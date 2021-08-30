The Vermont Ravens found out the hard way that it's difficult to beat an opponent three times in a season.
The Ravens struggled offensively and defensively against the Connecticut Reapers, suffering a 31-12 loss in New England Football League action.
An inspired performance by the Reapers helped avenge a pair of early-season losses against their Green Mountain State rival. Connecticut improves to 3-3, while Vermont falls to 4-2.
Ravens quarterback Jack Leclerc completed 9 of 19 passing attempts for 122 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 44 yards on five carries. Teammate Terrence Whitney piled up 79 rushing yards on nine carries. He also recorded a 39-yard touchdown reception and made four tackles defensively.
Akeem Williams was another two-way standout during the loss. He caught four passes for a gain of 28 yards. He carried the ball eight times for 56 yards and one touchdown. Williams added two tackles on defense. Fellow Raven Roy Rose had two catches for 26 yards and six tackles defensively.
The Ravens gave up the ball on downs during their first series and watched the Reapers offense march down to Vermont's 31-yard line. The Reapers failed to covert a third-down opportunity and sent kicker Marcus Cadogan into the game for the 51-yard field goal attempt. Cadogan sent the ball through the uprights to give his team a 3-0 advantage with 8:00 left in the first quarter.
The Reapers scored again when D’yante Howard took the ball around left side, found a seam and sprinted into the end zone for a 35-yard scoring play. Cadogan’s extra-point attempt was good, giving the Reapers a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.
Connecticut scored once more before halftime, this time through the air. Quarterback Brandon Garcia found receiverJordan Moosey for a 65-yard touchdown reception. Moosey accelerated and beat the Raven secondary to the end zone, giving his team even more momentum. This extra-point attempt by Cadogan was blocked by a pile of Vermont defensive players, leaving the Reapers with a 16-0 cushion entering halftime.
Vermont was able to make some headway early in the third quarter. Williams took a handoff from Leclerc and motored around the left side while receiving a crucial block from tight end Alphonso Jacobs in the open field.
Williams won a footrace with several Reapers to each the end zone. Leclerc’s pass on the two-point conversion attempt was incomplete, resulting in a 16-6 lead for Connecticut.
The Reapers scored one more time in the third quarter. Garcia connected to Cadogan for a 5-yard touchdown and then Garcia found Kjuan Smith for a two-point conversion, extending the lead to 24-6.
Leclerc found an open Whitney later in the quarter to close the gap to 24-12. The Ravens quarterback was sacked while attempting a two-point conversion
The Reapers scored again as time ran out when running back Alexander Butler burst through the line and rambled in from 24 yards out for an 18-point lead. Cadogan’s extra-point attempt was good to cap the scoring.
The Ravens will travel to play the Connecticut Venom on Sept. 18.
