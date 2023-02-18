EAST MONTPELIER - Harwood didn't have its best stuff Saturday but was still good enough to grind out an 48-44 victory over U-32.
The Highlanders overcame a sub-par shooting performance and held off the Raiders' comeback attempts down the stretch to claim cross-town bragging rights. Tobey Bellows paced HU with 12 points, while teammates Parker Davey (10 points), Lewis Clapp (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Cole Hill (six points) also delivered strong efforts.
The Highlanders enjoyed a strong start and were up 17-8 after the first eight minutes. Harwood led 23-16 entering halftime and was in front 35-29 heading into the final quarter.
"It was a rough game for us and I think we missed 16 layups today and we were 4 of 14 from the foul line," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We just could not put the ball through the cylinder at all. But I just feel really fortunate that we were able to walk away with a win and now we're moving on to our next game."
The Raiders paid tribute to the efforts of Sargent Burns, Peter Cioffi, Alex Jensen, Alex Keane, and Tommy Mangieri during Senior Day.
“Today we were able to honor our five seniors, who are terrific representatives of our program, school and community," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "I want thank Jay and his team for allowing us to hold a pre-game ceremony to recognize those young men. We started all five of our seniors and Alex Jensen was able to open up the scoring for us before subbing out. He’s had a tough go of things over the course of his high school career, battling multiple injuries. But he’s shown such resilience and character through it all. I was glad he was able to have that moment today.”
U-32 suffered a 70-50 loss to the Highlanders a month ago but showed signs of an upward trajectory since then during victories over Lake Region, Williamstown and Lamoille.
“I think we’ve improved in a lot of ways over the course of this season," Gauthier said. "In our first matchup with Harwood we were struggling to defend dribble penetration, which led to open kick-outs. And we struggled on the boards. Today we did a much better job of limiting dribble penetration, played our help principles well and limited their second-chance opportunities by competing on the glass.”
Saywer Mislak paced U-32 with 18 points, four rebounds and two steals. Burns also rose to the occasion, scoring five points to go along with four assists, three rebounds and two steals. The Raiders also relied on solid contributions from Michael Mallett (four points, 11 rebounds), Alex Keane (four points, four rebounds, two steals, two assists), Luke Page (seven rebounds) and Aiden Boyd (four rebounds, four steals).
“The game really came down to putting the ball in the basket," Gauthier said. "We had some great looks that just didn’t drop. And when you lose by four, any of those shots can really change the outcome. We got down a dozen in the second half and I was really pleased with our ability to refocus and come together to make another run. Down the stretch, we were able to force some turnovers that led to transition scoring opportunities. When you’re playing from behind like that, as time winds down everything has to go just right. I would have been interested to see if we could have regained the lead with another couple of minutes of game time.”
Harwood (8-8) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Monday. U-32 (4-13) will travel to play Peoples Academy the same evening.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 76, Lamoille 24
HYDE PARK - All of the Crimson Tide starters finished with double-digit scoring totals Saturday as their team stretched its winning streak to 17 games.
Ten players scored for Spaulding, which turned a 19-6 first-quarter lead into a 41-10 halftime advantage. The Lancers faced a 61-16 deficit after three quarters and then many of the Tide's top scorers cheered on their teammates from the bench at the end.
"Our defense led the way," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "We were able to hold them to very few points in the first half and we picked up our scoring in the second quarter and that really let us pull away."
Cole McAllister (15 points), Cooper Diego (14 points) and Issac Davis (14 points) paced Willard's team, Tavariius Vance (11 points) and Riley Severy (10 points) helped Spaulding reinforce its reputation as one of the most balanced squads in Vermont. Gabe Locke finished with a team-high 10 points for the Lancers.
Lamoille (4-14) will travel to play Randolph at 7 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (17-0) will travel to play Lyndon the same day. The Tide served up an 83-45 victory over the Vikings on Jan. 10. Lyndon (9-7) started to heat up during the past month, securing victories over Lake Region, Peoples Academy, Harwood, Lamoille, Williamstown and Randolph.
"We saw Lyndon early in the season and they're sitting there in the middle of D-II with some pretty good wins - and wins at their place," Willard said. "Lyndon can be a tough place to place to play. Austin Wheeler was pretty good for them the first time we saw them, so we're going to have to key in on him a little bit. And Ethan Lussier is a good basketball player as well."
Twinfield 78, Oxbow 47
PLAINFIELD - A trio of Trojans reached double figures and their team wound up hitting 15 3-pointers during a blowout victory over the Olympians.
Meles Gouge (20 point), Sam Russell (18 points) and Tej Stewart (16 points) paced Twinfield, which returned to its winning ways after suffering back-to-back losses against Danville. The top scorer for Oxbow was Braxton Adams (10 points).
"We played so much better than we did Wednesday night up in Danville," Trojans coach Chris Hudson said. "We shared the ball and we were unselfish. We had a team meeting after the Danville game and we rededicated ourselves to being unselfish and positive. We had great energy from the bench and we got out in transition, which is our game. And when we play free and with energy, we can play with anyone."
Multi-sport athlete TJ Bernatchy was honored on Senior Night by the Trojans. Bernatchy was a defensive standout for the Trojans semifinalist soccer team this past fall and will attempt to reach the semis again this winter on the hardwood.
"It was just a great night and a great way to send out TJ on Senior Night," Hudson said. "He has been wonderful all year and he's just the glue that holds us together. Without his defense and rebounding, we would be in trouble. "
Oxbow (3-14) will travel to play Danville at 7 p.m. Monday. Twinfield (10-6) will travel to play Richford the same day.
Hazen 83, Lake Region 32
ORLEANS - Double-double master Tyler Rivard helped his team open up a 37-point lead during the first three quarters before resting up during the final eight minutes during a rout over the Rangers.
Rivard contributed 38 points, 19 rebounds and four steals during the first 24 minutes of play. Teammate Xavier Hill finished with 11 points and five assists, while Jadon Baker chipped in with eight points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats. Lake Region made six 3-pointers, compared to four by Hazen.
Schuyler Butterfield scored 11 points for the Rangers, who trailed 10-9 after the first quarter. It was all Hazen in the second quarter, resulting in a 41-16 lead entering halftime. The third quarter ended with the Wildcats on top 64-27.
“We got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but we scored 31 in the second quarter and cruised from there," Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said.
Hazen (15-3) will host Williamstown at 7 p.m. Monday. Lake Region (2-15) will host Harwood the same evening.
Thetford 62, Williamstown 39
THETFORD - Six Panthers tallied at least seven points during a runaway victory over the Blue Devils. The leading scorers for Thetford were Mitchell Parkman (12 points), Boone Fahey (11 points), Dempsey Durkee (eight points), Matt Vivian (eight points), Hunter Clay (seven points) and Jacob Gilman (seven points). Williamstown (4-14) will travel to play Hazen at 7 p.m. Monday. Thetford (14-4) will travel to play Montpelier the same day at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middlebury 48, U-32 42
MIDDLEBURY - Ele Sellers (28 points) made all six of her free-throw attempts to help the Tigers close out the regular season with a narrow victory over the Raiders.
Cady Pitner (nine points) was also sharp for Middlebury, which rallied at the end after attempting to catch up with U-32 for most of the game. The Raiders held leads of 13-8 after one quarter, 23-19 after two and 30-26 after three. Leading the way for U-32 were Cara Richardson (12 points), Clara Wilson (10 points, three steals), Natalie Beauregard (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Yvette Petrella (seven points, six rebounds).
The Raiders fall to 3-17, while Middlebury improves to 6-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.