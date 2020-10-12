EAST MONTPELIER — U-32 field hockey transformed itself from cellar-dweller to title threat during the past five days.
Caitlyn Fielder scored on a deflection with 14:06 left in the third quarter Monday, triggering a 1-0 win over Spaulding for the Raiders’ third straight victory. Peyton Smith, Avery Fournier and Maia Elliot helped goalie Kaelyn Hayward close out the shutout.
“It was Senior Day and our two seniors, Avery Fournier and Cady Burgess, played great,” Burns said. “Avery has been really solid on our back line. She plays low, she’s patient, she doesn’t draw fouls. And she has a beautiful bullet of a drive out of the defensive zone. Cady controlled play in the midfield and distributed the ball well. She helped us break up their attack and get it back out to our wings.”
Alaina Beauregard assisted the game-winner, tipping the scales in an evenly played contest. Although Spaulding held an advantage in the first half, U-32 never panicked and stayed focussed on the long haul.
“We had 37 fouls to their 52,” Burns said. “We played our game, which is to channel and contain defensively. We played clean and patient on defense. And they had such strong players, so I thought that worked really well. They had some breakaway opportunities and we were able to slow them down. Our back line stood really strong. And Kiki was awesome and kept us in it. Her saves were key because they were taking really good shots on the goal.”
The Crimson Tide defense covered Fielder closely to limit the sophomore’s shots. Spaulding held a 7-5 edge on penalty corners and outshot the Raiders, 9-8. Hayward recorded seven saves in the shutout, while Abigail Geno (four saves) and Sam Plemons (four saves) split time for Spaulding.
“Spaulding is a good team and Bella Bevins and Zoe Tewksbury were strong for them,” Burns said. “I think both teams could tell in the first quarter that we were well-matched and it could be anyone’s game. And the two halves were kind of even. Both teams had five or six shots on goal in each half. And both goalies had four saves in each half. But we were definitely psyched to have it scoreless at halftime.”
Bevins powered the Tide’s forward line along with Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Lexi Royce, Molly Bombard, Hanna King, Lillie Tewksbury and Corrina Moulton.
“Our offensive line repeatedly breezed past their defense to send the ball on net,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. “We had countless opportunities but just couldn’t finish. It was a very well-played game by both teams.”
Zoe Tewksbury and teammates Samantha Donahue, Grace Isham, Isabella Boudreault and Olivia Rousse were busy in the midfield all game. Isabel Druzba and Emma Boulanger led Spaulding’s defense.
“As the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, Hanna King hit the back of the net — only for the official to decide it didn’t hit before the buzzer sounded,” Lord said.
U-32 (3-2) will travel to play Montpelier at 4 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (3-2) will host Harwood the same day at 3:45 p.m. Division II playoff pairings will be announced Oct. 19.
SATURDAY”S GAME
U-32 3, Harwood 1
EAST MONTPELIER — Two goals and one assist by Fielder combined with top-notch defense helped the Raiders deny the Highlanders on Saturday.
Alaina Beauregard knocked in the opening goal for U-32, while Burgess assisted the final strike.
“Caitlyn had a really strong game,” Burns said. “Peyton Smith, Avery Fournier and Maya Elliot played strong in the D to reduce the number of Harwood’s shots. And I think both teams got pretty tired toward the end of the game. So I was really proud of our team for digging deep and continuing to push really hard and putting a lot of pressure on their goalie in the fourth quarter.”
Grace Heller played in front of the cage for Harwood, which will face Stowe on Wednesday.
“The team felt frustrated with the loss today, but still felt it was a close game that could have gone either way,” HU coach Sophia Tretiak said.
Hawyard earned the victory in goal. Neither team generated many quality scoring bids during the opening two quarters, leading to a scoreless game at the break.
“We had a pretty close first half and it was back and forth,” Burns said. “They started putting a lot of pressure on our defense in the first half. And then it was fairly even, with relatively little direct shots for the first half.”
Beauragard scored on a low cross from Fielder with 10:49 left in the third quarter. Fielder made it 2-0 with 10:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. She followed up a blocked shot and fired in a low second-chance effort on the right side.
Harwood’s Rachel Goodwin scored with 7:45 left into the fourth quarter. The Raiders extinguished HU’s comeback hopes with another goal by Fielder with 3:57 on the clock. Burgess unleashed a shot from the top of the circle and Fielder cashed in from close range.
