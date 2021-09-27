SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Ravens got the job done in overtime to earn a 32-26 victory over the Hartford Colts in New England Football League action.
Ravens quarterback Jack Leclerc caused the Colts lots of problems all game, completing 22 of 32 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Mayo caught nine passes for 62 yards and made the game-winning reception with 5:52 left in overtime.
Leclerc also completed a pass during a two-point conversion attempt and ran the ball seven times for a gain of 38 yards. Hartford’s defense sacked the Ravens standout four times, but Leclerc bounced back each time to guide his team.
Vermont wide receiver Somer MacKillop recorded eight catches for 141 yards and one touchdown. Teammate Kenny Phillips II had three catches for 39 yards and one two-point conversion. Running back Akeem Williams recorded an 18-yard touchdown reception.
Following a scoreless first quarter, a three-and-out possession by the Ravens led to a 47-yard punt by Drew Lamb. Hartford started the drive from its own 1-yard line and Vermont’s defense came up big, stopping the Colts on downs and forcing a punt.
Vermont defensive tackle Lloyd White Jr. charged toward the ball during the attempt and Ravens linebacker Alexander Dickinson used his hand to block the punt. An alert Zachary Heyer pounced on the ball in the end zone for Vermont, giving his team a 6-0 lead. The extra-point attempt was unsuccessful.
Hartford tied the game on a 68-yard scoring play with 30 seconds left in the first half. But Vermont was not content in running out the last few seconds of the half. A 26-yard kickoff return by Williams brought the team close to midfield. Leclerc quickly found Mayo, who reached the 23-yard line with five seconds on the clock.
On the last play of the half, Leclerc opted to roll left to avoid the pressure. He found a crossing Mackillop, who caught the ball and received a nice block from Mayo. MacKillop sped toward the end zone and leapt over a defender to score. The two-point conversion run by Leclerc was stopped short, leaving the Ravens with a 12-6 halftime lead.
Hartford tied the score at 12 with a 6-yards touchdown run with 6:11 left of the 3rd. Vermont went ahead again when Leclerc threw a dart to Williams, who caught the ball and flew into the end zone for an 18-yard scoring play. Phillips reeled in the two-point conversion pass from Leclerc for a 20-12 lead with 1:27 left in the third quarter.
The Colts responded with 36-yard touchdown completion with 14:47 left in the fourth quarter. Hartford added a successful two-point conversion run to knot the score at 20.
Vermont scored with 2:10 left in regulation, but the Colts used solid tackles on the ensuing kickoff to tie the score at 26. Leclerc found Mayo in the right corner of the end zone in overtime to give the Ravens plenty of momentum heading into the post-season.
Phillips and Williams both recorded eight tackles defensively, while Matthew Gomes, Roy Rose and Somer Mackillop (one interception) had seven tackles apiece. White and George Campbell each contributed six tackles in the victory. Mikey John Emmons-Lamell, Michael Fulton and Jason Paul wound up with five tackles apiece. Lamb and Omar Jones each added four tackles.
The Ravens finish the regular season with a 6-2 record and will be the No. 2 seed for the playoffs. Vermont will host the Connecticut Reapers at 2 p.m. Sunday at South Burlington High School.
