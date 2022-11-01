MONTPELIER - You don't make it to the championship six years in a row without a few close calls along the way.
Fifth-seeded Rice got the job done again Tuesday, eliminating No. 1 Montpelier for the fourth consecutive season by winning a penalty-kick shootout in the Division II semifinals. The Green Knights (11-5-1) are heading back to the final and will face No. 7 Milton (10-6-1) during Saturday's 1 p.m. title match in South Burlington.
"It's exhausting, but it's never a burden," Rice coach Aubrey Ouellet said of the streak. "It's an incredible accomplishment for this program and the kids that we coach. They work very, very hard every year and we play tough teams every year. We've played the No. 1 seed the last four years, so it's not like we have easy roads to get there. Every time we get there, it's its own accomplishment. And the girls put in a lot of work, so they deserve it."
The Green Knights made all five of their PK attempts to punch their ticket to another final. Raven McCray-Fay, Tela Haskell, Bridget Krause and Berit Grossmade capitalized on the first four attempts before Claire Vincent blasted a shot to the upper-left corner. Vincent was quickly mobbed by her teammates before the Green Knights student section poured onto the field during a raucous celebration.
"I wasn't that nervous," Vincent said. "I like to stay cool on the field. And we really just play calm and that's what wins games."
Anja Rand, Sienna Mills, Grace Nostrant and Estherline Carlson converted their opportunities from the penalty stripe for Montpelier (14-3). After erasing one-goal deficits twice, the Solons nearly ended the match in regulation a handful of times but couldn't seal the deal during crunch time.
"Especially this time of the season, you can't really hang your hat on owning possession and getting the better of the chances," MHS coach Jay Geibel said. "Because in the end it may not matter. But I'm really proud of the work our girls did. I think we put ourselves in plenty of opportunities to win that game. So kudos to Rice for surviving those and getting it down to a flip of a coin, which is what a shootout feels like."
Berit Gross scored the opening goal for Rice in the 18th minute before a blistering shot by Mills in the 36th minute sent both teams into halftime deadlocked at 1-1. Haskell headed in a Vincent corner kick in the 44th minute, but Anya Carlson responded with a gritty goal for MHS in the 65th minute following a wild scramble inside the 6-yard box after an Anja Rand corner kick.
Montpelier keeper Bella Wawrzyniak played in the first half before teammate Pilar Abele took over goaltending duties for the second half, overtime and penalty kicks. The Solons duo combined for six saves, while Rice netminder Sunshine Clark also recorded six saves.
"Right when the second overtime started, they were matching us really well and they were working really hard," Clark said. "And we were too, so I expected (penalty kicks)."
The Green Knights goalie admitted that, on a scale of 1-10, her nerves reached a 10 during the match. Her team was fresh off an overtime victory at Spaulding in the quarterfinals and she was fully prepared to enter a PK shootout in that match as well.
The Green Knights started rehearsing penalty-kick situations at the end of every practice following the conclusion of the regular season. All the simulations didn't fully prepare Clark for the stress of a real-time shootout, but she attempted to intimidate the Solons as a big presence and caught a break when the Solons' fourth shot missed the target.
"I was just trying to stare them down and then guess," Clark said.
Rice opened the season with an 0-4-1 record after facing off against D-I giants Colchester, South Burlington and Essex. The Green Knights suffered a mid-season loss to D-I Burlington but are undefeated against D-II opponents.
"All the seasons I've been here, that's usually what happens because we start our schedule off with really difficult teams," Clark said. "So I was pretty confident in this team. And I think we learned a lot from those losses."
Ouellet's squad earned victories of 2-0 and 1-0 against Milton and will attempt to avenge its losses to the Yellowjackets during the 2017 and 2018 championships. Rice lost to the 16-time champs during a penalty-kick shootout in the 2017 final and fell in overtime the following year. The Green Knights finally got the monkey off their back with a 2-1 championship victory over Harwood in 2019 and will will shoot for their third title in four years Saturday.
"It's been really exciting and I think it's just a really unique experience," Clark said. "Just the way that this program, every year, gets to it with different people and different chemistry is really great and it's been really fun."
Rice prevailed in 2019 as the No. 9 seed, earning a 5-1 playdown victory over Hartford before upsetting top-seeded U-32 with a 4-3 quarterfinal victory. The Green Knights traveled to the Capital City for a semifinal that fall and blew out the Solons, 6-0. Rice knocked off top-seeded Fair Haven, 1-0, in the 2020 semifinals and upset No. 1 Harwood, 3-1, during the semis last season.
"I have a lot of faith in my team, to be honest," Vincent said. "And if we've done it before, we can do it again."
Oulett's team earned a 5-0 victory over Montpelier in the 2020 quarterfinals before the Solons kept things close during a 3-1 loss to Rice in last year's quarterfinal round. Although the 2022 Solons made night-and-day improvements against the perennial title contenders, losing on penalty kicks was still a bitter pill to swallow.
"That's not much solace because this was the year that we were a better team," Geibel said. "And I think we should be going (to the championship) on Saturday and it's tough to not be."
Rice outside backs McCray-Fay and Annecy Blanck were on top of their game against the Solons while working alongside Vincent and fellow central defender Izzy Bloom. The Green Knights earned nine shutouts in their past 12 matches, including a 1-0 victory at Spaulding last Friday.
"Montpelier has a lot of strong attackers and we knew that coming into it," Oullet said. "Our defense has only let in one goal against D-II teams before today. They are solid and Claire is probably one of the best center backs in the state. And you team her up with Izzy and the strength of our outside backs too. Those four have been consistent all season and we've really relied on them, especially in our D-I games. So taking on a challenge like this wasn't new to them. And we trusted them a lot - and Sunshine as well."
Montpelier's four-year varsity players have gone a combined 43-12-4 during their high school careers. Following a 12-2-3 campaign in 2019, the Solons went 7-2 during the Covid-shortened 2020 season before finishing with a 10-5-1 mark last fall.
Despite falling behind twice against Rice in regulation, Geibel never doubted his team after watching the Solons rally in dramatic fashion during victories over Peoples Academy and U-32 earlier in these season.
"There were some times when we were feeling confident and fairly comfortable creating chances," Geibel said. "And they were able to get it long and change the momentum for a minute or two and keep us on our heels. But we did a good job of keeping our composure and working the ball back up and keeping some fairly sustained pressure at times. …They were trying to survive, which they were able to manage. We just didn't quite get that bounce we needed."
Montpelier will graduate 12 seniors: Wawrzyniak, Mills, Nostrant, Rand, Abele, Maeve Byrne, Sophia Flora, Ava Hollingsworth, Emily Fuller, Aleah Dyson, Meg Voisin and Molly Hutton.
"It's been amazing to watch this group the last two years and watch them grow as individuals," Geibel said. "It makes it hard to see them all walk away, because the bond they have is incredible. It's a pretty easy group to coach because I just need to get out of their way a bit."
