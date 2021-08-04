NEWPORT - An off day for golfer Holly Reynolds was still easily good enough to secure an unprecedented 10th Vermont Women's Amateur title.
The 49-year-old Morrisville native entered Wednesday's finale of the 2021 Am with a 10-shot lead over 20-year-old Julia Dapron. Reynolds sprayed a few early shots at Newport Country Club and watched her advantage shrink to six strokes.
But sealing the deal turned into more of a formality than a dogfight as the two-time U.S. Open competitor got up and down on the 18th hole to cap a 5-over-77. Her three-round total of 222 was six shots better than Dapron, who claimed runner-up honors for the second straight year.
"I kept ticking the holes off, just saying, 'OK, one more down. One more down,'" Reynolds said. "It's probably not the right mindset to have. But that's what I woke up with."
Reynolds was a four-year high school state champion at Peoples Academy, where she competed for her father Red. The elder Reynolds served as his daughter's caddie throughout the 2021 Am, providing a calming presence to help avoid any meltdowns.
Reynolds rattled off five Am titles in a row from 1989-1993 before joining the Futures Tour. She claimed top honors at the Am again in 2010 before capturing subsequent crowns in 2012, 2016 and 2017.
"It's been quite a few years and I was glad I could do it with my father on the bag," Reynolds said. "As a junior player, Newport was really a second home because they had so many junior (tournaments) here. There were only a handful of junior girls in the state, and five of them were out of here. So this is home."
The largely ceremonial finish for Reynolds featured a little drama when she bogeyed the first two holes. She was in trouble again on No. 7 but recovered by making a 35-foot par putt. Another bogey on No. 9 resulted in a front-nine 39, allowing Dapron to close the gap to eight strokes. A birdie by Dapron on the 10th hole made it a seven-shot deficit.
"Everybody thinks I probably should have been calm and collected, but I was anything but," Reynolds said. "I knew what could happen, unfortunately. One year I was up by seven at Barre and down by one after 10. And that's just scar tissue that still back (in my mind)."
Reynolds got back on track with five straight pars to begin the back nine. Her drive on the downhill 15th hole found the middle of the fairway but she hit her approach shot a little fat, resulting in a short chip toward the green. A two-putt from 7 feet for bogey wasn't ideal, but Reynolds didn't lose any ground because Dapron recorded a three-putt bogey.
"The greens got terrifyingly fast if you were on the wrong side," Reynolds said.
Things could have unraveled quickly for the champ on No. 16 when her low-trajectory drive bounced off the left rough and headed toward the out-of-bounds markers. Unable to see the ball on the uphill tee shot, Reynolds blasted a provisional shot onto the fairway and crossed her fingers that her original ball was still in play. The tall grass turned out to be her friend, allowing Reynolds to punch out from just inside the white stakes. Another two-putt bogey sent Reynolds into the final two holes knowing that victory was within reach.
Her tee shot on the par-3 17th ended up on the green and she two-putted from 20 feet for a par. She pulled out her driver on the par-5 18th and rocketed a shot toward the left portion of the fairway. She missed the green in regulation but got up and down by rolling in a tricky 3-footer in front of a packed gallery.
"There's been a dry spell, so this one was good," Reynolds said.
The most successful female golfer in Vermont history entered the final round with the intention of finding fairways and playing it safe if necessary. However, being overly cautious was a strategy that Reynolds abandoned after making the turn.
"I retired my driver and my caddie did not concur," she said. "On the 10th hole he told me to finish my swing. And that was the difference. From then on, I could swing the driver. But I've got a pressure shot that comes up where it starts right - and goes righter. And I had a couple of those out there today. I was trying to close the deal and I could feel it getting tense."
Dapron followed up Tuesday's eagle on No. 18 by carding a birdie on the final hole Wednesday. The Stonehill College standout finished at 228, while Amy Lyon (237) was third.
"I was just trying to make putts and put the ball in the hole," Dapron said. "Holly was having a hard time toward the middle a little bit, so I was trying to take advantage of that and make birdies. But I'm really happy with how I played today - I really cannot complain. There's only a few putts that were short that I should have made, so it definitely could have been lower. But I'm really happy Holly won. She deserves it."
Dapron lost to Andrea Brown in a playoff at last year's Am and knows that she will have many more chances to contend for a title. Playing with a legend like Reynolds was a dream come true for the up-and-coming golfer, who saw that competitive championships don't always have to be cutthroat.
"We were laughing the entire time," Dapron said. "Holly and her father are so funny and we were just having a good time out there. There really wasn't any point where I was super focussed and not smiling."
