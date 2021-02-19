The shelf life of another gritty comeback attempt by Spaulding expired during the final seconds of Friday’s 40-37 boys basketball loss against CVU in Barre.
The Crimson Tide were limited to three points in the third quarter and fell behind by 18 points at the start of the fourth after the Redhawks hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
Spaulding answered the bell by serving up a 19-point final quarter, with sophomore Cooper Diego scoring all eight of his points during the final eight minutes. Classmates Tavarius Vance and Cole McCallister also stepped up late, keeping their team in contention until the final whistle.
“Nobody likes to lose,” Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. “We can take some positives away that we made a great comeback against a great team. Everybody in the state, except a couple teams, are struggling to score right now. And there’s some good things we can take away from it, but we have to get better at some other things. We have Mount Mansfield next and we don’t have a lot of familiarity with their new group. They’re always athletic. And from my understanding, they had a great shooting night against Rice. We have to focus on what we’re good at right now, and that’s defense. And we have to get better at offense and find out how not to have the scoring slump we had tonight.”
Devin Rogers (nine points), Alex Provost (eight points) and Oliver Pudvar (six points) paced the Redhawks. Their team finished 17-5 last season after suffering a 46-43 semifinal loss against St. Johnbury.
Spaulding’s Zach Stabell and Ari Schumacher scored seven points apiece. Riley Severy added six points for the Tide, who trailed 12-8 after the first quarter. CVU was in front 19-15 heading into halftime before using lockdown defense to close out the third quarter with a 26-18 lead.
“We showed that we had some depth tonight,” Willard said. “We had different guys that were contributing in different ways. And any other season, we’d have two scrimmages where we’d figure this out. Now it’s the second game of the season and we’re figuring it out because we weren’t able to scrimmage. And we’re getting into our Metro schedule. So it says a lot about our kids to dig deep and score 19 points in the fourth quarter and cut it to three and give us a chance. We could have cut it more, but we ran out of time. CVU is well-coached and they execute really well.”
A pair of 3-pointers by Diego closed the gap to 39-34 entering the final 30 seconds. CVU missed its next attempt, and at the other end a second-chance Spaulding shot clanged off the front of the iron. Vance made a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but the Tide couldn’t do much before the final buzzer.
“The sophomores had a good fourth quarter, and that was on the back of our upperclassmen playing good defense in the first half,” Willard said. “Our depth helps us. We may not be as efficient scoring with certain lineups. But we’re figuring it out. And hopefully we can find some balance in the second half of the season.”
Both teams hit four 3-pointers. Spaulding made 7 of 15 attempts from the foul line, while the Redhawks were 4 of 12. The Tide went 0 of 3 from the stripe during the final seconds of the first quarter. Spaulding forced CVU to commit 22 turnovers.
“Both teams were playing some really good defense,” Williard said. “We had a hard time running our offense. They were up in the passing lanes and they were doing a great job of being active. And we were doing a good job too. For both being young teams, we did a good job trying to contain that part.”
CVU opened the season with a 37-34 victory over Mount Mansfield, a 74-30 loss vs. Rice and a 40-36 loss against Colchester. Spaulding kicked things off with a 52-49 loss against Colchester. The Tide also missed a late 3-point attempt against the Lakers. Willard’s team will host Mount Mansfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
