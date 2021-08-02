NEWPORT — Nine-time Vermont Amateur golf champion Holly Reynolds showed her class during Monday’s opening round of the three-day tournament.
Birdies on holes No. 1 and 18 bookended a dominant performance at Newport Country Club, where her even-par 72 was good enough for a six-shot lead. There are still two long days of action remaining, but at this pace Reynolds could turn Wednesday’s finale into a victory lap.
“My edges have been dulled, but every once in awhile it will come out,” the 49-year-old said.
Bogeys on No. 7 and 14 were the only blemishes as Reynolds fired a 36 on both the front nine and the back. She was paired with second-place competitor Julia Dapron (78) in addition to 62-year-old Jeanne Morriessey, who is tied for third after an 80.
Gretchen White and Amy Lyon also recorded 80s, while Deidre Mahler and defending champ Andrea Brown are one shot back and tied for sixth. A four-way deadlock for the eighth position features Lindsay Cone, Patricia Haas, Ann Oday and Rhonda Colvard.
“We’re only 33% of the way through the tournament,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds is a Morrisville native who works for the U.S. Postal Service and is also a well-known comedian who performs as “Mavis.” During high school she played for her father Red on the the Peoples Academy boys team, and she went on to excel for the University of Kansas women’s squad during four years of NCAA play.
Reynolds won five straight Am titles from 1989-1993 before beginning her professional career on the Futures Tour. The two-time U.S. Open competitor returned to the Vermont Am 11 years ago, adding more hardware to her trophy case in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2017.
Last week Reynolds hopped in a car and made the five-hour trek to Fairfield, Conn., to watch a slew of former LPGA stars play at Brooklawn Country Club. Annika Sorrenstam wound up posting an eight-shot margin of victory, claiming her first major title in over 15 years.
“I went down to the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Wednesday, so it was all my idols: (Juli) Inkster, Laura Davies,” Reynolds said. “I had one day off and I booked it down on Tuesday night with a friend of mine, Susie Bremner, who’s playing in this. And I went out there and saw some of my friends that I hadn’t seen since 2000. And they were so inspiring. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can do this.’ And it’s been a couple of years where I wasn’t so certain I could.”
Reynolds was seventh at the Am in 2018 after finishing 19 shots behind Tiffany Maurycy. She was fourth in 2019, trailing Chloe Levins by 14 shots. The veteran tied for sixth last year during a rain-shortened tourney. Reynolds was nine shots in back of Brown, who defeated Dapron during a playoff.
This time around the all-time winningest female golfer in Vermont history is poised to hit the double-digit mark for Amateur crowns. The conditions were a bit easier on the back nine after things dried out from the early-morning rain, but slick greens still tested everyone in the field.
“When I first started out on the practice green this morning — when they cut them and rolled them, compared to (Sunday) — was an eye-opener,” Reynolds said.
For someone entering their fourth decade of Am competition, it was still difficult to shake the jitters on the first few tee boxes.
“I could feel my heart until the third hole,” Reynolds said.
A handful of par-saving putts from inside of 12 feet helped make Reynolds the golfer to beat entering Day 2.
“Tempo is the name of the game,” Reynolds said. “When I went down to Connecticut, all I watched was tempo. And talked about old times.”
Dapron is a rising junior at Stonehill College and placed runner-up last spring during the Northeast 10 Conference Championships. The former Burr & Burton Academy star won individual high school titles as a sophomore, junior and senior. She was medalist during the 2017 state meet with a 77 at the Newport course, lifting her team to a runner-up result.
“There’s definitely some bad memories from that day, because it was a rocky road getting to that 77,” Dapron said. “But it’s fun to be back here and I have good memories of winning.”
Dapron sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole and also carded a birdie on the 10th. She had three bogeys on the back nine and saved par with a 40-foot putt.
“I had some trouble putting,” Dapron said. “I had a bunch of 5-footers to save par on the front nine and I just couldn’t make them. But I turned it around on the back nine. …I’m used to playing at Dorset and their greens are really fast right now. So this was definitely a big difference. And these greens also don’t seem to break as much as they look, so that was a hard adjustment.”
Dapron isn’t the only rising star in the hunt for an Am title this week. Eighteen-year-old Mia Politano is a recent Otter Valley graduate who is tied for 12th at 83 along with Nancy Devaux, Jazz Bruce and Wendy Droulette. Politano is the two-time Division II high school champion and also won the 2020 Vermont junior championship.
“The course conditions started out wet and rainy,” Politano said. “And once the wind picked up and the sun came out, it dried out super fast. So the conditions changed a lot throughout the course of the round. It wasn’t the best performance today, but I think it’s solid enough. There are two more days, so there are plenty of chances and plenty of golf left to go.”
Five bogeys on the front nine and three double-bogeys on the back nine contributed to what Politatano described as a “mediocre” round. She three-putted on three greens and had 37 putts total. Her finest moment arrived on the par-4, 270-yard fifth hole when she dropped in a 10-foot birdie putt.
“I left a lot of birdie putts out there and had a bunch of tap-ins,” Politano said. “I left myself with a lot of room to improve.”
An average drive for Politano is often in the range of 220-240 yards, so she’s not easily intimidated. Playing longer courses is typically an advantage for her, and she’s still figuring out where to make up ground on the 5,247-yard Newport track.
“I definitely have more length than more of the field, but it’s just how I use it,” Politano said. “Because sometimes if the driver’s not where it should be, then I get myself out of position off the tee. And I’m really scrambling to get pars or even bogeys sometimes. So a lot of my game depends on the driver and getting myself in good positions. And then the putting obviously. But ball-striking is usually pretty dependable. …(Newport) is pretty wide open in most places, so if you miss by a bit you’re still in an OK spot. And I feel confident with my driver on a lot of these holes. It’s a much shorter course than I would normally play. The par 5s are reachable in two for me, so that’s something that I need to take advantage of over the next two days.”
VSWGA Amateur
Championship Scores
Round 1
At Newport Country Club
Aug 2, 2021
