GLOUCESTER, Mass.- Norwich goalie Drennen Atherton received First Team All-America honors after leading the Cadets to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The senior is the program’s 52nd All-American and follows in the footsteps of NU defenseman Devon Becker, who earned Second Team honors last season.
“I’m excited for Drennen to be recognized for his great season,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. “He has been extremely consistent for us since his arrival on campus and I am excited to watch him begin his professional hockey career.”
Atherton’s most recent campaign began with a 25 save shutout vs. NCAA Final Four squad Endicott on Oct. 29. It marked one of two losses the Gulls suffered all season. The Cadets netminder continued to shine when it mattered most, posting shutouts on Nov. 18 against New England College and on Jan. 13 against UMass Boston.
The Cadets star saved his best performances for games against ranked opponents. When 12th-ranked Plattsburgh State visited Kreitzberg Arena on Dec. 6, he stopped 34 out of the 35 shots he faced. One month later, he made 36 saves against the previously undefeated and top-ranked Hobart to hand the Statesmen the first of their two losses they suffered all season. Atherton closed out his regular season with a 31-save performance against No. 15. Babson.
“He’s kept us in games at points and bailed us out a lot on the back end,” senior captain Callum Jones said of Athlerton. “He’s one of the best goalies I’ve ever played with as well and the future is bright for him.”
In the postseason, Atherton and the Cadets faced off against Plattsburgh State for a third time this winter. The NU netminder made 29 saves in a come-from-behind overtime victory. Despite taking the loss in the NCAA Quarterfinals against Endicott, Atherton did his part by making 36 saves to tie his season high.
These types of performances helped Atherton earn his second consecutive New England Hockey Conference Goalie of the Year honor. His 1.49 goals-against average is sixth in Division III, while his .944 save percentage is fourth in the nation.
In his three-year, 44-game Norwich career, Atherton pieced together a 28-9-5 record with a 1.45 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage. He steadily emerged as the backbone of the team since transferring from Sacred Heart University.
“He’s been our rock all year long and has been an absolute stud ever since he came on campus,” Norwich captain Noah Williams said of Atherton. “He’s probably the best goalie I’ve ever played with. Having him in net is huge and he gives us a chance to win every night.”
MEN’S TENNIS
Norwich 5, Castleton 4
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University men’s tennis team suffered its first loss of the 2023 season, narrowly falling to Norwich 5-4 Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans (3-1) got a doubles set win from Connor Davis/Jason Lipscomb who posted an 8-2 rout of Molly Twombly/Matthias Tchantouridze at the second flight. However, the Cadets (2-3) claimed victories at the first (Dimity Mucha/Sebstian Mucha) and third (Bennet Oakes/Assumpta Nandawula) spots to lead 2-1 going into singles play.
At flight No. 6, Andy Phelan scored his fourth consecutive singles victory with a straight-set defeat of Oakes. Lipscomb collected a flight-four win, knocking off Twombly by set scores of 6-4, 6-1.
Davis and Stanley Andersen dropped matches in the third and fifth slots to Tchantouridze and Nandawula, respectively, while the top two flights needed another set.
After falling 6-1 in the second set, Phil Kluge put away Sebastian Mucha with a 6-4 third stanza at the second spot. In a gritty match with Sebastian’s twin brother at the top flight, Miki Almirall was edged 6-4 in the final set by Dimitry Mucha.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Traynor joins Lyndon
LYNDONVILLE — Mount St. Joseph senior Owen Traynor has committed to play men’s basketball for Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, as announced by the school on Thursday.
Traynor had a standout senior season, where he set a single-game school record with 53 points.
As a senior, he averaged 21.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Traynor led his MSJ to the Division II quarterfinals this season after the Green Wave reached the Division II championship game in his junior season.
For his career, Traynor averaged 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He is a two-time Southern Vermont League Honorable Mention All-League selection and was named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game.
The 6-foot-1 guard will study business administration at Lyndon.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Midd 17, TCNJ 11
EWING, N.J. — The top-ranked Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team handed No. 3 The College of New Jersey its first loss of the season.
The Panthers topped the Lions 17-11 to snap TCNJ’s seven-game winning streak, while improving to 7-0. Jane Earley set a school record for most draw controls in a single game during the victory, winning 13.
Middlebury pushed ahead 9-4 by halftime, outscoring TCNJ by four in the second quarter.
With the victory, the Panthers level the all-time series with TCNJ at 8-8, with Middlebury winning three straight meetings.
The Panthers are the first team to post a double-digit goal total against the Lions this season.
Earley led Middlebury with six goals, while Caroline Messer, Maggie Coughlin, Sara Ellinghaus and Anna Spehr had two goals apiece.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
New role for Caulfield
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s Scott Caulfield was recently named to the National Strength and Conditioning Association Foundation Board of Directors.
Caulfield will take on the responsibility at the NSCA National Convention in July and already serves as the Cadets’ Director of Strength and Conditioning in addition to being an Adjunct Lecturer for the Department of Health and Human Performance.
“I am honored to join the NSCA Foundation Board of Directors as the Practitioner representative and continue to serve in the NSCA in another capacity as a volunteer,” Caulfield. said.
This will not be Caulfield’s first time serving in different roles within the organization. He has also been the NSCA Nomination Committee Chairman, Coaching Advancement Grant & Assistantship Committee, College Coaches Professional Development Group Executive Council, and worked as part of the Coaching Task Force. Prior to his work at Norwich, he spent 11 years at NSCA. During his time with NSCA, he was a coaching education manager and head strength and conditioning coach.
“Scott has always been a supporter of the NSCA Foundation and having him on the Board solidifies his commitment to advancing the strength and conditioning profession,” former Olympian and current Foundation Executive Director Carissa Gump said. “He brings years of experience, which will be a great contribution to the Foundation and a voice to representing practitioner members of the NSCA. I look forward to working with Scott for the next three years and advancing the profession.”
The NSCA Foundation, which was founded in 2007, is a non-profit NCSA scholarship info organization supporting the advancement of strength and conditioning practical application through providing funding to NSCA members taking part in education and research endeavors. The Foundation has awarded over $3.3 million through 184 research grants and 611 scholarship to individuals within the strength and conditioning community. The NSCA currently gives roughly $300,000 annually to coaches and researchers to support their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.