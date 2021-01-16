RODRIGUES CUP

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

At Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Jan. 26, 2021

8.8-Kilometer Classic

WOMEN

Place, Name, Times

1. Alayna Sonnesyn, 25:47
2. Alexandra Lawson, 27:04.4
3. Margie Freed, 27:20.4
4. Ava Thurston, 27:47.8
5. Michaela Keller-Miller, 28:12.9
6. Rena Schwartz, 28:17.7
7. Callie Young, 28:23.9
8. Emma Strack, 28:25.7
9. Charlotte Ogden, 28:32.6
10. Nina Seemann, 28:42.1
11. Rose Clayton, 28:49.9
12. Quincy Massey-Bierman, 28:57.2
13. Camille Bolduc, 29:22.7
14. Maggie McGee, 30:03.7
15. Liza Bell, 30:04.4
16. Emma Page, 30:17
17. Marika Massey-Bierman, 30:18.5
18. Hattie Barker, 30:20.6
19. Anna Lehmann, 30:29
20. Stine Koch, 30:35
21. Finnegan Mittelstadt, 30:49.5
22. Charlotte Brown, 31:00.3
23. Sage Freeman, 31:39.3
24. Isabelle Serrano, 31:40.1
25. Lydia Hodgeman, 31:59.2
26. Rebecca Cunningham, 32:29.4
27. Maeve Fairfax, 32:58.7
28. May Lamb, 33:50.7
29. Emma Crumb, 33:51.4
30. Maggie Payne, 34:33.7
31. Mackenzie Greenberg, 35:20.4
32. Hanna Holm, 36:48.1
33. Ayla Bodach-Turner, 37:37.1
34. Carly Trapeni, 39:32.3
35. Celia Cote, 41:55.9

 

MEN'S RESULTS

1. Ben Ogden, 22:10
2. Finn Sweet, 22:59.1
3. Brian Bushey, 23:07
4. Martin Zander, 23:34.4
5. Aidan Burt, 23:58.2
6. Keelan Durham, 24:06.6
7. Jack Lange, 24:23.1
8. Tzevi Schwartz, 24:44.5
9. Aiden Casey, 24:47.8
10. Anders Hanson, 24:49.9
11. Mathias Boudreau-Golfman, 25:13.9
12. Neil Guy, 25:17.2
13. Jack Lange, 25:23.2
14. Cormac Leahy, 25:32.9
15. Janne Koch, 25:39.7
16. Elvis McIntosh, 26:08.9
17. Noah Phipps, 26:11.6
18. Tyler Lee, 26:18
19. Lucas Palcsik, 26:24.1
20. Makail Tipton, 26:38.6
21. Gunnar Caldwell, 26:39.2
22. Walker Bean, 26:51.9
23. Sam Clark, 26:57.8
24. Jed Kurts, 27:10.5
25. Orion Cenkl, 27:17.5
26. Joe Graziadei, 27:23.1
27. Charles Martell, 29:28
28. Linden Stelma-Leonard, 30:53
29. Brady Geisler, 32:17.5
30. Silas Brown, 33:33.4
31. Peter McKenna, 34:11.3
32. Geo Debrosse, 35:03.6
33. Philip Mahar, 37:33.1

