseline and gave her team a timely boost with a hard-earned layup. Lilley stepped to the foul line for a 1-and-1 situation and made both attempts, closing the gap to 16-13. Lilley returned to the stripe on her team's next possession and went 1 of 2. Ayden Paris made a bank shot for Harwood to tie things up, but MacAuley stole the ball and set up for Roberge for a fast-break layup and a two-point halftime advantage.
An Elliot foul shot and a MacAuley floater pushed Spaulding in front 21-16 during the opening minutes of the third quarter. Lilley countered with a free throw, Mia Lapointe converted a second-chance shot and McKay hit a mid-range jumper, knotting the score at 21-21. Rundle showed off her ball control and acceleration while dribbling up the right side for a high-percentage bucket and a 23-21 lead. Guarriello answered back by scoring on back-to-back trips up the floor for a 25-23 lead. Lilley and Roanha Chalmers each went 1 of 2 from the line, leaving both teams tied at 25 entering the final eight minutes.
McKay assisted Lilley at the start of the fourth quarter, but Roberge made a jumper from the left side and Guarriello added a basket for a 30-28 lead. Rundle hit two foul shots, Roberge responded with a jump shot and then Chalmers and MacAuley traded baskets. McKay scored off an inbounds play to help HU pull even once again. Spaulding entered the bonus with 3:21 left in regulation and Charlotte Young went 1 of 2.
The Highlanders failed to capitalize on two foul shots during their next possession, but Fiaschetti scored after a timeout. Gracie Martin went 2 of 2 from the stripe and then Harwood missed a contested layup. Lilley hit the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the line, making it a 37-37 contest. Harwood forced a jump ball with 11 seconds on the clock and the possession arrow pointed in HU's direction. Spaulding stole the ball with a few seconds left in regulation but couldn't set up a quality scoring chance, resulting in overtime.
A 2-of-2 effort from the line by Rundle and a 1-of-2 performance by Lilley gave Harwood a 40-37 cushion. Lapointe nabbed a steal but the Highlanders couldn't cash in offensively. MacAuley went 2 of 2 from the stripe with 1:15 on the clock to make it a one-point game before Harwood called a timeout. Roberge rose to the occasion with a steal and then assisted MacAuley for a fast-break layup to push Spaulding in front. MacAuley raced up the floor for another layup in transition, giving her team a 43-40 lead with 30 seconds remaining. The Highlanders missed a 3-point attempt and then Guarriello stretched the lead to four points by going 1 of 2 from the line. Roberge grabbed another steal a few seconds after the ensuing inbounds pass and the Tide senior sealed the victory by hitting two free throws.
"Both teams have had stronger second halves all year," coach Young said. "There was a lot of defensive intensity at the start and our girls did a good job. Yvonne ended with 16, which is a good game for her. But it's not 27, so we did a good job on her. And Sage scored six of her points at the end. Both teams know each other and they've scouted each other well. It was getting a feel for the game and some tough defense right off the bat."
Abby Young was a defensive standout for the Highlanders. She finished with two rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
"They all brought their game," coach Young said of his players. "Abby fronted Sage. And when she was in, Sage struggled. We were keying on their big two and Abby played really good defense down low. I was really impressed. She's my defensive person on bigs in the post. She's a strong kid and I liked the way she played tonight."
Spaulding (5-1) will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (3-2) will travel to play Lyndon the same day.
"Tom and I talked before the game and we said that D-II and the Capital is very, very tough," coach MacAuley said. "Any night, things can change and it can be anybody's game - no matter what. It's great that teams have tough competition."
GIRLS HOCKEY
South Burlington 7, U-32 5
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Six Wolves buried shots during Tuesday's back-and-forth clash to help their team deny a determined comeback attempt by the Raiders.
Sabrina Brunet scored twice in the victory, while teammates Kiley Burke, Cait Bartlett, Hadia Ahmed, Sawyer Bailey and Ava Hershberg also scored. Grace Lagerstedt and Caitlyn Fielder netted two goals apiece for U-32 and Raider Pello Gemma also found the back of the net.
Lagerstedt opened the scoring with 8:59 left in the first period before Brunet assisted Burke six minutes later. Bartlett and Ahmed scored back-to-back goals in a span of 17 seconds during the opening minute of the second period, with Brunet and Jordan Larose tallying assists. Fielder countered for U-32 to make it a 3-2 game with 11:21 left in the middle period. However, Burke assisted Brunet and Bailey to give South Burlington a 5-2 advantage after two periods.
Hershberg extended the lead to 6-2 on assists by Brunet and Bartlett with 5:27 left to play. Lagerstedt scored nine seconds after the ensuing face-off, with Fielder registering the assist. Fielder capitalized on a Gabby Cruickshank assist with 2:24 on the clock, closing the gap to 6-4. Brunet added a key insurance goal with 1:49 left to play on assists by Ahmed and Reese Gordon. Fielder set up Gemma for the final goal with 15 seconds remaining.
Wolves goalie Alisa McLean made 18 saves, while U-32's Adelaide Croteau stopped 18 shots. U-32 (1-7) will host Burr & Burton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. South Burlington (4-2) will travel to play Essex the same day at 3 p.m.
