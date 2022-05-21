HINESBURG - All nine Montpelier athletes recorded at least one goal or one assist during Saturday's 9-7 victory over CVU.
Pilar Abele paced the two-time defending state champs with three goals and two assists. Fellow Solon Olivia Serrano caught two passes in the end zone to give her team a timely boost.
"It was a really impressive win for us because we were only able to bring nine players and we were missing a few starters and most of our handlers," Solons coach Andrew Keegan said. "It was inspiring to watch the players dig deep and fight for this win. With so few subs, everyone obviously got a lot of playing time and most players had to play a role that they weren't super familiar with. It was a total team effort, though."
Grace Hall (one goal, two assists), Grace Acosta (one goal, one assist) and Susha Benoit (two assists) were also key contributors in the victory. Amani Suter and Sophia Jerome added one goal apiece, while fellow Solons Andi Dates and Lena Donofrio each recorded one assist.
Montpelier will host Burlington at 4 p.m. in a rematch of last year's championship. Keegan's squad will host South Burlington at 4 p.m. Tuesday before welcoming BFA-Fairfax for a 5:30 p.m. game Thursday.
"We're headed into a tough week," Keegan said.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 16, Stratton 5
FAYSTON - Harper Travis (six goals) and Molly Queally (four goals) were in the zone for the Gumbies during Saturday's lopsided victory.
Lauren Paredes scored twice for GMVS, while teammates Parker Crawford, Hazel Howard, Lizzie Dougherty and Sequoyah Walter-Gingold added one goal apiece.
Sofia Debitetto's three goals led the way for Stratton. Charlotte Koninski and Lauren Manard also scored in the loss.
Goalies Maxine Van Strien (six saves) and Eliza Mullen (two saves) combined efforts for GMVS. Stratton netminder Julia Wiacek turned aside five shots.
The Gumbies will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Rice 9, Harwood 6
DUXBURY - The Highlanders limited the Green Knights to a trio of second-half goals but Harwood struggled to complete its comeback attempt as Rice snapped a two-game losing skid.
Anna Kudriavetz, Sadie Nordle and Maggie Aiken scored two goals apiece in the loss. Teammate Abi Leighty made 15 saves in front of the goal.
"Draw controls were fairly even between the two teams," Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler said.
Harwood (4-7) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Monday. RIce (6-5) will travel to play U-32 the same day.
BOYS LACROSSE
Colchester 14, Montpelier 6
COLCHESTER - Goals by eight Lakers was easily enough to fend off the Solons during a battle between Division II squads.
Isaac Karlin fired home a team-high three goals in the victory. Teammates Liam Evarts (two goals, four assists), Austin Daigneault (two goals, three assists) and Ryan Dousevicz (two goals, one assist) all delivered well-rounded performances.
Aaron Laquerre (two goals), Mason Cardinal (one assist), Josh Emmons and Cooper Blondin also scored for Colchester. Laker Caleb Levasseur notched two assists, while Ryan Kerner and Aiden Flaherty had one assist apiece. Goalie Kieran Phillips stopped nine shots for the hosts.
Tae Rossmassler (three goals, one assist) led the way for the Solons. Dylan Hood (one assist), Greer Peloquin and Brendan Tedeschi added one goal apiece for MHS and teammate Sina Fallahi notched one assist. Goalie Cal Davis made 12 saves for Montpelier, which falls to 4-5 and will host Rice at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Colchester (9-3) will host Mount Abraham at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rutland 11, Spaulding 7
BARRE — Micaiah Boyle (three goals, five assists) and Matt Magro (five goals) helped the Raiders snap a five-game losing skid during Saturday's victory over the Crimson Tide.
Patrick Cooley (two goals, three assists) and Sawyer Nelson also scored for Rutland. Their team improves to 4-8 and will host Mount Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rutland (4-8) hosts Mount Mansfield on Tuesday. Spaulding (6-6) will host defending Division II champ Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Harwood 4, Mount Mansfield 3
WATERBURY - Singles victories by Cierra McKay, Livi Ambler and Maeven Cattanach combined with a hard-fought doubles win by Anna Alberghini and Quinn Nelson lifted the Highlanders past the Cougars during a late-season match.
McKay beat Zoe Rosen, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 2 singles. Ambler was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Liza Mundell at the No. 4 position. Cattanach excelled at the No. 5 spot during a 6-4, 6-2 win over Rosa Rickelsen. Alberghini and Nelson held off Tulip Griesel and Estelle First, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, at No. 1 doubles.
Harwood (3-8) will travel to play Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Mount Mansfield (5-5) will visit Essex the same day.
