Every Vermont basketball player dreams of playing at the Barre Auditorium.
When you live just minutes away, that desire intensifies. This was especially relevant for Times Argus Player of the Year Yvonne Roberge and her teammates this past winter.
The Spaulding junior spent the first two years of her varsity hoops career at U-32. She only made it as far as the quarterfinals with the Raiders, losing to Fair Haven her sophomore season. Roberge transferred to crosstown rival Spaulding last fall, joining a group of basketball players that had their first Barre Auditorium experience robbed from them the year prior. The Crimson Tide reached the semifinals in 2021, but the game was held at higher-seeded Fair Haven due to Covid restrictions.
After the Tide had come so close to fulfilling their Barre Aud goal, Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley could not have been happier to see Roberge join her squad.
“It was like she had been here the whole time,” MacAuley said. “The girls accepted her right off. Her talent allowed her to join in without missing a beat. There were times I had to remind myself that she was new this year and hadn’t always been with us. That’s how well she fit in.”
Every successful team always has a spot for a player like Roberge. Most nights after practice, she would stay late after everyone else left the gym and put in extra work. MacAuley described her as a “silent leader” and an “absolute joy to have, who always gives 110% effort.”
Roberge was a huge factor in helping Spaulding record an 18-5 overall record and its first winning season since 2010. The calm, level-headed 5-foot-6 point guard could control the pace of the game and handle defensive pressure when bringing the ball up the court. This included pushing the pace in transition, which was a pivotal contributor to Spaulding’s high-tempo offense.
Also a strong finisher near the basket and a willing passer with exceptional court vision, she was one of several Crimson Tide players who registered double-digit scoring totals on a nightly basis. After falling to an 0-3 start to her Crimson Tide basketball career, Roberge delivered a career-high 21 points to guide the team to its first win of the season during a game vs. BFA St. Albans. The Tide won 18 out of their next 19 games, including two down-to-the-wire victories over U32.
What most set Roberge apart on this year’s talent-loaded Spaulding team was her contributions on the defensive end. She was usually asked to guard the opposition’s best player and always accepted the challenge. This was best showcased in a February matchup vs. Mount Abraham. Roberge was tasked with defending the Eagles’ top player and had strict instructions to give zero help-side defense. This resulted in the Eagles star only scoring once all game during the Tide’s 57-31 victory.
The defensive performance stood out in Roberge’s mind as one of her best games of the season, and came in the midst of her team’s 14-game win streak. The Tide knocked off top-seeded Lyndon during the semifinals, but their run was snapped by a much-improved Mount Abraham side in the Division II title game.
Roberge finished the season as the leading scorer on Spaulding after averaging 10.5 points per game. She also chipped in with 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two assists per contest.
While Roberge and her teammates accomplished their goal of playing in front of a packed Barre Auditorium crowd, they did fall short of their ultimate objective of becoming state champions. Even after losing three starters, Roberge is determined to make it back to the Aud next winter. And this time, she is determined to finish things with a championship in hand.
“Transferring to Spaulding, I had a goal to win a championship and I hope to make it back to the Aud next season,” Roberge said. “Next year we are going to be a whole new team with different strengths and I’m excited to get to work with my teammates.”
In addition to being part of a very successful team, Roberge was also recognized for her individual efforts while earning several accolades after the conclusion of the season. She was named to the Capital Division First Team and was selected to the VBCA Dream Dozen as one of Vermont’s top upperclassmen.
Here are a few question for the Spaulding standout:
TA: What was it like to finally play at the Barre Auditorium after years of dreaming about it?
Roberge: “Playing at the Aud was definitely a highlight of my season. Seeing how many people were there to support us when we stepped out on the court was amazing. There was definitely a lot of pressure playing at the Aud but after a little we started to find our own rhythm. I think a key to us winning against Lyndon had a lot to do with our attitudes and confidence. We knew we had worked on everything we could this season to prepare us for it. When we got on the court all we had to do was be confident and work hard.”
TA: Do you play any other sports besides basketball?
Roberge: “Yes, I play soccer in the fall. Playing soccer helps keep me conditioned for basketball especially in terms of endurance. And playing soccer allowed me to get to know some of the other basketball players beforehand like Sage (MacAuley) and Maddie (Ashford).”
TA: What do you see as your strengths on the court and what are you working on most to improve?
Roberge: “I think a strength of mine on the court is my ball-handling. I definitely take pride in it because of how much time I have put into it. Growing up, I always wanted to be a point guard. And I knew this was essential for this position. I think there were very few times during the season I gave the ball up off the dribble, which is something I’m proud of but can still always get better at. I think I need to work on my confidence on the court because I can definitely be hesitant. My sophomore season I did not have much confidence, which definitely affected my game. Coming to a whole new team is also very hard to have confidence with, but my coaches and teammates always made me feel welcome and have helped me a lot in this area.”
TA: What was it like always guarding the other team’s best player?
Roberge: “Guarding the best player on the court was a challenge I happily took. This is one of my favorite things because it makes me a better player. I also enjoy taking on responsibility for my team. And when I do a good job, it always makes it feel like you had that much more to contribute to your team.”
TA: You started the season 0-3 before going on a long win streak. How did you and your teammates handle that?
Roberge: “I wouldn’t want to change the beginning of our season because I think it propelled us to the end. We started off with some tougher D-I teams and I think everyone was still getting used to having me on the team. Our first win at BFA, we started to play together and have confidence in each other — which was carried through the rest of our season.”
TA: Was there any key “light-bulb” moment in the season where you or the team realized that a championship was attainable?
Roberge: “I think after we lost to Lyndon we had a ‘light-bulb’ moment. It was a disappointing loss but I think everything happens for a reason. We were down by a lot and came back to only lose by 5, which showed us it was completely possible to beat Lyndon.”
TA: What were your thoughts on Spaulding’s winter success across all sports? Was winning contagious?
Roberge: “I think it’s amazing how well we did across all sports. I hope we can all do it again next year and hopefully come home with more trophies, which we’re all definitely on the right path toward.”
