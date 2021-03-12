NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team won its fourth straight game with a 6-2 victory over Plymouth State at Kreitzberg Arena on Friday night.
Junior Kenady Nevicosi scored twice and tallied an assist to lead the Norwich offense as the Cadets (4-1-0) improved to 30-0 against Plymouth State.
Senior defenseman Samantha Benoit continued to creep closer to reaching 100 career points with a goal and an assist. She now sits at 96 career points. Her 81 assists rank fourth all-time. She is one assist shy of tying Julie Fortier for third all-time in program history.
Junior Maddie Moell had two assists, while Molly Flanagan, Taylor Tom and Barre native Ally LaGue also scored.
Norwich jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Ally LaGue scored her first collegiate goal off an assist from Carley Sedlar at the 7:16 mark. Sedlar picked off a blind clearing attempt by a Plymouth State player off the side boards and skated in from the right wing. Sedlar stick-handled around a Plymouth defender and fired a crossing pass to a wide-open LaGue on the far left post. LaGue easily redirected the puck it the net to put the Cadets up 1-0.
Nevicosi scored her second goal of the season, ripping a wrist shot over the blocker of Plymouth State goalie Olivia Petito at the 9:07 mark to increase the lead to 2-0. Ingrid Holstad-Berge and Benoit picked up the assists. Benoit sent an outlet pass up the boards and Holstad-Berge got a piece of it before finding its way to Nevicosi at the far blue line.
Flanagan needed just 31 seconds to give Norwich a 3-0 lead to open the second period. She fired a shot from the top of the slot that deflected off a Plymouth State player’s skate and trickled into the back of the net. Sophomore forward Mikah Baptiste picked up the primary assist after she skated around three Plymouth State defenders to get of a backhand shot that was stoned by the pad of Petito. The puck ended up rebounding out to Flanagan, who snapped it back toward the goal.
Plymouth State (2-2-1) fought back in a hurry, recording the next two goals of the game just 1:06 apart to cut the lead to 3-2. Zoe Killisch got the Panthers on the board, roofing a shot under the crossbar on a breakaway and past the glove of Alexa Berg. Meghan Hamilton picked up the assist after she picked off a Norwich pass in the defensive zone. Hamilton fired a pass up to Killisch, who was all alone at the Norwich blue line after she had just hopped onto the ice from a PSU player returning to the bench from a penalty. The Panthers cut the deficit to 3-2 just over a minute later, with Chantelle Ross and Siri Brett executing a textbook 2-on-1 rush for Ross’ second goal of the season.
Norwich rebounded late in the period with two quick goals from Benoit on the power play and then another from Tom to regain a three-goal lead.
Benoit blasted a slap shot from the point that beat Petito low for her first goal of the season. Nikki LaGue and Nevicosi picked up assists. Tom scored unassisted for her first goal of the year. Nevicosi capped the scoring at the 5:37 mark on an assist from Moell.
Norwich will host the Panthers at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 58, Thetford 43
THETFORD — The Crimson Tide earned their second straight victory Friday to close out the regular season.
Spaulding jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter. Thetford clawed back in the second half, slicing the gap to 28-23 before the break. Junior Grady Chase made four 3-pointers and recorded a career-high 18 points for Spaulding, which led 42-33 after three quarters.
“A lot of guys across the state aren’t shooting as well this year,” Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. “We didn’t have the summer ball and fall ball we traditionally do, so we struggled with shooting early on. But Grady has been our starting point guard all year. We turn to him, and we turn to his decision-making. And he’s a great leader. At halftime the kids hung their heads a little because we didn’t play as well in the second quarter. But he led the halftime talk for the first few minutes, saying, ‘This is what we’re capable of and we can’t accept anything other than that.’”
Riley Severy (10 points) and Isaiah Terrill (seven points) also had big nights for the Tide. Eli Dunnett (15 points) and Noah Anderson (seven points) paced the Panthers (2-6).
“Thetford was a lot more aggressive getting to the rim than we thought they were going to be,” Willard said. “Their guys are really able to drive to the basket efficiently. We came out with a lot of energy, and at times we were trying to do too much with the pace of the game. We started going a little too fast for ourselves, but we settled down. And we knew they were going make a run. It’s their home court, and we handled it well. We were able to maintain some semblance of our lead and we hit some big shots and we were able to take some time off the clock. We made good decisions with the score and time. But it’s a young team that’s still trying to figure thing out. It’s game No. 8 for us.”
The Barre squad was winless at the start of the week but will enter the Division II post-season with a fresh perspective after beating two quality opponents. Spaulding held on for a 55-53 victory over D-I Colchester on Tuesday before defeating the Panthers, who are two-time defending champs in D-III.
“We’ve known all year that we’re going to be on the road,” Willard said. “With our Metro schedule, it was unrealistic to think that we’d be hosting a playoff game. So we’ve been preparing for that. That’s partially why we led with the our defense a few games in and made that our staple. And that traveled well tonight after we settled down. But it’s hard to tell much about the rest of Division II. All you can really tell is who has beat who this year.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 45,
Northfield 26
WILLIAMSTOWN — Blue Devils Ciera Sweet and Alycia Dickinson celebrated Senior Night on Friday alongside Marauders Greta Smith and Tessa Ayers.
Fasika Parrott (14 points), Paige Dwinell (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Sweet (eight points, six rebounds) spearheaded the victory. Piper Mattson (14 points) and McKenna Knapp (eight points) rose to the occasion for Northfield, which trailed 29-14 at halftime.
“Our seniors must have been pumped to start the game,” Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. “Both Alycia and Ciera opened the game with 3s and we jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter. Fasika got hot and hit two big 3s in the seconds quarter. We did a great job sharing the ball, posting 11 assists on 18 makes. But Northfield did a great job fighting to the end and they did a lot of nice stuff. It was a great way to close the regular season amongst these two teams that play soccer together.”
