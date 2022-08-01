The red-hot Vermont Mountaineers cooled off at the end of the regular season, dropping five of their past seven games.
One player who’s remained razor-sharp throughout the recent slump is Santino Rosso.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Hofstra University standout joined the team July 1 and only recorded four hits during his first eight contests. Since then he’s been light’s out, providing power and consistency in a lineup that’s been depleted by a spate of injuries.
The infielder helped Vermont snap a five-game losing skid last week, belting his second home run of the summer to spark a 3-2 victory over the Upper Valley Nighthawks. Two days later he went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored during an 8-3 win over the Keene Swamp Bats. The offensive outburst allowed the 32-12 Mountaineers to tie the New England Collegiate Baseball League record for most regular-season victories.
Top-seeded Vermont will host Game 1 of the best-of-three semifinal series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Mountaineers will face the lowest remaining seed among the Wild Card teams, so coach Mitchell Holmes’ squad will prepare to take on the No. 6 Sanford Mainers (22-22), No. 5 Mystic Schooners (23-21) or No. 4 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (29-15). On the other side of the bracket, the No. 2 Bristol Blues (32-12) could face a highly anticipated showdown with the No. 3 Newport Gulls (30-14).
An accelerated rate of late-season turnover left a dent in every team’s roster, forcing position players to take the mound as managers scrambled to fill holes in the lineup. Some of Vermont’s top players had to head home early during the past few weeks, including All-Stars Gerry Siracusa and Evan Fox. Siracusa started the season with a 14-game hitting streak and boasted a .330 batting average. Fox was batting .298 with 21 stolen bases and 40 runs scored. The team suffered another blow with the departure of Stephen DiTomaso, who contributed 25 RBIs, 25 runs scored, five home runs and two triples.
Position players Tom Ruscitti and Tyler Cox filled in as pitchers during the final games of the regular season to help the members of the rotation rest up for playoffs. Offensively, Cox is batting .286 with 27 runs scored and 22 RBIs. Ruscitti has driven in 17 runs while scoring 21 times, and teammate Mark Trotta (.324) is another key weapon at the plate.
Rosso owns a .275 batting average with 15 runs scored, 13 RBIs, four doubles and a triple. Here are some questions for the switch hitter as Vermont shoots for its fourth championship in franchise history.
TA: You guys tied the league record for victories, and you ended up virtually in a tie for first place with Bristol. What would you say about the chances of two teams doing that in the 30-year history of the league?
Rosso: “There’s a lot of really good talent this year all across the league. And we were really happy with tying the record, but that’s over now. So we’re focussed on playoffs and making a big run and trying to win the whole thing.”
TA: How was it for you when you arrived three weeks into the season?
Rosso: “I arrived two-and-a-half weeks late because I had surgery on my knee. And then as soon as I got here I knew this team was special right away. And not only on the field, but off the field — the bond. Even though it’s just one summer, we’re a very tight-knit team and everybody gets along really well, which I think helps on the field.”
TA: When you joined the club, they were hitting it out of the park and it was the best start in league history. Was it some extra pressure for you to overachieve just to get a starting spot in the lineup?
Rosso: “Yeah, actually. When I was at home looking, I’m checking every night and I think we were 17-1 at the time. And I was like, ‘Wow, this is a great team. So I’m going to have to really prove myself to get out there.’ And when I got here everyone was super welcoming and that pressure went away right away. It was just more about winning and having fun: We have so much fun out there. And everything just kind of happened naturally as it went on.”
TA: Almost all of the players are either a year younger than coach Holmes or the same age as the coach. How has that been playing for coach Holmes?
Rosso: “It’s been great. I didn’t know he was that young until I got here. And honestly I think it’s an advantage for us because we really have so much fun. It’s one of the most fun teams that I’ve ever been one. And I think that plays into it. He’s the same same age as some of the guys on the team, so there’s no pressure really ever. It’s more just: Let’s go out there and compete every day. And that has been working for us most of the season.”
TA: You’ve had hits in six of the last seven games. Does it feel like you’re in the groove right now?
Rosso: “Yeah, I’ve been feeling pretty good up there. I’ve just been trying to help the team win games and get to this record, which we were fortunate enough to get to. And then now we’re just focussing on winning games. The more you focus on the team and that certain situation — rather than, ‘I need to get a hit’ — the more things work out and the more you end up winning games. So that’s kind of what’s been happening.”
TA: Every team has a lot of turnover. But does it feel night-and-day different now compared to when you joined the team?
Rosso: “It does. That’s the funny thing about summer ball: People are in and out and you never know when someone is going to get hurt or go home for certain situations. So our team has changed a lot, but we’ve been adapting to it And every new guy that comes in, they jump right in. And we’ve been fortunate to keep rolling with whoever’s there.”
TA: With the pitching, how would you describe the last two weeks? You were trying to tie this league record, but you’re obviously also trying to save your arms for the playoffs.
Rosso: “I think it’s been great overall, considering it’s a tough situation. A lot of pitchers have gone home because of pitch limits or they pitched a lot at school, which is completely understandable. So the guys who are here have stepped up big-time. We’ve had a few guys who haven’t pitched too much throughout the year who have just stepped up recently. And even some position players: Tyler Cox got on the mound and he’s been doing really well. Everyone has just been stepping up and doing their job and helping us win.”
TA: In terms of singling out pitchers, are there a couple guys who you think are high-caliber potential starters for playoffs?
Rosso: “Yeah, I would say we have a few guys who have started throughout the year who are probably going to start of the playoffs. (Anthony) DeFabbia is one of our go-to guys — lefty arm — and I would imagine we see him starting a game. And I guess we’ll just see from there. It’s hard to tell because people are constantly in and out. But we’ll see and we’re really excited about it.”
TA: And with position players, what would you say about losing guys like Gerry (Siracuso) and Evan (Fox)? Those were two keys guys all season.
Rosso: “It was tough. We lost Jack Cone and (Stephen) DiTomaso — a lot of our really talented players. So that was tough obviously. And we’re very close, so off the field it’s tough because we’re all very good friends. But we keep moving and we got some new guys that came in and they’ve been doing great and we keep it rolling with whoever’s out there.”
TA: Does it feel like a war of attrition just trying to stay healthy and keeping the guys you have right now there?
Rosso: “A little bit, yes. But we more focus on going out there and just competing every day and just hoping for the best. We get a bye in the first round, so that’s a positive. And we get two home games in our series — if it goes to three games — instead of one. And we love playing at home, so that’s great. The home crowd is amazing.”
TA: What would you say about a potential semifinal matchup with Martha’s Vineyard and that 5- or 6-hour commute?
Rosso: “That trip is tough and they’re a great team, so we really have to stay focussed and just try to play our best. And they also have to commute to us, so it’s tough on both ends. I think it would be a great series overall.”
TA: If the other semifinal winds up being Newport against Bristol, can you say a thing or two about those teams?
Rosso: “They’re great teams. I think it’s pretty cool how great the competition is this year in this league. We’ve had a pretty great year, and so have they. It would be really fun and really exciting if we get to play them down the line in playoffs.”
TA: Are there one or two things that you think would give you guys an extra edge above the rest of competition for playoffs?
Rosso: “I think one of our biggest plus factors is just how close we are as a team. In pretty much every sport — but especially baseball — that goes a long way. If you all gel really well together off the field, usually on the field things go a lot better. I think that bond that we have off the field really comes into play on the field, and I think that could help us a lot going forward into playoffs.”
