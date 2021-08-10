BARRE — The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors take their annual turn in the spotlight Thursday at Thunder Road.
The 3rd Annual Road Warrior Challenge pits the track’s four-cylinder division in a 50-lap, $500-to-win showdown during NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Night.
The Road Warriors have enjoyed another strong season on the Barre high banks. Running at nearly every event, they have consistently drawn strong fields and made every feature worth watching. Last week, the division put together a full field despite being added to the program the day before the event. The Road Warrior Challenge is their chance to shine, with driver introductions setting the stage for a big show.
“I always look forward to the big races,” Northfield’s Josh Vilbrin said. “They separate the men and the women from the rest of the pack. I’m really hoping for a nice, clean, good race where we can have some fun. Win or lose, we always try to have fun.”
Since the Warrior division returned in 2017, it’s become a place for racers of all ages and experience levels to have fun at the track. The winner’s roll for 2021 bears this out. There are Road Warrior veterans like Nate Brien, Josh Vilbrin and Frank Putney who help guide the younger drivers. Putney has become a fan favorite while driving his Scooby Doo “Mystery Machine” look-alike machine.
Four of the events have featured first-time winners, with Paige Whittemore, Bert Duffy, Mark Bealieu and Fred Fleury getting a taste of victory. These racers and many more are expected for the 50-lap Challenge. Dan Garrett Jr., Jamie York, Matt Ballard and Jason Kirby are some more of the racers looking for their first Warrior win. Racers like Rodney Campbell, Nick Copping, Jamie Buick and Bill O’Connor are making strides every week. There is also veteran Sean McCarthy, who puts on a show whenever he enters a race.
The race itself will be different than any other event at Thunder Road. The 50-lap feature will be divided into two 25-lap segments, but without an inversion between segments. Instead, the Warriors get a halfway break while the Late Model and Flying Tiger divisions run their consis. This gives Warrior teams 5-10 minutes to cool the tires and make changes to their cars. They’ll then restart the race in the same order as they were after 25 laps.
“I’d love to run the whole 50 straight-up, but there would probably only be about six cars left if we did that,” Vilbrin said. “Personally, I don’t really change anything. I just make sure the tires aren’t eaten away and go full send for the last 25.”
The action also has a full card of championship events for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and RK Miles Street Stocks. The battle to be the Late Model “King of the Road” is shaping up as a two-man dance between Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey and Barre’s Jason Corliss. Pelkey is still riding the wave of his Midseason Championship success win with a 17-point advantage.
Since Corliss crashed out of the Midseason Championships, he has captured the Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park in addition to earning his fourth win of the year at Thunder Road. If Corliss wins any of the five remaining regular season events, he will set a track record for most points-counting Late Model wins in a season. A driver has won four points-counting Late Model events 10 different times, but no one has ever reached five.
Behind the front two, it’s a tight race for the rest of the top-10. Only 43 points separate third-place Tyler Cahoon from 10th-place driver Brandon Lanphear. In between, racers such as Trampas Demers, Brendan Moodie, Stephen Donahue and Kyle Pembroke are all capable of prevailing on any given night. Should Pelkey and Corliss stumble again, it would set up a Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model title chase for the ages.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers still have a father-son tandem at the top. Although Craftsbury Common’s Stephen Martin captured the Myers Container Service Triple Crown championship last Thursday, he still trails his father Michael by 15 points in the overall standings. Although Michael only has three top-five results compared to Stephen’s six, but the elder Martin’s superior qualifying performance — including four heat-race wins — have given him the edge.
Waterbury Center’s Kelsea Woodard is up to third place in the Flying Tiger standings, trailing Mike Martin by 48 points behind. The same margin separates her from 10th-place racer Logan Powers. Cameron Ouellette, Bryan Wall Jr., Derrick Calkins and Robert Gordon are additional drivers who could enter the title picture over the final six points-counting events.
The closest championship battle of all can be found in the Street Stock division. All-time winningest driver Tommy Smith of Williamstown is three points ahead of 13-year-old Kaiden Fisher of Shelburne. The combination has created a monsoon of action as they attempt to get to the front first.
The Street Stocks still have seven points-counting events left after the Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special was postponed a second time. That means Kyler Davis, Dean Switser Jr., Justin Blakely, Jeffrey Martin and others can still get into the hunt. The 50-lap special is now slated for Aug. 19, with double features at the Labor Day Classic.
Post time for Thursday’s action is 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
