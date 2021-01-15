Gov. Phil Scott detailed a series of changes in restrictions for school-based and recreational indoor and outdoor winter sports during his Friday press conference.
Scott announced that effective Monday, Jan. 18, the state is moving into Phase II of the sports and recreation guidance.
Under this phase, teams are allowed to expand practices, to include drills with limited contact and intrasquad scrimmages, with masking being mandatory. Games and scrimmages against other schools are still prohibited.
“We know how important these activities are for our kids’ well-being, both for their physical and mental health,” Scott said. “It is my hope that we’ll soon be able to allow for competitions. But as with every decision we make, it will be based on our data and the advice of our experts.”
Since Dec. 26, schools were in Phase I where they were allowed to conduct individual skill-building practices and strength and conditioning activities.
The move to Phase II also allows for individual-focused outdoor snow sports, like Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snowboarding, to begin holding in-state competition.
According to the guidance, “under this limited exception, the number of participants must not exceed 25 individuals, although a competition may involve multiple groupings of 25 throughout the day if the groups do not interact with one another.”
Rutland High School Athletics Secretary Jamie Nichols didn’t have any snow sports schedule updates on Friday, but said the school will follow the guidance and will schedule if they can.
“Several weeks ago we entered Phase 1, which allowed the return of youth sports with only skills training and drills allowed,” said Scott of the decision-making process behind the move to Phase II.
“Since then we’ve seen no spread of the virus tied to this activity. And spread within the schools remains low.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine provided insight on the move to Phase II and a look at the potential timetable for a return to games.
“It’s not a dramatic change compared to where the students have been thus far,” Levine said. “It’s certainly a place to see how things go for several weeks before we would advance things any further.
“If we hadn’t seen such exemplary safety in what’s going on right now, obviously that would give us pause.”
Some schools, including South Burlington High School, have created outdoor ice rinks amid the pandemic. The state said teams won’t be allowed to play games against other teams on those rinks, given that ice hockey is an indoor winter sport.
The guidance says to prioritize outdoor activities whenever possible, so conducting practices on those rinks would be encouraged by the state, if a school chose to do so.
MEN'S HOCKEY
UVM takes break
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team has paused all team activities following a positive coronavirus test result among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
UVM’s weekend series at Merrimack has been postponed. Rescheduled dates for the postponed series will be announced at a later time by Hockey East.
The Catamounts’ women’s basketball and women’s hockey team announced a pause on Thursday.
AUTO RACING
ACT changing tires
WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) will be changing tires used in competition starting in May.
ACT announced Friday that its officially sanctioned series and tracks are switching to Hoosier tires starting with the Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road on Sunday, May 2.
ACT Late Models will run a new 8-inch tire specially designed and built for the division. The tire is the result of extensive testing by Hoosier and ACT that focused on reliability and overall performance. ACT has worked directly with Rob Summers, the owner of Hoosier Tire East, throughout the testing process.
“We think this is the start of a great partnership,” said ACT managing partner Cris Michaud. “Rob Summers has been a pleasure to work with. He understood exactly what we were looking for in a tire and has worked tirelessly to create a tire that fit those requirements.
“We believe this switch will be a benefit to our teams and help produce great racing for the fans. We’re looking forward to seeing how they react at Thunder Road’s opening weekend on May 1 and 2.”
The tires cost $130 each, the same price as the 8-inch American Racer tire the class had been using. ACT and its affiliate tracks have been using American Racer as a Late Model tire supplier since the start of the 2014 season.
The Late Models will remain on the current American Racer tire for the Twin 125s at North Carolina’s Hickory Speedway on April 2 and 3 and the Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17.
The ACT Flying Tigers that compete at Vermont’s Thunder Road and New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park are also getting a tire makeover. In 2021, they will compete on a 7-inch Hoosier tire that is nearly identical in performance and price to the current American Racer tire. The Thunder Road Street Stocks will run a 14-inch diameter Hoosier tire.
Hoosier Racing Tire was founded by Bob Newton in 1957. Over the years, they have designed and provided tires for numerous series, from regional Late Models to the NASCAR Cup Series. Hoosier tires can be found in stock car racing, dirt track racing, rally racing, drag racing and many other disciplines. They are headquartered in Lakeville, IN and were purchased by Continental Tire in 2016.
