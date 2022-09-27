EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Vermont Ravens capitalized on stellar defense and survived to play another game by defeating the Rhode Island Raptors, 8-6, in New England Football League post-season action.
The Raves will play for the conference championships at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a trip to the Massachusetts Warriors in Wayland, Mass. The top-seeded Warriors beat the Ravens early in the season. Vermont coach Bob Lamb has taken his team to two championship games in a row and hopes this year is the Ravens' time to bring home the title.
Ravens quarterback Jaren Jeffcoat completed 5 of 8 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown in the first-round playoff victory. He also ran the ball 10 times for 64 yards. Teammate Akeem Williams had 14 carries for 90 yards and two catches for 34 yards.
Vermont finished the regular season with a Maritime Conference record of 3-3 and an overall mark of 4-4 to earn he No. 4 seed for playoffs. The Raptors finished the conference with a record of 4-2 and were 4-4 overall to grab the No. 2 seed. Vermont and Rhode Island faced off once during the regular season, with the Raptors earning a 14-13 victory at home.
The Raptors started quickly in the rematch, receiving the kickoff and promptly taking the ball up the right sideline to the 50-yard line to begin with great field position. However, during the next play Ravens tackle Brett Walton burst through for a sack that resulted in a loss of 6 yards. Walton was a one-man wrecking ball all game, recording seven tackles and another sack.
The Rhode Island air attack showed resolve despite non-stop pressure from Vermont. Raptors quarterback Adam Forcier spotted an open Santi Nocella running down the middle of the field and unloaded a strike to hit him in stride. The heads-up pass enabled Norcella to sprint toward the 10-yard line before he was brought down by a touchdown-saving tackle by Vermont's Abdi Abdi.
A quarterback keeper by Forcier on the next play was denied by Walton and Roy Rose for no gain. Rose complemented Walton from start to finish, contributing eight tackles and one sack. Forcier was forced to move and found a slight opening to gain a few yards straight ahead on the next play before being tackled of the 5-yard line. A few moments later Forcier rolled right to move away from pressure and passed to Ty Hazard in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The extra-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Raptors with a 6-0 lead.
The Raven' first drive started with a 20-yard kickoff return by Sam Bigglestone, who advanced the ball to Vermont's 26-yard line. Jeffcoat llofted a pass downfield that was picked off by a Raptors defensive back,who returned it all the way to the Ravens' 20-yard line.
The Raven defense returned to the field and was up to the challenge, coming up with big stops. A fourth-down down sack by Terrence Whitney, Brandon Katon Xavier Rose resulted in a loss of 7 yards and allowed the Ravens to regain possession.
Later in the first half, A high snap from the Rhode Island center floated over the punter's head. After quickly calculating his chances, he kicked the ball out of the end zone for a Ravens safety. That allowed Vermont to close the gap to 6-2 entering halftime. These two points prove to be essential, as the second half featured lots of turnovers and three-and-out situations for both teams.
Vermont’s defense forced a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter and the Ravens offense took over in their own territory. Williams who ran up the middle for 21 yards and had another of 7-yard gain. Jeffcoat scrambled for 7 yards and threw a nice pass to wide receiver Sean Lamphere for 13 yards to moved Vermont down to the 24-yard line of Rhode Island. Another completion by Jeffcoat found Jeric Tyler for 12 yards, brings the Ravens inside the red zone.
Jeffcoat moved the ball up the left side for a 4-yard gain and then Williams darted up the right side for a 6-yard gain, bringing the ball to the 2-yard line. Rose was stopped by a blitzing linebacker at the 5-yard line and then Williams gained 3 yards on the next play, resulting in fourth down. Jeffcoat followed a nice block to make his way around the right side before crossing the goal line for the winning touchdown. The extra-point attempt by Jamal Jacobs was disrupted when a Raptors player came through the right side and forced a hurried kic.
The Ravens defense did what it needed to do during the final minutes, with Williams breaking up a fourth-down pass from Forcier down the left sideline. The Ravens took over on downs and took a knee to run out the clock.
