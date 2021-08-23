SOUTH BURLINGTON - Quarterback Jack Leclerc led an efficient Vermont Ravens offense during Sunday's 49-0 victory over the Rhode Island Riptide.
Leclerc completed 9 of 13 passes for 114 yards and five touchdowns. The game was called with 9:55 remaining in the fourth quarter due to excessive heat.
Vermont receiver Kenny Phillips II scored twice. He found the back of the end zone on a nice grab from 21 yards out before scoring again on a shovel pass for a 10-yard touchdown. Phillips was also a defensive standout as a linebacker, recording one solo tackle and three total tackles.
Ravens receiver Clay Torres scored a 26-yard touchdown after catching the ball on the left sideline and outrunning the defensive back. On defense, Torres had two solo tackles and three total tackles.
Austin Mayo caught a Leclerc bullet pass from 8 yards out to cap another scoring driver. Mayo also returned a Riptide punt for a 30-yard gain.
Leclerc found tight end Roy Rose in the back of the end zone for another six poins. Rose was running a crossing pattern behind the defender and dove to make the catch.
Ravens running back Akeem Williams kicked off the scoring in the first quarter. He ran up the middle while following Rose’s blocks for a 6-yard score. Williams also scored a two-point conversion on a run after Rose’s touchdown. He ran for 57 yards on five carries. Williams played defensive back as well, contributing three solo tackles and five tackles in all.
Vermont’s defense got into the scoring act when safety Norman Cole grabbed an errant Riptide pass and found room down the left side, completing the pick-6 for a 21-yard score. Cole also had two tackles for a 5-yard loss.
Vermont kicker Drew Lamb made all five of his extra-point attempts to keep the offense rolling. Linebacker George Campbell had an interception and returned the ball 15 yards. He also recorded five tackles to set the tone defensively.
Linebacker Terrence Whitney blocked a punt and recovered the loose ball. He added two solo tackles as well. Offensively, Whitney gained 39 yards on three carries.
Vermont’s defensive line had a huge day, disrupting anything the Riptide offense attempted while applying non-stop pressure on the opposing quarterback. Adolphe Lumumba had a monster day while recording eight tackles, including three solo tackles. Teammate Brett Walton finished with six tackles, two of which were solo efforts. He also served up a sack that resulted in a loss of 3 yards. Lloyd White recorded five tackles, while Dan Winters had four tackles.
The Ravens improve to 4-1 and will travel to play the Connecticut Reapers on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.