STRATTON — A hat trick by Tae Rossmassler and two goals apiece from Dylan Hood and Brendan Tedeschi guided the No. 3 Montpelier boys lacrosse team past No. 2 Stratton, 8-6, during Monday’s Division III semifinal.
The Solons (10-4) secured their ninth win in a row and will take on either No. 1 Mount Abraham (11-3) or No. 5 BFA-Fairfax (5-11) in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. championship at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field. The Solons are eyeing their third straight title.
“Today’s game just shows how good we are that we can compete with the top athletes in the state,” Montpelier coach John Grasso said. “Nolan Lyford stepped up today by being a long-pole, an offensive middie and a defensive middie. He did a little bit of everything for us. But that’s just what Nolan does — and he doesn’t complain. He just goes out there and steps up for us.”
Montpelier goalie Cal Davis finished with a season-high 15 saves to neutralize a high-scoring Bears attack.
“Cal was in the zone right off the bat, even with their fans right behind him were heckling him,” Grasso said. “Stratton played great and they are great athletes. But we came in knowing what we had to do. From Day 1, our goal was to win the championship. And now we’re one game away from winning the championship.”
Stratton (8-3) faced a 6-5 halftime deficit and struggled to generate many quality offensive chances in the second half as Montpelier ratcheted up its defensive intensity.
“We shut down their top scorer,” Grasso said. “We had Crosse Gariboldi on him and their top guy barely caught a pass all game. He had one goal, but that was after he started a play with the ball. Crosse was the MVP of the day — he did it for us. If we didn’t come up with this defensive game plan, the game could have been much different.”
The Solons were whistled for six penalties, including three in a span of eight minutes during the second quarter. But once again the team’s man-down defense rose to the challenge, led by Davis, Gariboldi, Lance Starr, Henry Lumbra, Duncan Mathies and River Sciarrotta.
“We had our normal penalty count today, but our man-down defense is phenomenal,” Grasso said. “It’s probably the best in D-III. Our guys don’t fold and it’s work phenomenally.”
Montpelier kicked off the post-season last week by erasing a 5-3 deficit against GMVS and holding the Gumbies scoreless in the second half en route to an 8-5 victory. Stratton earned victories of 8-3 and 6-5 over GMVS during the regular season and was barely tested during a 15-1 quarterfinal win over Lyndon.
The Solons were plagued by penalties a month ago while suffering an 8-7 setback at Mount Abraham. Grasso’s squad endured a 9-8 loss to Spaulding two days later but hasn’t lost since then.
“Our mentality right now is, ‘Who’s next?’ Grasso said. “To win a championship, we’re going to have to win 10 in a row. We’re at nine right now, so that’s pretty good right there. And No. 10 will be the championship.”
Two seasons ago Montpelier entered the post-season with a 5-3 record and captured its first championship in 21 years by recording a 14-3 semifinal win over BFA-Fairfax and an 8-6 victory over GMVS. Last year the Solons earned a 14-0 quarterfinal victory over Randolph and an 18-8 semifinal win against Otter Valley before downing Mount Abrhaham, 17-8, in the title game on a turf playing surface at Virtue Field.
“Playing on turf is a little bit faster and we’re pretty good on turf,” Grasso said. “We’re going to go light in practice the next two days and we’ll go over some stuff. And we’re ready right now — we could play right now. But we’ll have a couple light days and then go in to Thursday and win.”
