The Vermont Mountaineers used a lot of small-ball tactics to win the North Division for the second straight year, but lately some big guns are setting the tone offensively.
Despite a bare-bones offensive lineup, Vermont has put opposing pitchers on notice by showcasing a late-season ability to go deep at the plate. Nine Mountaineers combined to belt 22 homers prior to playoffs, and now their team will attempt to keep things rolling in their best-of-three quarterfinal series against the Danbury Westerners. Vermont players have also combined for five triples and 61 doubles, turning some tight games into blowouts in a flash.
Sluggers George Rosales and Nate Stocum have been two of the hottest players in recent weeks, sparking a string of seven victories during an eight-game stretch in late July. Rosales closed out the regular season with a .259 batting average after going 15 for 58 with 13 RBIs and 15 runs scored. He’s connected for three home runs and three doubles in addition to reaching base 15 times on walks.
“In the spring I was battling injuries a little bit and I had a little concussion in the summer,” Rosales said. “For me, it’s just always getting my at-bats in and being able to reflect on them — and definitely build off them — is something that I think is helping.”
Rosales hit a three-run homer during his first game for Vermont, fueling a 13-3 victory over Danbury. He recorded hits during five straight games in late June and went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run last week against Sanford.
“One part of my routine is I clean my cleats every day just with some Scrubbing Bubbles,” Rosales said. “That’s something I’ve been doing for so long now and I’m just really in tune with that. I think that’s something that just cleans off the last day and starts me fresh every single day, which is great.”
Stocum has gone 19 for 79 at the plate for a .241 batting average. He’s driven in 19 runs, scored 13 times and punished opponents with five home runs, one triple and four doubles.
“They say it’s a grind, but I love it: It’s a blast,” Stocum said. “A little bit of sleep here and there — it doesn’t matter to me as long as we get to play ball. …I just get out here and I play. I don’t care who’s on the mound, who’s on the other team. We could be playing the Yankees, and I’ve got my guys. So it will be fun. And there’s nothing like playoffs, whether it’s school ball, summer ball or a fall World Series. You always want to win. I’m a competitor and I want to win it all — I don’t care how long it takes.”
Stocum didn’t connect for a hit during six of his first seven contests, but he refused to hang his head. After belting a two-run homer in a 14-5 win over Sanford, he went 2-for-5 in a rematch with the Mainers a week later and helped his team secure a 9-2 victory.
“I wasn’t consistent at first, but I started getting hot toward the back side of the year and everything just fell into place,” Stocum said. “My teammates have confidence in me and I have confidence in myself, so that’s been a game-changer for me.”
The North Carolina native was on fire two weeks ago against North Adams, going 3-for-4 with two homers during an 18-1 victory. He went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs in a 6-5 win over Valley to kick off an impressive final week to the regular season. Two days later Stocum went 2-for-4 with a triple against Sanford and then went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs against Keene. He drove in two runs last Friday vs. Sanford and wound up going 2-for-5 with a double.
The recent departure of veteran Santino Rosso and All-Stars Brandon Butterworth and TJ Williams left a major void in Vermont’s offensive lineup, but a skeleton crew of roughly a dozen position players are ready to carry a heavy load for the post-season.
“We’re having a blast,” Stocum said. “It’s a little quieter without everybody, but it’s a great group of guys. And I wouldn’t be surprised if we did some damage in these playoffs with this group right here.”
The Mountaineers buried a handful of opponents midway through the season and they’ll attempt to repeat that success during the playoffs. Vermont kicked off July with a doubleheader sweep over Keene, prevailing by scores of 12-2 and 12-1. A few weeks later the Mountaineers cruised to a 10-2 win over the Swamp Bats and an 11-3 win over the Mystic Schooners during back-to-back games.
“Right now we’re down to 13 position players, so the lineup kind of writes itself at times,” Vermont manager Mitchell Holmes said. “Certainly, as the season progresses, you have more of an idea on which guys are going to fall into which role: Who’s going to be an everyday guy, who’s going to be in the No. 2 spot, who’s going to be splitting time. So we’ve got a pretty good idea of that.”
The newest players to bolster Vermont’s lineup are Connor Bertsch, Cole Tarrant, Joseph Voli, Tyler Wells and Andre Martinez. Tarrant and Voli are right-handed pitchers, while Bertsch, Wells and Martinez are position players.
“A lot of them were pre-planned before the season started,” Holmes said. “Because obviously you hope you don’t lose players, but you have to plan accordingly. So with a lot of these guys, we had agreed to take them at certain points in the summer to help replace some of the guys that we were losing. Most of them were guys that I had touched base with either over the phone during the winter or the spring and we had kind of agreed at a certain point they were going to be coming in.”
Bertsch is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound slugger from Dartmouth College who paced the 2021 Mountaineers offense with a .343 batting average. Wells is a Danville native and 2019 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate. He was one of Vermont’s top performers in the playoffs last year, going 5 for 14 at the plate and scoring four runs in four games.
“Tyler was with us last summer and he was our No. 4 hitter in the playoffs,” Holmes said. “And Bertsch was with us two summers ago during my first year when I was an assistant coach and he actually played at North Shore last summer. Both of them are just tremendous kids. And we needed a little bit of help and a little bit of depth, so they were easy adds because they’re great kids.”