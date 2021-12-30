EAST MONTPELIER — Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson scored 13 points during Thursday’s third quarter and the Vikings held U-32 scoreless for the opening six minutes of the second half while rallying to a 52-39 girls basketball victory.
Robinson finished with a game-high 28 points to account for over half of her team’s offensive output. Olivia Hogan tallied 11 points for the 0-4 Raiders, who featured nine players in the scoring column.
The first quarter was a defensive battle before Hogan banked in a 3-pointer for a 3-0 lead with 5:45 on the clock. A steal and layup by Caitlin McGinley resulted in a Lyndon timeout with 3:18 on the clock. Hogan went 2 of 2 from the line with 2:55 remaining in the quarter, extending the lead to 7-0.
Robinson hit a 3-pointer from the right side with 2:14 left in the first quarter. Cara Richardson’s baseline jumper made it a 9-3 game on the next possession. Sun Meehan swished in a 3-pointer before Robinson answered with a long-range shot of her own. Caroline Flynn ended the quarter with a free throw, giving the Raiders a 13-6 advantage.
Olivia Lewis provided an immediate spark for LI with an old-fashioned three-point play to kick off the second quarter. Kadienne Whitcomb’s 3-pointer off the glass trimmed the deficit to 13-12 with 7:40 on the clock. Robinson showed off her moves along the baseline for a layup and a 14-13 lead. Flynn’s 3-pointer pushed U-32 back in front, 16-14.
Hogan capitalized on her strong interior moves to pad U-32’s lead before Molly Renaudette answered for LI, slicing the gap to 18-16 entering the final three minutes of the first half. Hogan added a foul shot and McGinley capped a three-point play from the foul line, stretching the lead to 22-16. McGinley assisted Hogan for a weak-side layup in transition for a 24-16 cushion with a minute left in the first half. A rebound and layup by Robinson sent the Vikings into halftime trailing 24-18.
Lyndon came out swinging in the third quarter, scoring 11 unanswered points. Emma Renaudette went 1 of 2 from the foul line before Robinson hit a 3-pointer and a jumper, knotting the score at 24. Robinson drained another 3-pointer and then put on a show with her explosive speed for a fast-break layup and a 29-24 advantage.
Clara Wilson’s mid-range jumper helped U-32 keep things close at 29-26, though Robinson quickly countered with another 3-pointer. The Raiders grabbed four straight offensive rebounds in the closing seconds of the third quarter and Natalie Beauregard finally scored, slicing the LI lead to 32-28.
Robinson went 2 of 2 from the line and Delaney Raymond added an old-fashioned three-point play for for a 36-28 lead with 7:00 left in the fourth quarter. Molly Renaudette served up a putback before Robinson’s leaner in the lane fell off the glass and through the cylinder, making it 40-28.
Lewis, Robinson and Emma Renaudette scored again to help LI keep its foot on the gas while charging ahead 46-30 midway through the fourth quarter. Raymond added a foul shot for the Vikings before Hogan and Melinda Laquerre scored for U-32, prompting the Vikings to call a timeout with 1:45 remaining.
Emma Renaudette scored in transition after the short break before Natalie Beauregard rattled off four quick points for U-32. Adrianna Hever made a foul shot for the Vikings and Emma Renaudette scored again. Natalie Beauregard added a late basket for the Raiders, who will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 54, Lake Region 48
ORLEANS — The Crimson Tide outscored the Rangers 15-4 during the final eight minutes to grab a come-from-behind victory during Thursday’s Capital Division action.
Spaulding led 14-10 after the first quarter before Lake Region stormed in front 28-23 at the end of the second quarter. The Rangers closed out the third quarter with a 44-39 advantage.
Sage MacAuley finished with 15 points to pace the Tide. Teammates Emily Poulin (11 points) and Autumn Lewis (nine points) were also crucial contributors at both ends of the floor. Sakoya Sweeney (19 points) and Maya Auger (10 points) led the Rangers.
“We slowed down in the second half,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “We’ve struggled when we lose our pace and we let other teams set the pace for us. And that’s kind of what happened in the second quarter. We came out in the second half ready to take control of the ball and our boxing out was great. Aliyah Elliott and Autumn Lewis were huge for us on the boards. We did a nice job pushing the ball up the floor. But also slowing it down it down if we didn’t have a fast-break layup was key for us.”
Spaulding (2-3) will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Oxbow 59, Randolph 21
RANDOLPH — Maggi Ellsworth (16 points) and Abigail Carson (nine points) led the way Thursday for the Olympians, who closed out the 2021 portion of their schedule in winning fashion.
Abby Garbin scored seven points for the Ghosts, while teammates Harmony Bradshaw and Paige Allen added six points apiece. Eleven players saw action for Oxbow, which led 16-2 after the first quarter. The Olympians were in front 32-5 entering halftime after limiting the Ghosts to zero field goals in the opening two quarters.
“We got some new players in the game and they got to work,” Olympians coach Barry Emerson said. “They’ve been working hard in practice and deserved it.”
Oxbow (3-4) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Randolph struggled and they were having a hard time scoring,” Emerson said. “They’re rebuilding and there’s a lot of freshmen on that team.”
Thetford 33, Peoples 27
THETFORD — The Panthers rallied late Thursday to hand the Wolves (6-1) their first loss of the season.
Thetford’s top scorers were Madi Mousley (10 points), Whitney Lewis (seven points) and Kelsey Bogie (six points). Shelby Wells (nine points) and Emma Courtemanche (six points) led the Wolves.
Thetford made two 3-pointers and was 5 of 11 from the foul line. Peoples connected on five 3-pointers and missed its only two free-throw attempts.
“The game was nip and tuck throughout,” said Thetford coach Eric Ward, who celebrated his birthday with a victory. “Peoples led for most of the game (and) we switched our defense with us trailing 27-23 with about 3:30 left in the game. We finished the game on a 10-0 run. Kelsey Bogie hit a 3 to put us up by one and hit another to put us up by four. Whitney Lewis and Madi Mousley went 4 for 4 in the last minute to ice the game. This was a total team effort. I’m very happy with the girls.”
The Panthers (3-2) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Williamstown 40, Danville 22
DANVILLE — The Blue Devils dominated the Bears after the break Thursday to head into the New Year with a 5-0 record.
Paige Dwinell tallied a game-high 20 points to almost single-handedly outscore Danville. She scored 11 first-half points for the Blue Devils, who led 8-4 after one quarter and 14-12 after two.
Williamstown opened up a 29-19 lead in the third quarter before holding the Bears scoreless for the majority of the final quarter. Laci Potter finished with a team-high five points for Danville.
GYMNASTICS
St. Johnsbury 128.55,
Montpelier 123.35
WATERBURY — Solons standout Evelyn LaCroix captured top all-around honors with a score of 37.65 during a close loss to the Hilltoppers at the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy.
St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones placed second in the all-around with a 36.4. Montpelier’s Eva Stumpff (30.45) was third.
Leading the way on vault were LaCroix (9.45), Jones (9.1) and St. Johnsbury’s Anna Cushing (8.5). LaCroix also triumphed on bars after recording a 9.3. Jones (9.0) wound up second, while Cushing and fellow Hilltopper Zoe Glentz Brush tied for third with identical scores of 7.0.
LaCroix prevailed on beam with a 9.3. She was followed by Cushing (9.0) and Jones (8.95). The top performers on floor were LaCroix (9.6), Jones (9.35) and Hazen’s Lydia Hall (8.8).
“We were focusing on having less falls on beam and making sure that we were meeting requirements for our routines,” MHS coach Shannon LeBoeuf said. “We have dealt with injuries and sickness at the start of the season and are still navigating through those as best as we can, so everyone has stepped up to help the team in all ways they can. We had strong all-around showings from freshman Evelyn LaCroix and senior Eva Stumpff, who landed her bar dismount for the first time this season. I am very proud of their performances and I’m excited to get back in the gym to work on their routines even more. I am also very proud of their sportsmanship and their spirit.”
Montpelier will return to action against South Burlington and Burlington-Colchester on Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.