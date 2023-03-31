U-32’s loss was most certainly Spaulding’s gain when multi-sport standout Yvonne Roberge transferred to the Granite City school at the beginning of her junior year.
She joined Crimson Tide teams that had struggled mightily for over a decade, departing the Raiders athletic program after helping the girls soccer team claim its first championship in school history.
As it turned out, Roberge’s arrival at Spaulding made a world of difference during the fall and winter seasons. Following a dynamite junior year, she guided the 11-4-1 Tide soccer team to a Capital Division crown as a senior. And last month she capped one of the most impressive basketball careers in Central Vermont history by leading Spaulding to the Division II title game for the second year in a row.
Coach Tanya MacAuley and the rest of the Tide basketball team relied on Roberge’s defensive hustle and offensive productivity on a nightly basis while piecing together a 19-5 record. With the unstoppable point guard running the show, it was hard to believe how far Spaulding had progressed since the Tide earned just a single victory during a three-year span from 2017-19.
And for all of Roberge’s offensive highlights, most of her statewide acclaim was the result of her ability to contain some of Vermont’s most lethal sharpshooters. The Tide standout showed no fear while matching up against players like North Country’s Sabine Brueck, Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney and Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson, making life difficult for each opponent until the final whistle.
Roberge also possessed a rare ability to rise to the occasion during all 24 games, avoiding injury and illness while playing all four quarters of nearly every game. Her repeat selection as the Times Argus Player of the Year is hardly a surprise after she took home the same honor last winter.
During her junior season Roberge averaged 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists per contest. She led the 18-5 to a 65-54 victory over top-seeded Lyndon during the 2022 semifinals before her team suffered a three-point loss to Mount Abraham in the final.
Roberge closed out her senior season by averaging 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists per game. Highlights to the winter include three victories over D-I opponents and a payback win over Mount Abraham in the quarterfinals.
The start of the Tide’s season featured four non-league games that could have easily resulted in a rude awakening. But Spaulding passed the test with flying colors, going 3-1 during the rugged stretch. Roberge kicked things off by recording 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals during a 46-34 win over South Burlington. Two days later she tallied eight points, nine rebounds and three steals during a loss at St. Johnsbury, which wound up finishing runner-up in the D-I tournament.
Roberge dropped in a career-high 30 points during a 53-40 win at Burlington and stepped up defensively by limiting BHS star Bree McDonald to a dozen points. Later that week she scored 16 points during 44-38 win over St. Albans. Roberge showcased nerves of steel against the Comets, making several clutch plays to help her team rally down the stretch.
Spaulding opened the Capital Division portion of its schedule with a 43-36 victory over Lake Region. The following week Roberge piled up 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals during a 46-40 overtime victory over Harwood. She remained red-hot by punishing Lamoille with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals during a 50-43 victory. A few days later she scored 12 points and nabbed six steals during a 36-25 victory over Lyndon
Roberge saved some of her best performances for showdowns against her former team. She served up 16 points, five rebounds and four steals during a 46-24 victory over U-32 in the initial meeting before excelling again during a rematch two weeks afterwards. During the second U-32 game she hit all eight of her foul shots and finished with 23 points to fuel a come-from-behind 38-31 victory.
After pouring in 12 points during a 57-21 win over Randolph, Roberge put on another show while scoring 17 points in a 42-32 win over D-III semifinalist Peoples Academy. She contributed 14 points and seven rebounds during a 44-32 win over D-III runner-up Thetford and then scored 11 points during a 37-33 win over Lyndon.
She paced the Tide with 13 points in a 40-39 loss to Mount Abraham before erupting for 24 points and six steals during a 63-42 win over Oxbow. Roberge closed out the regular season by tallying six points and 10 rebounds during a 39-32 victory over Lamoille and scoring 10 points during a loss to Lake Region.
Roberge nearly recorded a triple-double at the start of the post-season, registering nine points, nine steals and 10 rebounds during a 62-29 playdown win over Middlebury. One of the most satisfying highlights to her season was a 16-point, nine-rebound performance during a 62-43 quarterfinal victory over Mount Abraham. She was immune to any Barre Aud jitters during the semifinals, scoring 14 points during a 36-22 victory over Fair Haven. Roberge was sharp again in the final, finishing with 11 points during a 47-42 loss to undefeated North Country.
Here are a slew of questions for coach MacAuley about her star guard, who plans to continue her career on the court at Castleton University.
TA: What was it like seeing Yvonne on the soccer field and some of the strengths or similarities that carried over from one sport to another for basketball season?
MacAuley: “The thing that stands out the most is Yvonne’s work ethic and her ability to just play the game — no matter what happens. Whether it was on the soccer field, whether it was on the basketball court, she literally just played. She would get knocked down, she’d get back up and she would just continue to go. That was quite impressive, and I noticed it right off in the soccer season. She barely came out during soccer and should could withstand playing the whole game and still have as much energy in the second half as she did in the beginning. …There were maybe three or four basketball games where she actually came out. The rest she played all four quarters. She pretty much played non-stop. If we were beating a team by a lot, then we would take her out. She came out one time because she didn’t do what I had asked her to, so I pulled her for that to talk to her. But then she went right back out.”
TA: Her junior year, was it extra difficult for Yvonne to compete with a mask that season because her playing style is so up-tempo?
MacAuley: “Probably in the beginning, but they all just adjusted to it. We played the same style last year and this year — mask vs. no mask. Last year we did take more timeouts so that they could get a mask break. But for the most part she could just do it either way.”
TA: You have a unique perspective after coaching against Yvonne and drawing up strategies against her, and then coaching her. Was she on your radar her sophomore season at U-32 and how did you come up with game plans against her?
MacAuley: “I don’t know that she was on the radar as much. We noticed her — and she gave them some good minutes. But she was not given the opportunity that she was given when she came to Spaulding. She became a starter from the get-go for us and she pretty much played the entire game her junior year also. And she didn’t have that experience at U-32. Whether their coach had different pieces of his puzzle that worked and she had a different role there, I don’t really know. So she was on the radar, but she wasn’t a player that we strategized about.”
TA: Before you started coaching, Spaulding hadn’t won a playoff game for six straight years. What was it like for Yvonne to walk into a program where the previous year the girls had made such a breakthrough and started believing they could win on a regular basis?
MacAuley: “The good thing is that Yvonne came in when they had already bought in. So she didn’t have to deal with the first crew that didn’t know how to win and had to learn to believe that they could win. She came in and they had the mindset that they could win. So she jumped right into that mindset of, ‘Yeah, we can win.’ And she helped with the mindset of, ‘Yeah, we can make it to the Aud.’ My first year it was, ‘Can we just win a few?’ And it changed from that to, ‘OK, now let’s get to the Aud.’ And then we won a playoff game in 2021. So when she came in, it was like, ‘Yeah, we are definitely ready for the Aud.’ She came into the program when that was their mindset and she just helped fuel that fire.”
TA: Last year Yvonne made a name for herself as one of those players who put in some extra work after practice ended. Did you notice any change in her approach or attitude during practices and actual games?
MacAuley: “No. Yvonne is just very solid all the time. In practice, she stepped up more this year as a voice that we didn’t see as much last year. So she definitely as a senior had a voice this year as a captain and she really would push the girls. If somebody was slacking in practice, in a very positive way she could be like, ‘C’mon guys, we’re not pushing hard enough.’ Or, ‘C’mon, we need to get better.’ And they all just responded to her.”
TA: During the first few weeks of this year, how did beating teams like Burlington, South Burlington and BFA give you a confidence boost heading into the Capital Division schedule?
MacAuley: “It definitely gave us a confidence boost. The one game we wanted the most was St. J, and we did fall short on that one. And the mood dropped a little bit. We had won the first one and then we played St. J and they were hungry for it. But winning the next few, after Burlington and BFA, that helped bring them back up to take off for the rest of the season.”
TA: After the holiday break, there was a two-week stretch where you bet Lake Region, Harwood, Lamoille, Lyndon and U-32. Did it seem like at that point in the season you guys were pretty much firing on all cylinders?
MacAuley: “Yeah, absolutely. That was kind of when we started the year before too. We actually did kind of fall apart after that little winning streak we had. We lost to Harwood and we started struggling and were just barely beating teams that we should have beat by a lot. The morale got a little low for a little bit and both Yvonne and Gracie (Martin) did help us really rally and try to get us ready for a playoff mentality.”
TA: With the Harwood loss and that regular-season Mount Abraham loss, was it a mix of disappointment and frustration but also thinking that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger?
MacAuley: “The Harwood loss, as a coach, I was like, ‘Well, they needed this wakeup call.’ They weren’t pushing themselves as hard at practice, and so that was the wakeup call we gave them at that point: ‘You’ve got to work hard every day. It doesn’t get easier as the season goes along — you have to work actually even harder.’ And that kind of helped with that. The Mount Abe loss, that was more of a frustration. They were very frustrated to lose that game because of losing to them the year before. And then going there and feeling like there was not a doubt that we could beat them — and then falling short once again. So I think that’s what helped us the second time being able to beat them.”
TA: Especially when Sage (MacAuley) was out, you talked a lot about working on the balance of the team as a whole. But were there some points where it felt like Yvonne really took the team on her back and carried you guys?
MacAuley: “Absolutely. It was kind of the Yvonne and Sage Show for a little bit. And then when Sage got hurt, Yvonne took it upon herself to feel like she had to make up for that. And we talked about it with her and said, ‘You don’t have to do all of that. Just get your teammates to help you.’ And that’s kind of the role that she took: ‘OK Sophie (Guariello), come on. And Taylor (Keel) and Gracie, let’s pick up and take off and run.’ She really helped foster us getting more of a balance.”
TA: Would you describe Yvonne as a big-game player? In games like that quarterfinal where you won by 19 points, she turned it on when it was still close to help you pull away.
MacAuley: “She wasn’t always a big-game player, but she was always the solid player that we needed. There were some games where she didn’t have a lot of points or a lot of steals. But those were the games where she had big rebounds or just led the ship. She was the one who was telling the girls, ‘You need to go here,’ while she was out there. And she just has that solid presence at all times — no matter what. If it was to come down to a bucket needed at the very end, everyone on that team felt confident that Yvonne could be the one to do it.”
TA: If you look at the individual players she went up against defensively, she guarded Sabine Brueck, Sakoya Sweeney and Brooke’lyn Robinson and she helped hold Fair Haven to 22 points as a team. Is that where she really stood out statewide?
MacAuley: “Her defense was on point at all times and she never gave up. If her girl beat her, she worked even harder to get back to help out. She always had the other team’s best player. And even though she would work so hard, she still could stay in the game the entire time.”
TA: In the semifinals, were you or the players surprised just how easy you made it look against Fair Haven.
MacAuley: “No. We knew going in. We did a lot of scouting and we watched them and we picked apart their offense. And we knew that we had the stronger team. Who they played vs. who we played, we just knew that we could beat them.”
TA: Even though you didn’t pull it out at the end of the final, do you think you made a statement just being ahead so late and giving North Country its toughest test of the season?
MacAuley: “Absolutely. Going back, when I lost many nights of sleep thinking, ‘What could we have done?’ We showed them that, even though they were 23-0 and we weren’t, we were the team that could come and beat them. Unfortunately we ran out of time. And Sage’s game just wasn’t on that game. And Aliyah (Elliot) had her outside shot that she normally hits, and that was off. But if either one of those things would have happened, that game would have been ours. And we knew that we could run with them. We knew we were as good as they were. And we just wanted to prove to everyone that Spaulding is the team that people should worry about.”
TA: For the senior class, what would you say about playing four games at the Barre Aud, knocking off Lyndon last year and what they’ve been able to do in front of the home fans?
MacAuley: “It’s been amazing and it’s something these girls will never forget. And the cool thing is I get to share it with Sage forever. But for all of these girls, it’s something that they will remember when they’re old and gray. I played at the Barre Aud my junior and senior year and I remember it. So it’s something they will remember forever. And for the younger girls — and the girls who are coming up on JV — I hope it makes them have that burn in their belly like those seniors had.”
