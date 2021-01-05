BOSTON — University of Vermont freshman forward Anna Olson was named America East Player and Rookie of the Week following the Catamounts' sweep of UMBC.
Olson is the third player in America East history dating back to 1984-85 to win both awards in the same week. It is also the third straight week she has been named Rookie of the Week.
Olson led Vermont to a pair of wins over the Retrievers, shooting 70% from the field and averaging 18.5 points and nine rebounds. On Sunday afternoon, she added four blocks and five assists and Monday she had two blocks, one assist and a steal.
The last America East player to win both awards in the same week was Hartford’s Diana Delva on Feb. 4, 2007.
The Vermont women are at home for another America East game Saturday at 5 p.m. against Binghamton. UVM will also host the Bearcats on Sunday at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM goalie honored
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Freshman goaltender Jessie McPherson was named Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week Tuesday morning after a 17-save shutout in her collegiate debut Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
In Vermont’s 4-0 win, McPherson became the first Vermont freshman to post a shutout win in her collegiate debut since Molly Depew defeated Union on October 25, 2014.
It was announced by Hockey East that with schedule adjustments Vermont will be traveling to face UConn this weekend. The Catamounts and Huskies play at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Officiating courses
INDIANAPOLIS — In an expansion of its officiating courses, the National Federation of State High School Associations recently introduced field hockey to the online NFHS Learning Center with its “Officiating Field Hockey” course.
High school field hockey has felt the officials shortage in Vermont.
Played on a field that is 60 yards wide by 100 yards long, and featuring only two umpires, field hockey is accompanied by unique rules that offer many challenges to a two-man crew. The free online “Officiating Field Hockey” course, which serves as a companion to the NFHS Field Hockey Rules Book and other supporting materials, provides a detailed look at the sport with video assistance.
“The ‘Officiating Field Hockey’ course has been developed for all officials – from first-year umpires to those with more than a decade of experience,” said Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Field Hockey Rules Committee. “The course was designed to help umpires understand the rules, their application, and to help create confidence in themselves and those who rely on them to officiate the sport.”
By taking the “Officiating Field Hockey” course, individuals have the opportunity to learn more about the rules, umpire necessities such as equipment and uniforms, as well as how to properly administer cards.
“Officiating Field Hockey’ is a great start for those considering umpiring field hockey. Umpiring this sport is fun, and we welcome everyone to come learn, even if you have no previous field hockey experience,” said Steve Horgan, USA Field Hockey director of umpiring.
The NFHS Learning Center offers other educational opportunities for field hockey with its two sport-specific coaching courses. “Coaching Field Hockey” and “Coaching Field Hockey: Goalkeeping” are available through the online platform for $35 and $20, respectively.
