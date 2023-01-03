WATERBURY — Four players with multiple points helped Harwood fend off a gritty comeback attempt by St. Johnsbury during Monday’s 6-4 boys hockey victory.
The Highlanders conceded a pair of late goals but held strong during the closing minutes to prevail on their home ice for the first time this season.
“Tonight was a total team effort,” first-year HU coach Matt Migonis said. “We had a few more players on the bench than we have had the last few weeks and it really showed. The boys were playing hard right to the end and they were determined to get the victory after three straight losses. This was just a glimpse of the potential this team has when everyone is healthy.”
Senior Adin Combs and freshmen linemates Eli Herrington and Milo Lavit combined to score four goals for Harwood, which led 2-0 after one period and 5-2 after two periods. Combs finished with one goal and three assists, while Herrington (two goals, two assists) and Lavit (one goal, two assists) were also highly efficient. Senior defenseman Mikey Clark (two assists) and freshman defenseman Owen Farr both notched their first goals of the season. Harwood goalie Teighen Fils-Aime made 37 saves while recording his second victory of the winter.
The Hilltoppers (1-4) will travel to play Missisquoi at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Highlanders (2-3) will visit Middlebury the same day for a 7 p.m. showdown.
BOYS HOCKEY
Colchester 8, Spaulding 0
BURLINGTON — Quinn Dousevich and Miles O’Brien tallied their first varsity goals Monday and the Lakers secured their second shutout victory of the season.
O’Brien scored on a Colton Lefebvre assist for an early lead before Austin Daigneault set up Brody Rassel for a two-goal advantage. Colchester led 3-0 at the end of the first period after Kaleb McKinley tucked away a goal on an Adam Maher assist.
Lefebvre assisted Dousevich at the start of the second period and then Jake Labelle cashed in on assists by Cooper Blondin and Kaleb McKinley. Both Blondin and McKinley notched assists again when Evan Baird found the back of the net for a 6-0 cushion. Rassel added an unassisted goal for a 7-0 lead to end the middle period. Drew Hale scored on a pass from Dousevich to cap the scoring.
Colchester goalie Kieran Phillips stopped 13 shots, while Ian Longfellow (24 saves) and Ellison Fortin (14 saves) joined forces in front of the net for Spaulding. The Lakers (4-1-1) will travel to play Stowe at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Tide (0-4-1) will host BFA-St. Albans the same day at 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 8, Brattleboro 0
BRATTLEBORO — Monday’s two-hour bus trip didn’t faze the Crimson Tide, who improved to 7-0 with a blowout victory over the Colonels.
Spaulding took care of business in the opening minutes while establishing a two-goal lead. The Tide carried a seven-goal advantage into the final period and limited Brattleboro to a pair of shots on goal during the entire game.
“Our power play picked up where it left off last game by scoring twice in the first period,” Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. “That was a nice boost while we were trying to get up to speed after yet another holiday layoff.”
Hannah King got things started by scoring off assists from Amelia Healey and Molly Parker with 13:42 left in the opening period. Rebecca McKelvey doubled the lead just over two minutes later, with Gracie Lunt recording the assist. Molly Parker capped the first-period scoring with 2:19 on the clock. Healey and McKelvey notched assists.
Lanie Thayer extended the lead to 4-0 with 12:27 left in the middle period, thanks to a Ruby Harrington assist. McKelvey capitalized on an Ellie Parker assist two minutes later.
Harrington buried a shot midway through the second period on assists by Peyton Laperle, Kaya Moulton. Laperle stretched the lead to 7-0 by scoring 37 seconds later on feeds from Harrington and Healey. Harrington scored the final goal with 3:53 left in the third period. Thayer and Healey tallied assists.
“A lot of younger players got some meaningful minutes tonight,” Lawrence said. “I thought Ally French was forechecking really hard. Avery Burke, Lilly Mayo and Aubrey Tremblay all got good zone time and some good looks around the net. It’s nice to see them have some success out there as they try to learn our system.”
Goalie Angela Jobin made 47 saves for Brattleboro, while Spaulding’s Rayna Long recorded a two-save shutout. The Tide will travel to play Hartford at 5 p.m. Wednesday before hosting defending champ BFA-St. Albans at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
“Today was the start of three games in a six-day stretch, so it was important that tonight we build on all of the things we’ve been working on and try to establish some momentum,” Lawrence said. “This is where the true grind of the season begins. While we like the start to the season that we’ve had, we have to get our game to the next level. We really need to solidify how we play.”
