The Nolato Road Warrior Challenge returns Thursday for a 50-lap, $500-to-win extravaganza that pits the best drivers of the novice four-cylinder class against one another at Thunder Road.
The event mares the longest distance of the year for the division and it's the second-biggest payout of the season for Road Warriors. Completing the long haul will be a tough task for racers who are used to 20-lap weekly competitions.
Many of the junkyard rigs thrown in will be put to the test, and some may not return to the garage in great shape. Barre’s Nick Deblois finished third at Sunday’s Enduro 200 and will be one of the drivers favored to take home the top prize.
Midseason champion Christopher Pelkey continues to lead fellow Graniteville driver Stephen Donahue by 29 points in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model standings. Both drivers own two victories on the season Pelkey has raced to nine top-10 results while cracking the top-5 on seven occasions. Donahue broke into the top-10 in seven events and finished in the top-5 during five races.
After crashing early in the Enduro, Donahue will no doubt be glad to return to the Norm Andrews Late Model. Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke is still right in the thick of it, just one point behind Donahue after delivering consistent results week in and week out. Pembroke's consistency was on full display during 10 top-10 performances. Fourth-place driver Scott Dragon and fifth-place racer Marcel Gravel are also within striking distance of Pelkey.
After narrowly missing out on the Myers Container Service Triple Crown championship last Thursday, Milton’s Sam Caron continues to look at the big picture. He leads the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger standings by 26 points. The Chittenden County Clash continues in the Tiger ranks, with Caron leading Williston’s Justin Prescott and Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins in the fight for the championship. Defending champion Mike Martin showed great speed in last week’s 100-lap race and could be the next first-time winner in the ultra-competitive division in 2022.
Waterford’s Dean Switser, Jr. remains to be the driver to beat after padding his commanding lead in the rk Miles Street Stocks. He recently recorded a podium result in the annual Street Stock Special 50-lap competition, finishing ahead of Williamstown’s Josh Lovely. Switser’s 45-point lead will be hard to beat as the season winds down, but that isn’t holding anyone back. Lovely, Kyler Davis, Jeffrey Martin and William will be in hot pursuit after starting every event of the season. All four drivers have recorded at least seven top-10 results this summer.
