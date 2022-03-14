BARRE - The Division III boys basketball championship was just another day at the office for Hazen workhorse Tyler Rivard.
The junior forward (21 points, 22 rebounds) made life miserable for top-seeded Winooski, lifting the No. 2 Wildcats to Sunday's 37-34 victory at the Barre Aud.
Rivard's performance will go down as one the greatest in Aud history, but his stat line was par for the course to cap a spectacular season. He did the heavy lifting all winter and wasn't about to stop during the finale.
"I don't think there's a rebounder in the state of Vermont in any division better than Tyler," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "He is unbelievable on the boards, he has a basketball IQ that's off the charts and he's just a great kid that is relentless. And he's only a junior, so we're pretty excited about that."
Hazen (19-4) captured its eighth title and its first since 2016. The Wildcats also went all the way in 1981, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2009 and 2010.
"The atmosphere was awesome," Rivard said. "Hazen fans are the best."
Winooski fired off three attempts to force overtime during the final seconds. Trevon Bradley missed a 3-pointer from the right corner, but the Spartans secured the rebound and kicked the ball out to Sharras McIver for another shot. The senior's bid missed the mark and the Wildcats grabbed the rebound as the clock wound down. Bradley was lying on the floor after his failed attempt but got back up to intercept a Wildcats pass near mid-court. He put up a buzzer-beating shot that clanged off the front of the iron, sending the Hazen crowd into state of euphoria.
"Our kids are the most calm, composed team I've ever coached," said 23-year Hazen coach Aaron Hill. "They do not panic. And that's what I figured would happen: They made a run at us. We made a few mistakes, but we never lost our composure. And we were able to get enough in and play good enough D, we hung on."
The Wildcats didn't hit any 3-pointers and were 9 of 20 from the foul line. Aasha Gould provided a crucial spark in the victory, scoring five points from the off the bench and contributing timely rebounds and blocks.
"Aasha Gould is our sixth man of the year," coach Hill said. "He's got more heart than anyone you'll find. He gives us that burst of energy off the bench every game and he could easily be a starter for most teams. And we felt like bringing him off the bench made us a better team because of that energy that he has at both ends. I'm just so happy for him. He is just a great player."
Carter Hill was another standout for the Wildcats during the defensive chess match. The senior finished with four points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Teammates Lincoln Michaud (four points) and Jadon Baker (three points) also chipped in during a game where defenses from both teams refused to give up anything easy.
"It was crazy," Gould said. "We were up a little in the first and then they just kept coming back. You get a little nervous, but the magic when the buzzer goes off is just unbelievable. It felt so good."
Bradley finished with 18 points for Winooski (21-2). Daniel Sturma (six points) and Sharras McIver (five points) also stepped up for the Spartans, while teammates Ayden Johnson and Kellen Bourgeois scored two points apiece. Winooski made a pair of 3-pointers and went 10 of 16 from the foul line.
"We knew that their guard play is just outstanding: Bradley pressuring the ball and forcing turnovers like he did the fourth quarter," coach HIll said. "And (he) really turned the game around. We had a comfortable lead, and then he just took over on that defensive end. So their quickness and aggressiveness was really something. I think what really helped us was changing leagues this year and us going into the Capital. And we were in battles every night. When you play Montpelier and you play Spaulding, nobody else is going to intimidate you. You're in that grind, and we get comfortable with the grind. I think that's what happened here at the Aud. We had that game (Thursday) night with Williamstown and then this one. And we just grinded and we played halfcourt D. Hazen, for the last several years, we've been run-and-gun, press, press, press. And this year we just changed it up a little bit and we went halfcourt. And boy, I'm very pleased with the way we played halfcourt D."
Rivard made eight field goals and was 5 of 13 from the foul line. The 6-foot-4 powerhouse punished the Spartans with a slew of second-chance shots, outshining the 6-foot-4 Surma most of the night.
"What he's done all year with double-digit rebounds every game, double-digit points, the heart - he's so smart out there," Gould said of Rivard. "He's one of my best friends and it's unbelievable to see what he does out there. And I'm so happy I got to win one with him."
Hazen led 9-7 after one quarter, 23-16 after two and 31-25 after three. The Wildcats finished the mission despite an unpredictable finish that included a handful of disputed calls and bodies falling to the ground left and right.
"Our fans are better than any other school in the state of Vermont," coach Hill said. "We are a basketball town, and there's a passion that goes with that that is extremely rare. You hear a lot of jokes about Hardwick out there. But you don't hear jokes about our basketball program. And it means a lot to everybody. And it's just so exciting to see the (former) players come back and lead our cheers. Not just come back and sit in the stands, but to come back and to lead our student section in cheers. We have a special thing. Winning a state championship is great. Winning a state championship at Hazen in Hardwick, you can't top it. …And we have a bell that we'll be ringing when we get home."
A defensive rebound, a free throw and a blocked shot by Rivard helped Hazen open up the contest with authority. After a second-chance basket by Surma, Rivard followed up his own miss for a putback. Johnson stole the ball in the backcourt and made it 4-3 with an easy lay-in, but Rivard countered with a puback and Carter Hill added a reverse layup. Bradley hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 7 and then the Wildcats missed a pair of foul shots. Rivard grabbed back-to-back offensive rebounds and got a short jumper to fall through the cylinder for a 9-7 lead to close out the first quarter.
A Winooski steal led to a Sturma layup during the opening minute of the second quarter. Following a foul shot and putback by Rivard, Baker hauled in a defensive rebound and set up Michaud for a layup in transition for a 14-9 lead. Rivard grabbed an offensive rebound and then was in the right place at the right time for a high-percentage basket after collecting an offensive board. McIver went 1 of 2 from the line before Hazen entered the bonus with 3:55 left in the first half. Gould went 1 of 2 for an 17-10 advantage.
Bradley made two foul shots for the Spartans, but a Baker steal and two Gould free throws kept the Wildcats in control. Bradley contributed another free throw as his team struggled from the field. A soft entry pass from Gould set up Rivard for a basket down low and then Gould showed off his wheels while going up for a fast-break layup and a 23-13 lead.
"I like the crowd," Gould said. "The energy is nice and I feed into it. I think it helps the whole team."
Xavier Hill took a charge during Winooski's next possession and induced a Spartans traveling violation a minute later. A long 3-pointer by McIver with 22 seconds on the clock put an end to Winooski's shooting woes. McIver's last-second 3-pointer rattled through the rim, but the shot was waved off because it was a split-second too late.
The Wildcats started the third quarter with the ball and Rivard's tenacity under the basket led to a 25-16 lead. Carter Hill scored to off-set a Winooski basket and then the senior picked the Spartans' pocket. McIver closed the gap to 27-20 with 6:17 on the clock. A Xavier Hill steal and a Michaud layup in transition pushed Hazen in front 29-20. Johnson committed his fourth foul with 5:04 left in the third quarter and headed to the bench. The Spartans went 0 of 2 from the line and then Xavier Hill fired in a backdoor pass to a wide-open Baker for a layup and a 31-20 lead.
"It's just an amazing group of kids," coach Hill said. "And it's a group that is exactly what you want a team to be: a team. Everybody steps up in different moments, takes different roles on and it's so unselfish. When we started the year, I'm not sure how many people would have thought that we would be here doing this right now. But most of them have played together since they were in fourth grade and they're just a special group of kids. There's no egos and they are so proud of being at Hazen."
The Wildcats missed two free-throw attempts later in the third quarter, but Rivard rushed to the rescue by blocking a fast-break layup attempt. A Carter Hill steal and a Xavier Hill defensive rebound kept the Spartans frustrated offensively. Bradley snapped his team's scoreless slump by making a foul shot and two layups in a 27-second span, closing the gap to 31-25 after three quarters.
Although Hazen watched its double-digit lead disappear in a flash, Rivard still found time to pat his teammates on the back and offer words of encouragement.
"Just don't get discouraged, keep your teammates up and it works," Rivard said.
The Wildcats entered the bonus with 7:16 remaining but couldn't capitalize. Kellen Burgoius made two foul shots with 6:50 on the clock and the Spartans were suddenly within striking distance while trailing 31-27.
Gould stormed in from behind and blocked a 3-point attempt by Winooski to energize the Caledonia County fans. Baker missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation at the foul line with 5:15 left to play but Rivard was there for another putback for a 33-27 cushion. Rivard and Bradley both went 1 of 2 from the line halfway through the final quarter and then Sturma closed the gap to 34-30.
Hazen drained nearly a minute off the clock by passing the ball around the perimeter before Johnson took a charge under the basket with 2:10 remaining. Rivard intercepted a pass and coach Hill called a timeout with 1:37 on the clock. Bradley stole the ball a few seconds after play resumed and made two free throws, resulting in a Winooski timeout with Hazen in front 34-32.
Sturma and Rivard both served up steals after the break and then the Wildcats accidentally tossed the ball out of bounds with 1:14 on the clock. Rivard was fouled under the Spartans basket nine seconds later, putting his team in the double-bonus. The big man swished in both attempts before Bradley slashed through traffic for two points with 56 seconds left to play.
"(Bradley) did what he could for us," Winsooki coach Sam Jackson said. "We came up short, but he did what he could."
Intense pressure by the Spartans defense prevented the Wildcats from getting a clean look at the basket, leading to a Hazen timeout with 29 seconds remaining. Baker followed up his own miss and drew a foul before going 1 of 2 from the line. The Spartans wound up creating three separate chances to force overtime, but each shot was off the mark.
"This is definitely the most intense (environment) I've ever played in," Rivard said. "Hopefully we'll come back next year. We're losing three players, but we're going to get a lot more mature and be more experienced."
Hazen will graduate three seniors: Gould, Carter Hill and Ryker Willett. The Wildcats are poised to return Baker, Rivard, Michaud, Xavier HIll, Khamden Luangrath, Gavin Stratton, Fenton Meyer and Ryan Morrison.
"Our guys have each others' backs," coach Hill said. "And our senior leadership was as good as we've ever had. Aasha, Carter, Ryker are guys that have kind of flown under the radar a little bit in our program over the years because we've had a really strong class above and a really strong class below them. And they have kind of gone unrecognized. And boy we would not have done this without them. They are as good of seniors as we have ever had in this program and they are all about the program. And they are all about Hazen."
