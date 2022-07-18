SOUTH BURLINGTON - The Vermont Ravens opened the NEFL 2022 season with Sunday's 14-8 victory over the Boston Chargers in New England Football League action.
The Chargers could have easily pulled ahead early, but a big play defensively by Vermont kept things scoreless. Vermont's Xavier Canty picked off a pass by Boston and returned the ball 28 yards to give his team a boost. The Ravens' defensive line of Michael Fulton, Lloyd White, Brett Walton, John Post, Brandon Katon and Johnny Johnson were all routinely in the Charger backfield during the start of the game, applying lots of pressure, hurrying passes and making sacks. Fulton, Walton, Rose, Katon and White all had sacks for the Ravens.
Vermont scored first just before halftime when DeEric O’Neal powered in from the 1-yard for a touchdown. The extra-point attempt was no good due to a bad snap and the score at the half was 6-0.
The Ravens scored their second touchdown of the game at 8:49 of the third quarter. The big play in the drive was a long pass from quarterback Abdi Abdi to tight end Roy Rose, who was interfered with on the 1-yard line. A few minutes later running back Akeem Williams carried the ball into the end zone off the right side to double the lead. The Ravens went for a two-point conversion, with Abdi rolling left away from the rush and heading toward the corner. He pulled up at the last second and found a crossing Sam Bigglestone open for a 14-0 advantage.
Boston finally got on the board with 4:13 left in the third quarter when quarterback JT Buchanan completed a pass to Reginald Hobbs. The speedy receiver cut diagonally across the field and outran everyone to the end zone for a 37-yard scoring play. The Chargers attempted to cash in on a two-point conversion, with Buchanan connecting to Nicky Leng to close the gap to 14-8.
Vermont's defense held on at the end to deny Boston's comeback attempt. Ravens wide recover Sean Lamphere made a nice catch for a gain of 32 yards in the fourth quarter, extending an offensive drive and helping the clock to run down.
The Raven running game was firing on all cylinders throughout the game, piling up 201 yards on 26 carries. The offensive line of Zach Heye, Izaak Bolduc, Paul Dan Winters, Kevin Keeling, Michael Emmons-Lamell, Chris Emmons and Allen-Michael Ashline did a great job of opening holes and creating lanes for the Raven backs. Williams led the team with 18 carries and 125 yards. Abdi ran for 64 yards, recording a 55-yard scramble off the right side. Heyer blocked a pun on defense.
