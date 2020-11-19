The terrain will be familiar at Killington during Friday’s first official day of Vermont’s Alpine ski season.
But when the lifts start running at 9 a.m., it will be uncharted territory for everyone.
A lot will look the same for mid-November conditions, with man-made snow covering up rocks and grassy patches as temperatures creep into the high 40s. Even some of the now-mandatory face coverings will blend in among a crowd used to bundling up with balaclavas and neck warmers.
A lot will be different as well. Gov. Phil Scott announced new rules for recreational sports last week while limiting gatherings to 10 people following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Out-of-state visitors must quarantine for 14 days before hitting the slopes, or for seven days following a negative test.
Most ski areas will still operate in a fairly normal capacity, offering lessons, rentals and dining options. Ski patrollers and lift operators will continue to serve essential roles, and skiers and riders must provide contact information on a daily basis.
Last year Vermont’s ski areas halted operations by March 25 due to the pandemic, though many were still popular destinations for uphill travel. Time-honored tailgating traditions will have to be physically-distanced this winter as resorts crack down on apres-ski socializing in base areas and parking lots.
Another late-fall ritual — the Killington Cup on Nov. 28-29 — was cancelled in August. The World Cup racing festival was one of the top three events on the women’s FIS tour, drawing a crowd of nearly 20,000 spectators during the busiest day in 2019. Burke Mountain Academy graduate Mikaela Shiffrin has prevailed in slalom every year since the event was added to the World Cup schedule.
Here is a glance at a few resorts on the verge of kicking off winter during the upcoming week:
KILLINGTON
Snowguns saved the day throughout stick season at the Northeast’s largest mountain resort. Winter pass-holders can access trails Friday, Saturday and Sunday before the ski area opens to the public Monday.
There is currently snowmaking on six trails: Great Northern, Rime, Reason, Upper Bunny Buster, Killink and Mouse Trap. The goal is for skiers and riders to make top-to-bottom turns off Killington and Snowdon peaks in order to avoid large clusters. This will be more attainable because of multiple lifts: the K-1 Express Gondola, Snowdon Six Express, Snowdon Triple and North Ridge Quad.
No beginner terrain is available now, but the upper Great Northern trail is open to intermediate skiers. Pass-holders and day visitors should avoid snowmaking and other operations that may be in progress during the day. The resort suggests bringing one or two extra face masks.
Parking reservations are required to help limit the number of people at the mountain. Uphill travel routes will be closed until there is sufficient snow coverage for skinning and backcountry skiing.
SUGARBUSH
A lack of snow prompted Sugarbush to delay its opening day, which was originally scheduled for this weekend. The opener is now projected for later this month at Lincoln Peak before Mount Ellen starts up Dec. 18.
The stretch of warm weather forced the snowmaking team to alter its plans. The current project is based off Heaven’s Gate because base temperatures have not been sufficiently cold. Individuals are expected to be able to purchase lift tickets as early as next week. On certain days, there will be a limited number of tickets for sale.
Stowe, Mount Snow and Okemo — all owned by Vail Resorts — pushed back their openings to Wednesday. The addition of 8 inches of new snow at Stowe during the past 48 hours has been a nice boost, pushing the season total to 25 inches. The resort has snowmaking on 90% of its 116 trails, so a few cold nights could make a big difference before Thanksgiving.
JAY PEAK
Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 27. Organizers anticipate the next snowmaking window to run from late Sunday into Tuesday morning. A 20-degree rise in temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday threatened the snowmaking operations on the Jet. The potential for another cold front, including possible flurries, could result in improved conditions.
