SOUTH BURLINGTON - Quarterback Jake Leclerc and strong safety Roy Rose led the Vermont Ravens to a 35-12 victory over the New Haven Venom in New England Collegiate Football League action.
Leclerc completed 10 of 16 passing attempts, recording two touchdowns while throwing one interception. He also rushed for one touchdown.
Defensively, Rose made three solo tackles and six total tackles. He registered one sack and made two stops in the backfield for negative yards.
The Venom arrived late but didn't need much time to warm up while scoring on their first possession. Running back Dennis Coleman’s 97-yard jaunt down the right sideline have the visitors a 6-0 lead. New Haven's two-point rushing attempt was denied.
The Ravens rallied when Leclerc passed to receiver Austin Mayo, who made a diving catch at the 3-yard line for a 28-yard gain. Vermont running back Akeem Williams found an opening off the left side and sprinted into the end zone from 3 yards out to knot the score at 6. Ravens kicker Drew Lamb converted the extra-point attempt for a 7-6 advantage with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter.
Leclerc connected to receiver Kenny Phillips II just inside the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:55 left in the first half for a 13-6 cushion.
Leclerc scored in the third quarter, capping a long drive with a 3-yard run toward the left side with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The Ravens quarterback found Lamb in the end zone on the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 21-6.
Vermont running back Terrence Whitney broke a few tackles and darted all the way to the end zone for an-18 yard touchdown. Whitney's effort's gave his team a 27-6 lead with 2:21 left in the third quarter.
The Ravens scored their final touchdown in the fourth quarter when Leclerc completed a 21-yard pass to Phillips. New Haven had one drive left as time wound down and Coleman scored from 48 yards out to cap the scoring.
Vermont let the clock run down and sealed the victory, improving to 3-1 on the season. The Venom fall to 0-4.
Phillips recorded five catches for 81 yards. Williams piled up 63 yards on 10 carries. Whitney gained 52 yards on four carriers.
The Ravens will host the Rhode Island Riptide at 2 p.m. Sunday in South Burlington.
