Four years ago, most basketball fans had never hear of 2021 Times Argus Player Leo Riby-Williams and they probably didn't think much of Montpelier.
The once-powerful Solons hadn't advanced to the Barre Aud since 2009 and had captured just one title since 1950. Even more embarrassing, they suffered 14 straight losses to cross-town rival U-32 before finally beating the Raiders in 2016.
When Riby-Williams tried out for the varsity team as a freshman, he was a young man on a mission. Priority No. 1 was helping the six-time champs restore their rich tradition of success on the court, which dates back to 1922.
Nothing came easily for the 6-foot-4 forward, who stomached home quarterfinal losses his first two seasons. But last year the Solons broke through in a big way, earning a long-awaited Aud appearance and sending U-32 packing with a 54-35 semifinal victory. A 53-52 championship loss to Fair Haven left coach Nick Foster and the MHS crew hungry for more after a 19-4 campaign.
This past winter, there was no doubt about who the top team was in Division II. And for all of Montpelier's balance, Riby-Williams was the undisputed leader on the floor. During a shortened season riddled with challenges, he showcased non-stop gratitude and resilience to go along with his highlight-reel baskets.
Riby-Williams began the 2021 schedule with 871 points likely could have demanded the ball a lot more at the start of the season. And he could have easily lost his drive when Covid protocols forced him to miss two games before playoffs. He started the post-season 92 points shy of reaching 1,000, but he made up for lost time with a 30-point, 10-rebound performance in a 76-39 victory over Harwood. He scored 34 points and grabbed 10 boards three days later, fueling a 74-36 quarterfinal victory against Lamoille.
Riby-Williams was prepared to make another dent in the career chart during a highly-anticipated clash against MSJ, but the Mounties pulled out unexpectedly due to Covid. That created a not-so-subtle distraction entering the championship, though the MHS star would happily sacrifice his personal stats in return for a team victory.
North Country quickly pulled ahead 20-12 and gave the Solons their toughest challenge of the year. Montpelier's players were never fazed, calmly chipping away at the deficit before padding their lead down the stretch.
After reaching the 1,000-point milestone in the second half, Riby-Williams put the finishing touches on an 18-point effort to close out a 65-57 victory. He joined former Solons John Cody, TJ Bottiggi, Russ Kembel, Bill Patno, Brad Belleville and Dave Nelson on the elite list of players to reach the millennial mark. Riby-Williams also contributed six rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in the title game to cap a 10-0 season.
Many of the Solons have played together since elementary school and aren't exactly strangers to success. Riby-Williams captured a pair of middle school titles with his Main Street team, while the Capital City's Mini Metro team claimed championship victories over CVU and Colchester.
Here are a variety of questions for the three-sport athlete, who led MHS to its first soccer title in 24 years last fall:
TA: Wast it kind of a "pinch-me" moment where it took awhile between soccer and basketball just to process exactly what you had done?
Riby-Williams: "A little bit: It was shocking. But especially for the basketball players, the soccer win was exciting and we were all super hyped because there were a bunch of fans. And there was a winning goal and everything. For basketball, obviously it felt like we won the championship. But it didn't feel as exciting or the rush of winning. And I feel like that has to do with not having fans. But it was a great thing to win two championships and I'm glad I got to do that."
TA: Early on, do remember some of the first sports you played as a kid?
Riby-Williams: "It was a lot of Onion River and (Montpelier) Rec. Basketball. And I started basketball a little late - around third grade. My dad didn't know a whole lot about basketball and we were a big soccer family. But my friends that I was playing soccer with and their parents said that I should try basketball. And then we just got into it. And we've been playing with the same guys every since."
TA: In a lot of elementary school games, if you're scoring seven or eight points a quarter, you're looking pretty good. Do you have some memories from those third- or fourth-grade years?
Riby-Williams: "I wasn't too hot at basketball when I was younger. So I just remember slamming the ball against the backboard and not even getting it into the net. But I was quick. And I know that one year in elementary basketball we went 0-11. And then we won our last game of the season and we had a huge pizza party because we were so happy about winning a game."
TA: In your family, basically all of you had to play soccer. How was it that you got the passion for basketball?
Riby-Williams: "We grew up with soccer, so that was something that we all knew that we were going to do. But I think it was the influence of my peers. My friends at a young age were saying that I should try basketball and it's fun. And then we kind of got in the loop. And Tanya helped me out and got me up to par with the other guys. And then I just got used to it. And (my younger brother) Ronnie got used to it as well. And then we started to love the sport."
TA: Even when you were in fourth or fifth grade, you were always pretty big for your age. Do you remember ever being intimidated by other opponents, or have you always been pretty comfortable down low?
Riby-Williams: "I remember a couple times when people were saying, 'Oh wow, you're so huge. Are you sure you're in fourth grade?' And all the parents would be saying that too. But it wasn't really a problem. I was always bigger than everyone else. But they got used to it."
TA: With people like Peter Ricker and Bill Bruzzese, does it seems like you guys have a pretty special coaching support network?
Riby-Williams: "Yeah. They've been coaching us since we were little kids. So they really know the ins and outs of how we play and our personalities. And it just becomes like a big family. And with soccer too: (Eric Bagley) has been coaching all of us since we were little kids. So it's just great to win with someone that you've known for so long."
TA: During downtime, did you just shoot hoops with Ronnie and (your sister) Noel when you were just hanging out with the family?
Riby-Williams: "We've always been a competitive family. We've tried to play games against each other and try different sports, like football and tossing the whiffle ball - stuff like that. We just tried to do as much as we could."
TA: After that season when you started 0-11, was there a point by sixth or seventh grade when you realized that you were pretty legit?
Riby-Williams: "Yeah, sixth grade was definitely the year when we knew that we weren't the 0-11 team anymore. We knew that we were petty good. And that also came with more people starting to play basketball. People who didn't want to play, we got them to play. Neil Rohan and Gabe Brown - people that hadn't really played the sport, but they were all friends. So it was fun. And definitely the more, the merrier for that. But we all got better. We were all playing Mini Metro and then school ball."
TA: Did you guys know that a small school wasn't supposed to be beating a big school like CVU or Colchester? Or were you too young to know the difference back then?
Riby-Williams: "When we were kids we used to watch the high school soccer games and the high school basketball games all the time. And we saw that they were struggling. And they weren't as good as they should have been with the players they had. So we would always try our best. Our group was such a good group that we all just wanted to get better. And we were all getting better off of each other. It was just a great experience. And it's really because of the coaches too: They really helped us develop at a young age. So we were better when we got into high school."
TA: Going into freshman year, was there a point during tryouts when you had to raise your hand and say, 'I want to go out for varsity'?
Riby-Williams: "Nick just said, 'Try what you think your level is. You should always try to be your best self. So if you think you should try out for varsity, go ahead and do it.' And all the kids in our group tried out. Not all of us made it of course, but we all tried out. Because we all felt like we were a good group coming up to the high school to help that system improve - which we really did over time."
TA: Did that freshman year seem a lot more difficult compared to this year?
Riby-Williams: "Definitely. But the seniors that year were great people to have around. They were trying to help us out whenever they could - people like Danny (Bruce) and Liam (Mears) for the basketball team. Liam just guided me and told me that I could be good if I try and do my best. And they were a good influence on us. It was kind of a learning year, and I remember we lost to Otter Valley on the last shot."
TA: What would you say about finally getting over that quarterfinal hump? Montpelier had the quarterfinal curse where, no matter how good the season was, you couldn't quite get to the Aud a bunch of years.
Riby-Williams: "My freshman year we lost to Otter Valley in the quarterfinals. And then my sophomore year, when David (Ackerson) was our only senior, we lost in the quarterfinals to Milton. Last year we knew we were a better team overall. All we were thinking the previous year was, 'We're better than this.' And we knew we were a state championship team. So we knew that eventually, with the players that we had and the talent that we had, we would go further than what we did the previous years."
TA: This was just the program's second championship in 70 years, but it's pretty crazy how much success Montpelier basketball has had in that time. Do you feel extra pressure competing for a team with a 100-year legacy like that?
Riby-Williams: "Definitely. We knew that Montpelier is a good school and we actually used to be a powerhouse in D-I. And some of the parents - Peter and Bill - they were playing basketball and track and all that (at Montpelier). And they have their banners up there as well. And it was just reminding us that, 'We want this. We want something up there,' every single day we went to practice. I think it was just seeing all the banners up and knowing that we deserve one of these. We want to leave our mark at the school like everyone else did. We always used to say that we wanted a banner with all of our names on it. Ricky Powell, one of the coaches, has a banner with his name on it from the (2005) team that won his senior year. And he always kept saying, 'You guys deserve one of those. You'll get those eventually. You just have to keep working and working.' And eventually it happened. So I'm just glad he was there along the way, telling us the steps to take and all that."
TA: Did some former players reach out to you during this year's title run?
Riby-Williams: "Danny has always been talking to me. He told me that he knew I was special, and just little things to improve on when he left. He was trying to work with me and get me better, so we as a team would be better. And (former soccer teammate) Ben Ward always texts me. He was a great influence to me when I was a freshman. I thought that I didn't belong there. And he was mentoring me and telling me, 'You're just as good as any of us.' And he always reaches out to me every year. Usually midway through playoffs he just says, 'Keep going. You guys are a good team.' And they always watch us as well."
TA: Do you see yourself as a role model to some of the younger kids in Montpelier?
Riby-Williams: "I think I'm a role model, along with some other people on my team. (Coach Bagley) is always saying that people are watching you. And there are little kids at our school watching, and they want to do what you do. And especially if you leave your mark by winning a state championship, they'll be like, 'Oh I remember this player. They were so mad that they were inspired by this (Black Lives Matter) movement.' It's good to give back to the community. For soccer, (Bagley) made us help out with a Rec. practice. And when we were little kids, we used to play Rec. And when the high-schoolers came and practiced with us, we thought it was the best thing in the world: These older kids telling us, 'Oh, you're so good. Keep it up.' So we went to go help the little kids and they loved it. They said that it was the best practice they had. It was just good giving back."
TA: Between basketball and soccer, have there been character-building moments when you weren't winning?
Riby-Williams: "Yeah. (Bagley) always just said, 'Remember this feeling. We don't want something like this to happen to us again.' And for some of us, it's the last time to be playing soccer and you should leave it all out there and try your best. And I really thought we did. Our team was really well-coached and (Bagley) really knows what he's doing. And he helped us get a great win over Milton. And Nick always believed in our group. He knew that we were a special group of kids. And he knew that eventually we would get to that spot, if he taught us the right things to do and helped us out and developed our skills. So they're just great coaches, and I'm glad I've had great coaches through high school and middle school. We're all lucky."
TA: During this year's basketball season, were you guys surprised when you beat teams like St. J and Thetford by so much?
Riby-Williams: "We knew that we were one of the top teams in the state. Last year we lost by one to Rice, and they won it last year and won it this year. Unfortunately we didn't get to play Rice this year. But we knew that we were a top-tier team, just by some of the teams that we played and seeing us battle like we did. We were down some and coming back. And Nick can recognize that we're always going to work hard and try to win as many games as we can and put all the effort in. So he knew what we would provide, and he was providing all that back to us. It's just effort. And he knew that eventually all of our effort would overwhelm some of these bigger teams in D-I."
TA: Hazen and U-32 were your two closest games of the regular season. Ultimately, was it helpful to have a couple challenges like that before the North Country game?
Riby-Williams: "Looking at the season, we knew that our schedule wasn't the hardest. And that's why we were kind of upset, because we only had 10 games. But we knew that U-32 would be a good match for us and Hazen would be a good match for us. And MSJ would have been a good match for us, but we didn't get to play them unfortunately. Looking at the season, we were looking at who our matchups are. And who we can beat, and if we can see other good teams. Going into the championship, we knew that we were a championship team. We just lost by one possession last year, so Nick knew that we were there. He just wanted to see the work that we would put in. And he knew that if we put in that work, that we'd be there this year."
TA: If someone looked at just your stats in playoffs, they'd think you must have some secret formula for the post-season. Does it seem like you just go into beast mode for that?
Riby-Williams: "Nick always pulled me to the side before playoffs and said that you've got to lead this team to something bigger than yourself. He always knew that if guys like me, Tyler and Nathan were leading these other players - telling them that they've got this and not to give up - that eventually we would all have that mind-set and mentality that we should be here and we belong here. We did. And we really worked our tails to get where we did."
TA: Did it feel like you guys always had each others' back? Even when you were down in the North Country game, it never seemed like guys were yelling at each other for making a mistake.
Riby-Williams: "Even though this year we didn't experience being down by that much, we all have trust in each other. It's been too long of a time to be mad at each other. And we knew that we could win this. We never thought that, 'Oh, the game's over' or 'Oh, it's too big of a margin.' We just knew that we would come back because we're just that good of a team."
TA: If you look at what you've accomplished in the fall and winter season, you've pretty much done it all. Are there a couple things that motivate you to keep overachieving like this?
Riby-Williams: "Something for me is just leaving a mark as a team at the school. It's always something that I've thought about: how I'm going to leave my mark as a person. And so it's on the court, or it's either in the classroom or helping the younger generations be just as good or even better than I was. So it's just a good feeling to know that you left your mark at a school."
TA: Montpelier had only beat U-32 a couple times in the last 12 years. What would you say about turning the tables on them after beating them three straight times?
Riby-Williams: "They've been our rivals for so long and we always have a love-hate relationship with U-32, even though some of them are our friends. But that game just meant more to us. Beating your rivals - it just meant so much more than just a game. And that's why we were super nervous coming into the games. It was all about confidence. And we were a younger team and nervous when we lost. And now that we were the upperclassmen and experienced and knew their weakness and strengths, we could overtake them."
TA: Are there one or two things about you that people might be surprised to know, either in sports or in general?
Riby-Williams: "As a person, people think that I'm this big, bad wolf that's not really kind. But I'm always nice. People call me a teddy bear because I'm big and a softy. So I would say that people are surprised that I'm a nice and caring human being. Because I guess I could say that, in sports, I'm not as nice and caring."
TA: When you're playing against U-32, is it still sort of friendly? Or once the game starts, are you completely in competitive mode?
Riby-Williams: "Once the game starts, we're not really friends anymore. But after the game, we always tease about what happened, who got blocked and stuff like that. We're all friends at the end of the day. It was just fun to play against them."
TA: Brecken Shea and Quinn Mills don't play basketball, but it seems like they were at every game last year. Is that cool to have these super fans?
Riby-Williams: "We were trying to get them to play basketball, but they didn't really want to. So they said that they'd be the biggest and best fans that they could ever be. And especially last year, they really brought alive the whole crowd. They were getting a bunch of people to come to the games and dressing up in green. It was a good feeling to know that your whole school was behind you."
